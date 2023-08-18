DC District Court: AI-Created Works Ineligible for Copyright 

Patent

By Dennis Crouch

Thaler v. Perlmutter, No. 22-1564 (D.D.C. Aug. 18, 2023). 

A federal court has dealt a blow to the prospect of granting copyright protections to works created entirely by artificial intelligence systems. In their recent decision, Judge Howell ruled that because AI systems lack human authorship, their output is ineligible for copyright.

The case centers around an image generated by an AI system called the Creativity Machine, which the system’s owner Stephen Thaler attempted to register with the U.S. Copyright Office. Dr. Thaler is the same individual who unsuccessfully attempted to protect and invention created by a separate machine that he had titled DABUS.

In this case, Thaler listed the Creativity Machine as the author and designated the work as created autonomously by the AI, with ownership transferring to himself as the owner and creator of the machine. The Copyright Office denied the registration application on the grounds that copyright law requires human authorship. Thaler challenged the rejection in court, but Judge Howell upheld the Copyright Office’s decision.

In her ruling, Howell emphasized that human authorship has underpinned copyright law since its Constitutional inception, which enables Congress to grant exclusive rights to “authors.” While copyright has adapted over time to cover new technologies like photography and film, Howell wrote, it has never extended so far as to protect works created without any human involvement. The court does not discuss in any detail the work made for hire doctrine that does permit non-human authorship. However, even in that situation a human underlies the creation.

Judge Howell also noted that machine learning systems like the Creativity Machine do not require copyright incentives, since they operate algorithmically rather than responding to legal rights and protections. The opinion concludes unambiguously that “in the absence of any human involvement in the creation of the work, the clear and straightforward answer is the one given by the [Copyright Office]: No.”

While this ruling provides clarity for now, the accelerating development of AI systems means the issue is unlikely to disappear. As AI grows more advanced and autonomous in generating creative works, questions around copyright protections will likely resurface. Lawmakers may eventually need to reconsider whether AI-created works should be eligible for copyright, especially if human direction becomes minimal or nonexistent. With the current copyright regime requiring human authorship, however, true machine-created art remains in the public domain.

While this case dealt with a work claimed to be created entirely autonomously by an AI system, a more common scenario today sees individuals using AI tools in tandem with their own creativity and direction. In these situations where both human and machine contribute, questions arise around how much and what kind of human input is necessary to meet the originality and authorship requirements for copyright protection. If an artist uses a generative AI tool to create a work but provides extensive creative guidance and selection, there would seem to be a strong argument for human authorship. However, as AI grows more advanced and autonomous, that human contribution may become limited to little more than prompting the system. In these cases, courts will need to draw difficult lines around what amounts to human authorship. If AI progress continues apace, the fundamental question of whether true machine-created works should be eligible for copyright will require legislative attention.

What are your thoughts?

Hide comments

10 thoughts on “DC District Court: AI-Created Works Ineligible for Copyright 

  1. 3

    Per your astute observation that ever more advanced AI will keep pushing the boundaries of authorship, I believe something like the UK model will make increasingly more sense. I have made that case here:

    link to linkedin.com

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    What a nice treat on Friday afternoon to see Thaler suffer yet another embarrassing defeat. I wonder if he’ll ever get tired of playing this childish game where he starts out by seeming to selflessly insist that the AI is supposedly “autonomous” and he had nothing to do with any of its output, but at the end inevitably backtracks and claims that, no, in fact, the AI and all its output was actually the result of his brilliant creativity. So the initial modesty is revealed as false, and of course it has to be that way, because the whole point of the game is just a transparent PR exercise for Thaler. You can see the Judge is wise to the charade particularly in FN1 and the discussion bridging pages 13-14. Too bad for Thaler he got Judge Howell, whose BS detector is particularly well-honed, as she’s demonstrated recently in the case about the Twitter J6 subpoenas.

    Now, time for some random observations—

    “Judge Howell ruled that because AI systems lack human authorship, their output is ineligible for copyright.”

    Not exactly I think, and refer to my discussion above. All she really held was that an AI system can’t be an author. Again, that’s because Thaler insisted on playing his silly little game. There’s no reason to think the Copyright Office (or the Court) would reject Thaler putting himself forward as the author, and in that case the output would be eligible for copyright. And he did try to do that belatedly, but of course the Court wasn’t having any of it.

    “The court does not discuss in any detail the work made for hire doctrine that does permit non-human authorship.”
    Don’t you mean ownership? And you contradicted that in the next sentence by saying “even in that situation a human underlies the creation.”

    In the end, I think the question of “how much human involvement is needed?” is a longstanding one that courts have been grappling with for ages. But the question of “can a nonhuman ever be an author?” is quite different and has a very straightforward answer: no.

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    A federal court has… ruled that because AI systems lack human authorship, their output is ineligible for copyright… The court does not discuss in any detail the work made for hire doctrine that does permit non-human authorship.

    This seems strange. The assertion that copyright law requires human authorship flies in the face of the plain words of the statutory text, which provide (17 U.S.C. §201) that “[i]n the case of a work made for hire, the employer… is considered the author for purposes of this title…”). Given that the employer is almost never a human (usually a corporation or other such limited liability entity), it follows that many copyrights already issue under the statute without a human “author.”

    Thaler listed the Creativity Machine as the author and designated the work as created autonomously by the AI, with ownership transferring to himself as the owner and creator of the machine.

    It seems strange to think that if Thaler had simply listed “Creativity Machine, LLC” as the author, it would have been registered without issue, but because he chose merely to list “Creativity Machine,” it gets rejected. This outcome makes sense in the patent context (where the law does not make a distinction about work-for-hire inventions), but less sense in the copyright context.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Practice point: if your client sincerely wants to register a copyright for an AI-generated work (instead of setting up a test case for advocacy litigation), just help the client to set up an LLC first, then assign ownership of the AI unit to the LLC. Then you can actually get a registration where the LLC is the author (instead of a rejection that gives you Art. III standing to sue). No mess, no fuss.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      I suggest actually reading the opinion, which addressed this very point, before weighing in.

      Also, speaking of the “plain words of the statutory text”, the title of §201 is “Ownership of copyright” FYI.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        I suggest actually reading the opinion, which addressed this very point, before weighing in.

        Fair point, of course.

        As a theoretical matter, I agree that it is a stretch to include computers belonging to the company in the category of “employee.” As a practical matter, however, the form for registering a 2D artwork does not actually include any space where you are supposed to list the name of the employee artist. Rather, the form says that “[f]or any part of this work that was ‘made for hire,’ check ‘Yes’ in the space provided, give the employer… and leave the space for dates of birth and death blank.” One could, in other words, file the registration with the form provided without making any material misrepresentations as to identities of any relevant parties.

        I do not disagree with the judge that such considerations are not relevant here (where Thaler presented the case as a means of litigating his beliefs about AI authorship). If one actually wanted a registration, however, and not merely Art. III standing, it seems to me that the work-for-hire authorship provisions should still leave a company a legal route for registering a copyright on an AI-generated 2D artwork.

        [T]he title of §201 is “Ownership of copyright” FYI.

        Whatever. “[T]he title of a statute and the heading of a section cannot limit the plain meaning of the text.” Railroad Trainmen v. B. & OR Co., 331 U.S. 519, 529 (1947). Section 201 says what it says about who is the “Author.”

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          It’s not a stretch, it’s frivolous and eminently sanctionable.

          That’s also wonderful about the form, I guess, as long as you’re ok with the copyright going down in flames, which is guaranteed, the first time someone challenges it for improper subject matter.

          And if you want to persist in your delusion that the works for hire statute isn’t about ownership, and also that it somehow magically turns a nonhuman author into a human one, well, you be you.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            As between the two of us, I am the one here who has already embarrassed himself by commenting before I had read the judgment memorandum. I will cheerfully concede, therefore, that folks should probably give more weight to your conclusions, surmises, and suggestions on this subject than to my own.

            Nevertheless, I suppose I still do have a few more thoughts (worth no more than you paid for them) to offer in response to your points.

            It’s not a stretch, it’s frivolous and eminently sanctionable.

            Suppose that we could button-hole the Congress that passed this particular version of §201(b) and ask them “what were you hoping to accomplish here?”. Do you think that the answer would be something to the effect of “we were trying to ensure that a copyright registration will never be granted where there is not an identifiable human author”? That seems unlikely to me. It seems much more likely that the goal here was to ensure that the benefits of the copyright accrue to the party that laid out the capital to generate the work. If so, then stretching “work for hire” to read on circumstances in which an AI counts as the “employee” is a stretch—to be sure—but not so strained as to be “frivolous” or “sanctionable.” It actually comports well with the statutory intent, even if it requires a very broad construction of one of the words in the statutory text.

            [T]he copyright… is guaranteed [to go down in flames] the first time someone challenges it for improper subject matter.

            Naturally, I cannot cite a precedent that proves you wrong or right. I confess that the outcome does not seem nearly so foreordained to me.

            [I]f you want to persist in your delusion that the works for hire statute… somehow magically turns a nonhuman author into a human one, well, you be you.

            My contention is definitely not that §201(b) turns a non-human into a human. My point is that although everyone agrees that Walt Disney Corp. is a legal person, no one thinks that Walt Disney Corp. is a human person, and yet §201(b) permits Walt Disney Corp. to be an “Author.” Therefore, it follows that one does not have to be a human person to be an Author under U.S. law.

            Reply Report
            1. 1.2.1.1.1.1

              Nowadays, most think of corporations as being a nexus of contracts, not a legal person. See citizens United

              Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      being considered the author for some purpose or other doesn’t mean that the actual author changed derpa herpa. Tis still a human.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture