Techno-Optimism and Its Ties to the U.S. Patent System

by Dennis Crouch

The idea of “techno-optimism” has been gaining traction lately, thanks to wealthy venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. In his recent essay “The Techno-Optimism Manifesto,” Andreessen lays out his vision of how constant technological development leads to to abundance, progress, and human flourishing.

At its core, techno-optimism is the belief that technological innovation is an inherent good that we should actively encourage as a society. Many go further and view technological advance as the only way for humanity to survive and thrive.

We believe that there is no material problem – whether created by nature or by technology – that cannot be solved with more technology. . . . Give us a real world problem, and we can invent technology that will solve it.

Andreessen’s sees a potential future of unlimited clean energy, material abundance, and exponential progress driven by AI.

Andreessen’s techno-optimism is enmeshed with his libertarian notions of laissez faire no-regulation, no worries for sustainability beyond the market, and no social responsibility or civic duty. Truthfully, Andreessen’s manifesto appears fairly unhinged once you delve into the particular theocracy, but may be reflective of the mindset of the investment elite. Still, if I can pick and choose, then I can find substantial merit with the general idea of optimism that technology can help the human condition.

Andreessen’s manifesto does not mention patents or intellectual property directly. I see a good amount of alignment, as well as some tension with his particular views.

The general ethos of embracing technology for the betterment of humankind aligns closely with the rationale behind the U.S. patent system. Since its origins, the patent system has been premised on the idea that providing inventors with exclusive rights over their creations for a limited time will incentivize technological innovation — and thus “promote the progress.” By granting patents, society encourages inventors to push boundaries and also disclose their breakthroughs in ways that foster further innovation.

Like techno-optimist theory, the U.S. patent system is built on the belief that technological progress is good for society. While patents do create the potential of temporary monopolies, the intended outcome is faster innovation and diffusion of knowledge over the long-term. Andreessen’s pro-capital pro-property stance suggests general support for the system despite the temporary limits on competition. But, the major complaint about the patent system is that it can begin to appear like a form of regulation that is picking winners without actually promoting innovation.

Another coupling here is that techno-optimists believe that a small innovators can change the world and should be rewarded for their successful endeavors. In this vein, patent rights are a key tool to facilitate competition against against large established players. Patents help level the playing field.