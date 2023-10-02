Kavanaugh Signals Openness to Revisiting Patent Eligibility Framework as Supreme Court Declines CareDx Petition

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court declined to hear an important patent eligibility case on October 2nd, denying certiorari in CareDx v. Natera. This leaves in place a Federal Circuit ruling that invalidated CareDx’s patents on its method for detecting organ transplant rejection.

The patents at issue covers breakthrough diagnostic technique using cell-free DNA to non-invasively detect organ transplant rejection. For over a decade, scientists had tried unsuccessfully to use cell-free DNA for this purpose. The key innovation was applying high-throughput DNA sequencing and identifying SNP thresholds to make the technique clinically useful. However, the lower courts ruled the patents invalid under the judicial exception to patent eligibility for natural phenomena.

The Supreme Court’s denial means this important legal issue remains unsettled. The Court’s Mayo/Alice framework for patent eligibility has been heavily criticized for over-invalidating diagnostic patents based on natural phenomena. But the Federal Circuit felt bound to apply it to CareDx’s patents. Justice Kavanaugh dissented from the cert denial, signaling his view that the Court should refine or reconsider its eligibility framework as applied to diagnostic patents.

For the medical diagnostics industry, the outcome is disappointing. These types of pioneering diagnostic techniques often require massive investment to develop clinically. Without reliable patent protection, investors may turn away from funding this research and scientists may avoid commercializing it. As a result, patients may never benefit from potentially life-saving tests.

Looking ahead, the eligibility framework will likely need to be addressed by the Supreme Court or Congress. Justice Kavanaugh’s dissent signals openness of at least one Justice, with four typically required to grant certiorari. Congress is also considering steps to revamp section 101 of the Patent Act, but action is unlikely prior to the 2024 election.

One eligibility petition is still pending in the case of ChromaDex, Inc. v. Elysium Health, Inc., No. 23-245.  ChromaDex is asking the court to rationalize its natural phenomenon jurisprudence from Myriad with its abstract idea and law of nature jurisprudence from Alice/Mayo respectively.  Does the same two part test apply to products of nature?

  1. 8

    JurisIMprudence.

    Plain and simple.

  2. 7

    “detect this! and this! and that!” claims where the “innovation” is just specifically naming the thing to be detected or what detection of that thing “means”

    In other words, the “invention” is some species of information. No chemical or mechanical change, no structure except the putative “structure” of information, which is just more information.

    1. 7.1

      In other words, the “invention” is some species of information. No chemical or mechanical change, no structure except the putative “structure” of information, which is just more information.
      Just information?
      Martin, do you want to know about that hurricane coming? Nah … it’s just information.
      Martin, do you want to know that the wire you are about to touch is live? Nah … it’s just information.
      Martin, do you want to know that the ground underneath you contains 10b barrels of oil? Nah .. it’s just information.
      Martin, do you want to know that you have a disease that is curable only if you catch it soon enough? Nah .. it’s just information.
      Martin, do you want to know that the inbound traffic to your computer indicates that you have likely been hacked? Nah .. it’s just information.
      Martin, do you want to know that the oil temperature in your vehicle is unusually high? Nah .. it’s just information.
      Collecting data, analyzing data, and reporting that analysis is not important — am I wrong?

      1. 7.1.1

        Martin, do you want to know about that hurricane coming? Nah … it’s just information.

        Can a patent be obtained on knowledge of an impending hurricane? A patent can be obtained on a better weather radar. Can one be obtained on a better forecasting model?

        Martin, do you want to know that the wire you are about to touch is live? Nah … it’s just information.

        Can a patent be obtained on knowledge a wire is hot?

        Martin, do you want to know that the ground underneath you contains 10b barrels of oil? Nah .. it’s just information.

        There’s gold in them thar hills. Can I haz a patent?

        Martin, do you want to know that you have a disease that is curable only if you catch it soon enough? Nah .. it’s just information.

        Gee, who told you I was sick? Did you find out via use of a new manufacture, composition, or machine?

        Martin, do you want to know that the inbound traffic to your computer indicates that you have likely been hacked? Nah .. it’s just information.

        Boy I couldn’t do Sh*t all if my computer were being hacked. But if some clever software on my machine knew it was being hacked, that sure could be useful! Maybe I SHOULD be able to get a patent on something like that, huh?

        Martin, do you want to know that the oil temperature in your vehicle is unusually high? Nah .. it’s just information.

        Golly if I invent an improved oil-temperature sensor, I sure hope I can get a patent on it!

        Collecting data, analyzing data, and reporting that analysis is not important — am I wrong?

        Those things can be very, very important. There are lots of very, very important things in the world for which no patent can- or should- be obtained.

        Useful information that gains its utility inside a human mind should be out of the patent system’s reach.

        Utility gained in a machine process, if meeting the other requirements of patentability, could conceivably- if not ideally- be protectable by patent as a policy compromise.

        Better that no logic or information be protectable, but reasonable people could come to different conclusions on that.

  3. 6

    is it possible that claims could be drafted to cover the invention but no one has yet figured out how to word them? It seems there must be a way to cover this that meets all the legal requirements.

  4. 5

    Today I buried my beautiful ten year old daughter who died tragically of Brownfelt-Sigmund disease. I am pretty sure she could have been saved if only liability for patent infringement had been radically expanded to include liability for thinking about “new” meanings for data collected using prior art detection methods. The monsters responsible for fighting that expansion should be ashamed.

