Reevaluating Design Patent Obviousness

by Dennis Crouch

Design patents continue to rise in importance, but the underlying law full of eccentricities.  The crux of the issue lies in the manner patent law decisions are typically written. Most of precedential patent decisions are penned with a strong focus on utility patent doctrine, yet, surprisingly, the same patent doctrines of novelty, obviousness, definiteness, enablement, and written description are also applicable in the realm of design patents.

The Federal Circuit has decided to reevaluate this dichotomous situation specifically in relation to the question of obviousness. The case under scrutiny is LKQ Corp. v. GM Global Tech, 21-2348 (Fed. Cir. 2023). The court has set forth six key questions for the parties to consider:

A. Does KSR International Co. v. Teleflex Inc., 550 U.S. 398 (2007), overrule or abrogate In re Rosen, 673 F.2d 388 (CCPA 1982), and Durling v. Spectrum Furniture Co., Inc., 101 F.3d 100 (Fed. Cir. 1996)?

B. Assuming that KSR neither overrules nor abrogates Rosen and Durling, does KSR nonetheless apply to design patents and suggest the court should eliminate or modify the Rosen-Durling test? In particular, please address whether KSR’s statements faulting “a rigid rule that limits the obviousness in-quiry,” 550 U.S. at 419, and adopting “an ex-pansive and flexible approach,” id. at 415, should cause us to eliminate or modify: (a) Durling’s requirement that “[b]efore one can begin to combine prior art designs . . . one must find a single reference, ‘a something in existence, the design characteristics of which are basically the same as the claimed design,’” 101 F.3dat 103 (quoting Rosen, 673 F.2d at 391); and/or (b) Durling’s require-ment that secondary references “may only be used to modify the primary reference if they are ‘so related to the primary reference that the appearance of certain ornamental fea-tures in one would suggest the application of those features to the other,’” id. at 103 (quot-ing In re Borden, 90 F.3d 1570, 1575 (Fed. Cir. 1996)) (internal alterations omitted).

C. If the court were to eliminate or modify the Rosen-Durling test, what should the test be for evaluating design patent obviousness challenges?

D. Has any precedent from this court already taken steps to clarify the Rosen-Durling test? If so, please identify whether those cases resolve any relevant issues.

E. Given the length of time in which the Rosen-Durling test has been applied, would eliminat-ing or modifying the design patent obviousness test cause uncertainty in an otherwise settled area of law?

F. To the extent not addressed in the responses to the questions above, what differences, if any, between design patents and utility patents are relevant to the obviousness inquiry, and what role should these differences play in the test for obviousness of design patents?

En Banc Order.

The case itself involves design patents covering GM parts, such as front fenders.  See D797,625.  The existence of the design patent means that repair parts must come from authorized manufacturers and channels.  For years, auto insurance companies and others have argued that this improperly raises costs.

The original appellate decision was non-precedential and supported the PTAB IPR decision that the patent challenger failed to demonstrate obviousness. The court relied on the tests delineated in Rosen & Durling, putting a spotlight on a primary reference that ought to be “basically the same” as the claimed design. Notably, this is a substantially different approach than the one employed in utility patent obviousness doctrine.

The original panel was composed of Judges Lourie, Clevenger, and Stark. Though the panel released a per curium opinion, separate opinions were also issued by Judges Lourie and Stark. Judge Lourie expressed his conclusion that it is totally acceptable for the design patent obviousness test to be different from that in utility patents. “Obviousness of an ornamental design thus requires different considerations from those of a utility invention.”  Judge Stark disagreed with the majority opinion on a procedural grounds (forfeiture of certain arguments).

Barry Irwin teamed up with Profs Mark Lemley and Mark McKenna for the en banc petition. Joseph Herriges and John Dragseth from Fish & Richardson represent GM.

The court specifically invited the US Gov’t to file an amicus brief and also welcomed additional briefs of amicus curiae — noting that they “may be filed without consent and leave of the court.”  If you support LKQ (making it easier to invalidate design patents), amicus briefs will be due in late August.  If you support GM, briefs will be due in late September.

15 thoughts on "Reevaluating Design Patent Obviousness

  1. 6

    “ Judge Lourie expressed his conclusion that it is totally acceptable for the design patent obviousness test to be different from that in utility patents.”

    It’s not only “acceptable.” It’s mandatory because the subject matter of the two types of patents is completely different.

    Reply
    1. 6.1

      Not sure I understand what you are trying to say.

      Subject matter — per se — has nothing to do with whether or not different “tests for obviousness” apply.

      There is only one law of obviousness. Your comment (as far as “subject matter” goes) would indicate that you think that there should be different obviousness tests merely for different subject matter (e.g., subject matter of bicycles versus subject matter of surgical devices).

      I am not 1gn0ring your use of “types of patents,” and certainly we have been in agreement before how inane it is to attempt to shoehorn ANY non-utility type of intellectual property protection into a system first and largely built for utility patent protection.

      But this does not even need “the subject matter” to make this point (plus, as design patents are NOT to designs per se, the “subject matter” does in fact overlap with the “subject matter” to which utility patents could apply — as seen in the link I provided (i.e., subject matter of gloves or tires and the like can serve as either of the design patent notion of article of manufacture portion of a design patent or the subject of utility of a utility patent.

