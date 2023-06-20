Reframing ITC’s Role: The Advancing America’s Interests Act

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

This essay focuses on proposed Advancing America’s Interests Act (H.R.3535) which aims to limit NPE access to the ITC by refining the economic prong of the domestic industry requirement and by adding a stronger public interest consideration prior to issuance of an exclusion order. 

The International Trade Commission (ITC) is a branch of the U.S. government focused on protecting domestic industry against undue foreign competition.  The ITC’s power extends in to several areas, but primarily by enforcing the laws of (1) intellectual property rights; (2) anti-dumping; and (3) countervailing duties.

  1. Intellectual Property Rights: Section 337 investigations constitute a significant portion of ITC’s enforcement activities. These investigations patent, trademark, or copyright violations caused by trade importation into the US. The ITC has the power to issue an exclusion order — much like an injunction — to bar infringing products from entering the US.
  2. Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties: The ITC can impose anti-dumping duties on foreign manufacturers selling goods in the U.S. at less than fair value. The ITC can also impose countervailing duties to counter effects of foreign subsidies on products imported into the U.S.

Because the ITCs key role is protecting US industry, the agency can only act if there is a domestic industry to be protected.   In recent years, the ITC and Federal Circuit have expanded the scope of what counts for ITC domestic industry.  For instance, US investments in licensing of IP have been increasingly recognized as a major factor in establishing the economic prong of the domestic industry requirement.  And, patent holders have been able to rely upon uses of their technology licensees as evidence of a domestic industry.  Likewise, R&D may also satisfy the requirements. Changes like these have broadened the scope of the domestic industry requirement, making ITC action accessible to industries and companies that may not have traditional manufacturing facilities or significant capital investments in the United States. — i.e., non practicing entities.

H.R.3535 – Advancing America’s Interests Act (AAIA) This proposed legislation aims to amend Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to counteract some of these expansions by narrowing the definition of domestic industry.  This is the third time that Rep Schweikert has introduced the legislation. And, the basic thrust is that non-practicing patent holders would have real difficulty in bringing Section 337 complaints.

Key features of the proposed amendments include:

  1. Licensing Activities: The Bill seeks to refine the economic prong of the domestic industry requirement by requiring that complainants demonstrate their licensing activities have led to the development of a product. This change is intended to prevent Non-Practicing Entities (NPEs), which often license their patents under threat of patent infringement suits, from establishing a domestic industry. This adjustment is designed to still permit entities who license patents as part of a technology transfer leading to new products, to assert their intellectual property rights at the ITC.
  2. Unwilling Licensees: The Bill proposes changes regarding the use of “unwilling” licensees to establish a domestic industry. Currently, a third-party licensee can be subpoenaed for confidential information, regardless of their desire to participate in the investigation. The proposed Act stipulates that the patent owner can only rely on the licensee’s activities to establish a domestic industry if the licensee joins the complaint under oath.
  3. Public Interest and Exclusion Orders: The Act introduces a significant shift in how the ITC considers exclusion orders. It requires the ITC to affirmatively determine that any exclusion serves the public interest. This change effectively removes the current presumption in favor of exclusionary relief — making ITC action more akin to the eBay analysis in district court..
  4. Expedited Fact Finding: The Act would codify the ITC’s existing “100-day early disposition program,” directing the ITC to consider at the beginning of an investigation whether there are potentially dispositive issues appropriate for an early Initial Determination by the presiding administrative law judge.

ITC action became much more popular in the wake of eBay and the difficulty of obtaining injunctive relief in district court. The proposal here would shift that dynamic once again and would represent a significant shift — coupled with the limits on NPE filings.  If passed, this legislation would reshape the ITC’s approach and its effectiveness for many patent holders.

Hide comments

22 thoughts on “Reframing ITC’s Role: The Advancing America’s Interests Act

  1. 7

    the people that want patent trolls to be able to exclude goods from the USA market entirely are not really thinking things through

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      Or they simply recognize the value of patents and understand the fundamental aspect of property being fully alienable.

      You do suffer from the myopia of the “must make” fallacy.

      Reply Report
  2. 6

    Changes like these have broadened the scope of the domestic industry requirement, making ITC action accessible to industries and companies that may not have traditional manufacturing facilities or significant capital investments in the United States. — i.e., non practicing entities.
    So the proposal is basically to ignore that innovation is an industry in itself. Few companies design/manufacture/sell their own products these days. Rather products are designed in California (and other states, naturally), manufactured in China (and other low-cost countries), and sold throughout the world in trade channels not necessarily related to the designer or manufacturer.