    If you would like me to offer my testimony in a patent case, please let know. I am friends with the Kavanaugh family (this should have no bearing on any Supreme Case that might arise as a result of my testimony). I know there are millions out there with identical stories and we are all equally credible and we are definitely not just shallow-thinking, self-absorbed, online patent-worshipping cranks.

    1. 5.1

      I am sorry to hear that. I always thought when a person passed a quiet in this world came over us all, like a pin drop moment happened. I hope that you heard that pin drop.
      Sadly, those moments of silence I have not expierenced of late.

      1. 5.1.1

        Do you really think that Malcolm was being honest?

        There is zero chance of that. He would have NO compunction to being false about such a topic.

  5. 4

    DC: “For over a decade, scientists had tried unsuccessfully to use cell-free DNA for this purpose. The key innovation was applying high-throughput DNA sequencing, a powerful detection method that was INVENTED BY SOMEONE ELSE AND KNOWN TO BE WIDELY APPLICABLE.”

    My goodness but it’s tiresome fixing these major (and intentional) errors of omission.

    For the record, NOBODY is saying that new and non-obvious detection methods that are useful for diagnostic purposes (or any other purpose) are ineligible of should be ineligible. The issue being addressed is the broad claiming of widely applicable prior art detection technology (like PCR or high-throughput sequencing or microscopes or telescopes or antibodies) to detect some pre-existing phenomenon of the type that the prior art detection technology was designed to detect. The granting of such claims does not promote progress in detection technology (the kind of progress that SHOULD be primoted) but rather burdens the use of that technology by creating endless liability for people who wish to use it for its intended purpose. This is why eligibility screens exist in patent systems. If every development in detection technology is followed by millions of “detect this! and this! and that!” claims where the “innovation” is just specifically naming the thing to be detected or what detection of that thing “means”, then the system ceases to promote “progress in the useful arts” and merely promotes “progress in patent filing” and “progress in liability for patent infringement.”

  6. 3

    When one of these judges has a loved one who might have been saved from some particular disease, had there been a diagnostic method to detect it, but the test wasn’t developed because no one wanted to invest in technology that you can’t patent, and when that causal link can be proved – THAT’S when SCOTUS will walk back its ridiculous 101 jurisprudence.

    In other words, don’t hold your breath if you think SCOTUS is going to fix the mess it made.

    1. 3.1

      Beyond parody. Thank you for the laughs, which I’m sure were not intended but … wow.

  7. 2

    These types of pioneering diagnostic techniques often require massive investment to develop clinically. Without reliable patent protection, investors may turn away from funding this research and scientists may avoid commercializing it. As a result, patients may never benefit from potentially life-saving tests.
    I recall the extent of the cheerleading on this blog 10 years ago when it came to expanding the application of 101.

    ‘I never thought the leopard would eat MY face.’

    1. 2.1

      Is there any evidence of a decrease in investment into diagnostic methods? (No snark, genuinely curious.)

      1. 2.1.1

        I don’t know. These things take time to percolate. At the beginning, few really think “the law is going to take away my technology.” Moreover, if you have research/technology that has been in the works for years and years and years, you aren’t going to shut it down because you think that you might not be able to get patent protection.

        Moreover, some researchers are so isolated from the world of patent law that they don’t even realize that what they’ve invented cannot be patented.

        Eventually, however, the people who fund this type of research start putting more effort into vetting the technology and determining whether the technology is patentable and start weeding out more and more promising technology because it cannot be patented.

        It all takes time. Eventually, you will come across researchers who will say “yeah, we could have gotten this funded 10 years, but not today.” Those stories aren’t told in the media because who really reports on highly-speculative technology that didn’t have a chance to come to fruition?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          “ some researchers are so isolated from the world of patent law that they don’t even realize that what they’ve invented cannot be patented.”

          Oh, the humanity! Will someone please think of all these researchers who aren’t aware that there are online patent crack addicts trying to patent methods of thinking about the meaning of data?

          It’s still early on Monday but it’s going to be hard to top this unintentional comedy gold.

        2. 2.1.1.2

          “the people who fund this type of research”

          Right. The people who really, really, really care about improving healthcare but who are like “What? We can’t sue people who think about the meaning of data? In that case I’m going to just give my money to this gold course developer.” Those people. The best people! They are very serious and important and we must please them with absurdly expansive patent rights because there is no other way to fund research into disease causation and detection except to turn everybody into a patent infringer.

      2. 2.1.2

        “Is there any evidence of a decrease in investment in methods of using existing detection technology to detect stuff?”

        Fixed for accuracy. You might also want to ask this question: “Is there any evidence of a decrease in the number of applicants trying to claim methods of observing data collected using prior art data collection methods and then thinking about the meaning of that data?” because this is what scuzzy dust kickers like Noonan et al really care about. That was what Mayo v Prometheus was all about, after all. Or do you need another history lesson?

    2. 2.2

      WT: “I recall the extent of the cheerleading on this blog 10 years ago when it came to expanding the application of 101.”

      Expanding the application of 101? I think you mean “applying 101 instead of ignoring it.”

      Nobody wants these scuzzy “detect this thing using existing detection methods” claims except for scuzzy b o t t om – fe e d e r s, the tiny whining cohort of patent attorneys who service them, and their ridiculous “online” cheerleaders who either don’t know what they are talking about or who are completely high on patent crack.

  8. 1

    According to research posted at Volokh, this is now his third time on record as wanting to hear a 101 case.

