Judge Newman’s Standoff with the Federal Circuit: Refusal to Comply as Misconduct

Well, I was wrong, in any event. Here is what the statutes say:

28 U.S.C. §354(a)(1)(C) provides that “[t]he judicial council of a circuit, upon receipt of a report filed under section 353(c)… may conduct any additional investigation which it considers to be necessary… and if the complaint is not dismissed, shall take such action as is appropriate to assure the effective and expeditious administration of the business of the courts within the circuit.”

28 U.S.C. §354(a)(2)(A)(i) further provides that “[a]ction by the judicial council under paragraph (1)(C) may include… ordering that, on a temporary basis for a time certain, no further cases be assigned to the judge whose conduct is the subject of a complaint.”

In other words, contrary to what I said above in #3.1, they cannot permanently sideline her. They can only sideline her for a limited, specified amount of time. That said, when you are talking about a woman in her 90s, the distinction between “permanent” sidelining and “temporary” sidelining is probably pretty thin.

Meanwhile, 28 U.S.C. §372(b) provides that

Whenever any judge of the United States appointed to hold office during good behavior who is eligible to retire under this section does not do so and a certificate of his disability signed by a majority of the members of the Judicial Council of his circuit in the case of a circuit or district judge, or by the Chief Justice of the United States in the case of the Chief Judge of the Court of International Trade, or by the chief judge of his court in the case of a judge of the Court of International Trade, is presented to the President and the President finds that such judge is unable to discharge efficiently all the duties of his office by reason of permanent mental or physical disability and that the appointment of an additional judge is necessary for the efficient dispatch of business, the President may make such appointment by and with the advice and consent of the Senate. Whenever any such additional judge is appointed, the vacancy subsequently caused by the death, resignation, or retirement of the disabled judge shall not be filled. Any judge whose disability causes the appointment of an additional judge shall, for purpose of precedence, service as chief judge, or temporary performance of the duties of that office, be treated as junior in commission to the other judges of the circuit, district, or court.

In other words, if they certify her disability to the president, then Biden can nominate a replacement. Meanwhile, they can “temporarily” sideline her for (e.g.) two years. As I read it, they cannot keep her off en banc cases, but they can keep her off of panels, which is obviously the overwhelming majority of what the CAFC does.