DC District Court: AI-Created Works Ineligible for Copyright 

By Dennis Crouch

Thaler v. Perlmutter, No. 22-1564 (D.D.C. Aug. 18, 2023).

A federal court has dealt a blow to the prospect of granting copyright protections to works created entirely by artificial intelligence systems. In their recent decision, Judge Howell ruled that because AI systems lack human authorship, their output is ineligible for copyright.

The case centers around an image generated by an AI system called the Creativity Machine, which the system’s owner Stephen Thaler attempted to register with the U.S. Copyright Office. Dr. Thaler is the same individual who unsuccessfully attempted to protect and invention created by a separate machine that he had titled DABUS.

In this case, Thaler listed the Creativity Machine as the author and designated the work as created autonomously by the AI, with ownership transferring to himself as the owner and creator of the machine. The Copyright Office denied the registration application on the grounds that copyright law requires human authorship. Thaler challenged the rejection in court, but Judge Howell upheld the Copyright Office’s decision.

In her ruling, Howell emphasized that human authorship has underpinned copyright law since its Constitutional inception, which enables Congress to grant exclusive rights to “authors.” While copyright has adapted over time to cover new technologies like photography and film, Howell wrote, it has never extended so far as to protect works created without any human involvement. The court does not discuss in any detail the work made for hire doctrine that does permit non-human authorship. However, even in that situation a human underlies the creation.

Judge Howell also noted that machine learning systems like the Creativity Machine do not require copyright incentives, since they operate algorithmically rather than responding to legal rights and protections. The opinion concludes unambiguously that “in the absence of any human involvement in the creation of the work, the clear and straightforward answer is the one given by the [Copyright Office]: No.”

While this ruling provides clarity for now, the accelerating development of AI systems means the issue is unlikely to disappear. As AI grows more advanced and autonomous in generating creative works, questions around copyright protections will likely resurface. Lawmakers may eventually need to reconsider whether AI-created works should be eligible for copyright, especially if human direction becomes minimal or nonexistent. With the current copyright regime requiring human authorship, however, true machine-created art remains in the public domain.

While this case dealt with a work claimed to be created entirely autonomously by an AI system, a more common scenario today sees individuals using AI tools in tandem with their own creativity and direction. In these situations where both human and machine contribute, questions arise around how much and what kind of human input is necessary to meet the originality and authorship requirements for copyright protection. If an artist uses a generative AI tool to create a work but provides extensive creative guidance and selection, there would seem to be a strong argument for human authorship. However, as AI grows more advanced and autonomous, that human contribution may become limited to little more than prompting the system. In these cases, courts will need to draw difficult lines around what amounts to human authorship. If AI progress continues apace, the fundamental question of whether true machine-created works should be eligible for copyright will require legislative attention.

What are your thoughts?