      Reply
      1. 6.1.1

        Have I told you to go eff yourself today? Because you really need to go eff yourself.

        Reply
        1. 6.1.1.1

          Lol — see what happens when I provide a direct and snark-less critique?

          Now why in the world should I deny myself the joy of bashing you when all that you do — all that you are capable of doing — is this type of ‘response’…?

          I am not the one that needs to “eff oneself.”

          Take a deep breath. Get a grip on your emotions, and try again.

          If you dare.

          Reply
  2. 5

    the same patent doctrines of novelty, obviousness, definiteness, enablement, and written description are also applicable in the realm of design patents.

    See also: link to uspto.gov

    (ipguy – any update?)

    Reply
  3. 4

    An interesting piece on the people behind the functioning of AI (spoiler it needs humans to help it sort data at present in more complex circumstances).

    link to youtube.com

    Reply
  4. 3

    The core of the problem is that the act of inventorship that gives rise to a patentable utility invention is fundamentally a very different thing than the act of “inventorship” that gives rise to a patentable design invention. Utility inventions arise out of solving a technical problem, a process that is amenable to objective analysis based on the facts of the problem and the solution – e.g., the factual inquires underlying the obviousness question. In contrast, by statutory definition the subject matter of design inventions is limited to visual appearance, there is no objective problem to be solved, the only improvement can be that something looks “better” or worse just “different”. (Setting aside all the “designs” that are actually intended to protect function that is dictated by shape and which never get weeded out because the Fed. Cir. doesn’t believe any design ever can be dictated primarily by function). Because the act of invention that leads to a design invention is so different than the act of invention that leads to a utility invention, it is complete insanity to expect that the exact same tests can be applied to both. Legal analysis cannot and will never be able to fairly asses a completely subjective act. The entire design patent system in the US should be dumped in favor of a novelty/registration/design right scheme like the rest of the world employs. This will never happen however because the “USA” always thinks it is right and too many lawyers now make too much money off of the current system.

    Reply
    1. 3.1

      Perfectly stated. Keep commenting.

      Reply
    2. 3.2

      TK,

      Interesting, but since Malcolm thinks “perfect,” I am obliged to point out that you have an over-dependence on the aspect of “solving a technical problem,” in so far as you decry design patents as “the only improvement can be that something looks “better” or worse just “different”.

      Utility patents themselves promote with ‘merely’ providing a novel and non-obvious solution that is ONLY “different,” and there is NO requirement that such a “different” solution actually be better (linearly or otherwise).

      Quite in fact, most often initial advances of patent merit may well be worse than existing options (and it is often in the secondary implementation phase that additional discoveries may occur that accelerate an adoption curve that provides the putative “advance” that so many mistakenly believe is necessary to justify the grant of a patent.

      Also, your criticism of “too many lawyers now make too much money off of the current system” is both UNfounded and ill-founded. You ascribe power and animus that simply does not reach the legislative function that would implement the change that you suggest.

      Reply
    3. 3.3

      90% +1.

      While also noting that — given the last 10+ yrs or so — the CAFC is more likely than not to further constrict patent protection.

      This time design patent protection.

      Given this risk, expect the large majority of both domestic and foreign transportation manufacturing companies to file amicus briefs.

      Indeed, a record could be set.

      (Anyone know which case currently holds the record for patent cases?)

      Reply Report
  5. 2

    The original panel was composed of Judges Lourie, Clevenger, and Stark.

    Perhaps worth noting that the order granting en banc review was joined by Judge Newman.

    Reply
    1. 2.1

      “but the symbolic impact seems like it could be deep and far-reaching.”

      That’s true, a great blow against racism was finally struck. Took long enough.

      “So diversity in the officer corps is a legitimate reason for racial preferences, but diversity in the professional class is not?”

      He only said this because he doesn’t understand the difference between the professional class pipeline and the officer corps pipeline. Companies are free to hire on just about anyone they want for diversity (qualified or not) within some reason, but the officer pipeline is very narrow through a few academies.

      Reply
    2. 2.2

      or”d”er…

      I had in the Times how the Racyism of colleges was an item that the Sprint Left group would be hard-pressed to find support.

      As I have long posted: one cannot fight Racyism with Racyism.

      Reply
  6. 1

    “The Federal Circuit has decided to reevaluate this dichotomous situation…”

    The problem is that it’s NOT dichotomous, that in the USA designs (which only the US are called “design PATENTS”) get lumped together with patents (which only the US are called UTILITY patents”). They’re two legal creations, meant to protect two different sets of property interests. In other countries with which I’m familiar, there is no obviousness test for designs, only a novelty test.

    Additionally, the profit disgorgement in design cases in the US is absurd (cf. Apple v Samsung – rounded corners accounted for little of any of Samsung’s profits).

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Apple v Samsung is kinda the first time I’d heard of people taking design patents seriously in the tech business. A profit disgorgement remedy…particularly after all the (new) limitations on damage theories / injunctions wrt utility patents… wow, just wow.

      In fairness, it also be driven in part by the top of the industry’s shift from an innovation-driven “feeds and speeds” model to a fashion-driven “now available in rose gold” model.

      Reply

