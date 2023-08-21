Size Matters: Element-by-Element Analysis in Obviousness

by Dennis Crouch

In re Universal Electronics, Inc., No. 2022-1716 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 15, 2023) (non-precedential)

This was a consolidated appeal from two Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decisions affirming the rejection of claims from Universal Electronics, Inc.’s (UEI) U.S. Patent Application Nos. 12/645,037 and 16/279,095 as obvious under 35 U.S.C. § 103. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

The typical approach to obviousness determination is for the examiner to mentally divide the claimed invention into a number of individual elements, and then search for the individual elements within the prior art. If the examiner finds all of the limitations, then the only key question that remains is whether the combination would have been obvious. Under KSR, that outcome does not necessarily require further evidence, but typically focuses on questions of whether PHOSITA would have been motivated to combine the references to create the invention, and have a reasonable expectation of success of that endeavor. On the other hand, based upon my experience, examiners are much more uncomfortable finding claims obvious where particular elements are not found in the prior art. This difference is reflected in KSR and other older cases where the Supreme Court has been most critical of patents merely claiming a combination of known elements.

As a prosecution strategy, patentees have some control over the “size” of each element through their organization of claim language. Here though, the patentee attempted to do this via argument, but ultimately failed. Lets look at the rejection and the arguments here:

The claims at issue relate to a system and method for providing improved user input functionality on a controlling device, such as a universal remote control. Representative claim 1 of the ‘037 application recites determining and then using a particular “touch location” on a touch sensitive surface to retrieve command data from a library stored in the controlling device’s memory. The Examiner rejected the claims as obvious over two prior published patent applications, Fisher and Dresti. Fisher discloses determining a touch location and using it to control an appliance. Dresti discloses retrieving command data from a library in the remote control’s memory.

The patentee argued that a key component of the invention was not found in the prior art. In particular, UEI argued that neither reference individually taught the limitation of a “controlling device that uses a determined touch location to retrieve command data from a library of command data stored in a memory of the controlling device.” Admittedly, each individual bit of this limitation was found in one of the prior art references, but the patentee argued that this feature should be treated as an entire limitation.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit found the argument unpersuasive, concluding that the rejection properly relied upon a combination of prior art to teach all of the claim limitations. As the patentee here attempted, attorneys can argue against dividing the claims into smaller pieces. However, it is an uphill battle once the examiner and PTAB have defined the elements narrowly and found them in separate references.

The takeaway may be that attorneys should advocate for the broader, unified view of the invention during early prosecution to avoid being boxed into a narrow element-by-element approach. Carefully crafted claims and thorough responses emphasizing the integrated advance can help shape the analysis in the desired direction. But as this case shows, it can be difficult to overcome once piecemeal elements are embedded in the record.

Unfortunately, the non-precedential opinion does not provide any detail analysis for when a tribunal be satisfied with micro vs macro elements. But, I can imagine that we’ll look to the claim language, specification disclosure, and PHOSITA knowledge.

This is the same issue that arises during infringement analysis with application of the doctrine of equivalents.

Thus, the PTAB’s conclusions that the claims would have been obvious over the cited references.

Judges: Circuit Judges Reyna, Taranto, and Stoll