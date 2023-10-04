Upcoming Events

I have several public events coming up over the next few months that I’m looking forward to. I always enjoy the opportunity to connect with old friends and meet new people who are ready to dig into the details of intellectual property law. Let me know if you want to meet up. — Dennis

AIPLA Annual Meeting – October 19-21, 2023 – Washington DC

I’ll be joining a year-in-review plenary session on the final day of the AIPLA Annual Meeting moderated by Melissa Pytel of Entrada Therapeutics. This year we’re limiting the focus to patent law & trademark law. My fellow panelist is trademark expert Richard Mandel of Cowan Liebowitz and we’ll be providing a year-in-review plenary session for the conference. The event is always interesting to me with 50+ speakers and hundreds of global IP specialists in attendances. I’ll be looking out for PTO Director Kathi Vidal and Patent Commissioner Vaishali Udupa.

61st Annual Conference On Intellectual Property Law – November 9-10, 2023 – Plano, Texas

I’m honored to be delivering the keynote address at this conference hosted by The Center for American and International Law. For my talk, I’m planning to offer an outlook on the future of IP in the US. This is a great event that I’ve attended in the past and I’m looking forward to hearing from PTAB Vice Chief Judge Michael Tierney of the PTAB as well as the afternoon IP Trivia Session led by Matt Cornelia (McGuire Woods) and Bethany Salpietra (Baker Botts).

IP Timely Topics CLE – November 14, 2023 – Washington State Bar Association

I’m delighted to be presenting again this year at the Washington State Bar Association’s IP section meeting. My presentation will focus on the implications of the Amgen vs. Sanofi decision for both biotech and “regular” tech. This year’s meeting is virtual again — so you’ll just see flat personality.

IP&SKI CLE Conference – January 7-10, 2024 – Snowmass, Colorado

To wrap up a busy few months, I’ll be speaking again at the IP&SKI CLE conference organized by Scott Alter and David Bernstein. Along with skiing and networking, we have an amazing lineup of speakers including Federal Circuit Judges Leonard Stark and Kara Stoll. I always look forward to reconnecting with colleagues at this unique IP event that takes place right on the slopes.