    The entities more likely to meet these newly-imposed provisions are larger companies, which means yet another system put in place that benefits larger companies over smaller companies. The rich get richer and the big get bigger — this is the way of the US IP system (aka ‘the sport of kings’).

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      There is little “reasonable” wonder why patents are attacked by both the “political” Left (all personal property is “B-A-d”) and what I had previously categorized as a “non-political” Right (better categorized as Efficient Infringers (anyone else’s personal property is “B-A-D”).

      Those that have studied innovation are well aware that Most All (with a few notable exceptions) established companies (and especially LARGE established companies) would rather compete on non-innovation factors.

      This is also why (the likes of Greg and others) are ‘all about’ wanting legislative “solutions” to integrate “all stakeholders” as opposed to solutions actually geared to promoting innovation in and of itself.

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      Econ and Tech DI is not an issue even when manufacturing is done in China, and the language of the bill has a carveout for the “innovation industry” you refer to:

      ““(D) substantial investment in licensing activities that leads to the adoption and development of articles that incorporate the patent, copyright, trademark, mask work, or design.”;”

      and further states:

      ““(4) For purposes of paragraph (3), the complainant may not rely upon activities by its licensees unless the license leads to the adoption and development of articles that incorporate the claimed patent, copyright, trademark, mask work, or design for sale in the United States.”.”

      Reply Report
  3. 5

    The tyranny of “must make” runs smack into a lack of understanding of what patents ARE.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Go get ’em, you two.

      Once in awhile a David bests a Goliath. In this case, multiple Goliaths.

      For the sake of American innovation, may this be one of those times.

      Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Wow. Great job B!

      Reply Report
  5. 3

    Just get rid of the domestic industry requirement. If that helps NPEs, so be it. Free trade is more of a benefit to the American economy than NPEs are a detriment to it.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      “Sketchy gun charge”

      Author: Drum.

      Kool-aid Quaffer: Greg.

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply Report
  6. 2

    IDK. It probably should be called the “Advancing Foreign Corporations Act.” Saving a few “resources” at the ITC is a pretty thin reed on which to base a claim of “America’s” interest on.

    Side note: interesting timing given how prominent payments (bribes) from foreign corporations are likely to be in the next several news cycles.

    Reply Report
  7. 1

    The legislation looks like a long-needed fix. Hopefully it passes quickly.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      But Malcolm’s not anti-patent…

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        A remedy under an unfair competition statute should probably require a threshold showing of harm to competition, no?

        District Court litigation is perfectly adequate for the money damages that most trolls are looking for.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Ah, my pal the litigator with an absence of appreciation of innovation protection…

          I see that you have fully bought into the “0h N0es Tr011s” narrative, and it can easily be seen that you just do not understand the nature of the patent right as a negative right.

          Speaking of “remedy” then with a wooden view of merely “money damages” paints you as a neophyte (no matter how many years you may have been actually litigating).

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Have you ever considered reading the text of Section 337? It’s an unfair competition statute. There has to actually be competition for there to be any kind of remedy under that statute.

            Saying “I want an injunction because muh patents” is silly, and saying “a patent right is a negative right with an absolute right to exclude” makes you sound like a first semester 1L who has no concept of remedies.

            Reply Report
            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              Actually, if you had been around the block on the patent side (at all), you would recognize that the view i espouse as to remedies related to patents is highly advanced, and that your viewpoint is — by far — the immature one.

              Reply Report
              1. 1.1.1.1.1.1.1

                If your view is that advanced, it shouldn’t be that hard to restate it.

                Reply Report

                1. Been there done that.

                  Typically I don’t play the “repeat yourself, Br’er Rabbit” game.

                  In a nutshell:
                  The primary aim of remedy is to make the transgressed as whole as possible.
                  The nature of the patent right — being a negative right overrides the wooden (and juvenile) view in general that injunctions are the “atom bomb” of remedies.

                  Transgression of the patent right simply has no connection with that right holder BEING one that “makes.”

                  Understanding the nature of patents — especially improvement patents (which are the predominant form of patent) — must recognize that a holder of a right may not even be permitted to make, as a baseline to which an improvement has been made may well be under patent to another.

                  As you indicated in our last exchange (both through your answers and your choice of non-answers), your opinion on these things is very much UNinformed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture