Kavanaugh Signals Openness to Revisiting Patent Eligibility Framework as Supreme Court Declines CareDx Petition

Martin, do you want to know about that hurricane coming? Nah … it’s just information.

Can a patent be obtained on knowledge of an impending hurricane? A patent can be obtained on a better weather radar. Can one be obtained on a better forecasting model?

Martin, do you want to know that the wire you are about to touch is live? Nah … it’s just information.

Can a patent be obtained on knowledge a wire is hot?

Martin, do you want to know that the ground underneath you contains 10b barrels of oil? Nah .. it’s just information.

There’s gold in them thar hills. Can I haz a patent?

Martin, do you want to know that you have a disease that is curable only if you catch it soon enough? Nah .. it’s just information.

Gee, who told you I was sick? Did you find out via use of a new manufacture, composition, or machine?

Martin, do you want to know that the inbound traffic to your computer indicates that you have likely been hacked? Nah .. it’s just information.

Boy I couldn’t do Sh*t all if my computer were being hacked. But if some clever software on my machine knew it was being hacked, that sure could be useful! Maybe I SHOULD be able to get a patent on something like that, huh?

Martin, do you want to know that the oil temperature in your vehicle is unusually high? Nah .. it’s just information.

Golly if I invent an improved oil-temperature sensor, I sure hope I can get a patent on it!

Collecting data, analyzing data, and reporting that analysis is not important — am I wrong?

Those things can be very, very important. There are lots of very, very important things in the world for which no patent can- or should- be obtained.

Useful information that gains its utility inside a human mind should be out of the patent system’s reach.

Utility gained in a machine process, if meeting the other requirements of patentability, could conceivably- if not ideally- be protectable by patent as a policy compromise.

Better that no logic or information be protectable, but reasonable people could come to different conclusions on that.