Sisvel v. Sierra Wireless – Useful Guidance for Prosecutors on Motivation to Combine and Means-Plus-Function Claims

by Dennis Crouch

Today’s post introduces the new decision in Sisvel International S. A. v. Sierra Wireless, Inc., No. 22-1493 (Fed. Cir. Oct. 6, 2023).  Here, I focus on two distinct issues. The first part has to do with motivation-to-combine, with the decision offering some good language for patent prosecutors attempting to overcome weakly worded office actions.  The second part focuses on means-plus-function language and concludes with my rant about the court’s unduly complicated layers of tests.  The case also upholds a single-reference obviousness holding, but I didn’t write about that portion of the decision.

Justifying a Motivation to Combine

In the IPR, the PTAB cancelled some claims of Sisvel’s U.S. Patent No. 6,529,561 based upon a single-reference obviousness determination (Chen; WO 99/26371), but sided with the patentee as to other claims. The Board particularly found no motivation to combine One of the key reasons was because of a lack of motivation to combine Chen with other GSM references.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed these findings.  US patent law has a long history of debate with regard to combination claims, with the Supreme Court’s most recent pronouncement in KSR reaffirming its old pronouncement that a combination of known elements is likely obvious absent some justification for deciding otherwise.  KSR Int’l Co. v. Teleflex Inc., 550 U.S. 398 (2007).

[I]f a technique has been used to improve one device, and a person of ordinary skill in the art would recognize that it would improve similar devices in the same way, using the technique is obvious unless its actual application is beyond his or her skill. . . . The combination of familiar elements according to known methods is likely to be obvious when it does no more than yield predictable results.

Id.  Referencing Sakraida v. Ag Pro, Inc., 425 U.S. 273 (1976); Anderson’s-Black Rock, Inc. v. Pavement Salvage Co., 396 U.S. 57 (1969); and Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. v. Supermarket Equipment Corp., 340 U.S. 147 (1950).

Despite this lower bar, IPR petitioners still have the burden of at least explaining why a skilled artisan would have been be motivated to combine various references to form the claimed invention.  This is so, even if that explanation is simply a showing of how its case fits the model set out in KSR.

Here, however, the Board concluded that the IPR petitioner had failed that low burden.  In particular, in this case the petitioner offered “reasons to combine [that] were merely assertions that the references were analogous art, which, without more, is an insufficient articulation for motivation to combine.”  Rather, as KSR suggests, the known elements need to be combined “according to known methods” and yield only “predictable results.”  Although the petitioner might have recited these legal conclusions in its petition, the Board found them too conclusory and lacking in clarity.  Rather, the Board indicated that a proper motivation to combine analysis would explain how the primary reference is modified by the GSM reference.  As I mentioned above, this is a fairly low standard under KSR, but the Board explained that the petition failed to explain: “what reference is the primary versus secondary reference, what elements are missing from the primary reference, what elements should be added from the secondary reference to reach the claimed invention, or why those particular elements would be obvious to add.”

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed the lack of motivation to combine – holding that “we cannot fault the Board for being at a loss in trying to decipher Cross-Appellants kitchen-sink of unclear and confusing motivation-to-combine arguments.”

Sisvel’s ’561 patent, owned by Sisvel, relates to improving channel coding techniques in transmitting data for radio systems. Channel coding adds redundant data bits to a data block before transmission to allow a receiver to better detect and correct errors caused by noise or other interference. The invention particularly employs “link adaptation” and “incremental redundancy” to optimize channel coding. Link adaptation allows the transmitter to adjust the code rate between data block transmissions by changing the number of redundant bits. Incremental redundancy allows the receiver to combine original and retransmitted data blocks to improve decoding.

The Federal Circuit’s affirmance on motivation to combine could be useful for patent prosecutors facing obviousness rejections. While the explanatory burden on an IPR petitioner is higher on the IPR petitioner than on a patent examiner, prosecutors may find Sisvel helpful in arguing an examiner provided inadequate rationale for combining references. Patent applicants could cite Sisvel in contending an office action improperly combines references without particularly explaining: (1) the primary and secondary references; (2) missing elements supplied by the secondary reference; (3) why a skilled artisan would have looked to the secondary reference to fill gaps in the primary reference; (4) why adding the secondary reference’s teaching would yield predictable results; etc. Although Sisvel arose in the context of invalidity allegations by an IPR petitioner, the motivation to combine principles apply equally during prosecution. By requiring examiner explanations meet KSR’s standards, applicants may succeed in overcoming some obviousness rejections.

= = =

The Noah Test as One Layer of Means Plus Function Analysis

The case also includes an interesting discussion about a means-plus-function limitation found in some of the claims, and the question of whether the claim is indefinite.  As you know, a claimed means plus function limitation is interpreted as covering the corresponding structures disclosed within the specification along with their equivalents.  35 U.S.C. 112(f).  But we have a special null case — if no such structures are disclosed then the Federal Circuit has ruled that the associated claim is automatically invalid as indefinite.  This gets a bit trickier for inter partes review proceedings since the petitioner is not permitted to challenge claims based upon indefiniteness. In Intel Corp. v. Qualcomm Inc., 21 F.4th 801 (Fed. Cir. 2021), the Federal Circuit instructed the PTAB to take the following approach to potentially indefinite MPF claims:

  1. Impossibility: Determine that the claim is indefinite and then decide whether the indefiniteness prevents a prior art analysis (the “impossibility” conclusion); or
  2. Possibility: Explain why it is able to construe the claim and resolve the prior art issues despite potential indefiniteness.

In either case, the PTAB needs to make some moves toward determining whether the limitation includes sufficient structural support in the specification.

Here, Claim 5 of the ’561 patent requires a “means for detecting a need for retransmission.”  The specification does not specify a particular algorithm to accomplish this goal, but does disclose protocols like “ARQ” and “hybrid ARQ.”  In situations like this, the Federal Circuit has created an unduly complicated framework  to determine whether expert testimony can be used to fill gaps in the structural explanation of algorithmic MPF claims. Noah Systems, Inc. v. Intuit Inc., 675 F.3d 1302 (Fed. Cir. 2012). At step one, the Noah framework specifically asks whether any algorithm is disclosed.  If no algorithm then no expert. In Noah step two, where an algorithm is disclosed but arguably inadequate, its sufficiency is judged based on a skilled artisan’s perspective and expert testimony is permitted to support the conclusions. Id.

Here, the PTAB found that references to “ARQ” and “Hybrid ARQ” were not algorithms.  On appeal the Federal Circuit found error in that conclusion. In particular, the court held the PTAB erred by not evaluating the protocol names under the step two framework. The court explained that even “brief disclosures” may warrant assessing expert views on their import to a skilled artisan. Because the specification explicitly referenced protocols, it was not wholly devoid of structure. The court vacated and remanded for the PTAB to conduct a step two analysis, including evaluating expert testimony.

This holding provides useful guidance for assessing computer-implemented means-plus-function claims. The Federal Circuit appropriately avoided rigid formalism, recognizing algorithm disclosures need not detail every step and by recognizing that  reference to commercially available tools can satisfy the structural requirement of 112(f).  Still, I would have simplified this approach and simply held that the claim covered the disclosed protocols. After Sisvel, courts evaluating software means-plus-function limitations must carefully walk the line between Noah’s step one and two.

Conclusions: The means-plus-function doctrine was originally designed to allow patent applicants to claim an element by the functions it performs rather than reciting structure, with the goal of providing a simple and flexible claiming technique. However, as evidenced by the complicated Noah framework sitting atop Williamson and Donaldson, Sisvel’s nuanced analysis of whether disclosed protocols qualify as algorithms, means-plus-function claims have become one of the more complex and controversial doctrines in patent law. The current morass of rules, exceptions, and expert testimony required to assess even basic computer-implemented means-plus-function claims suggests the doctrine has veered far from its original purpose. In my view, courts should seek to simplify the rules and refocus on whether the specification provides sufficient information to allow a skilled artisan to understand the boundaries of the functional claim element.

= = =

  • Sisvel International S.A.: Represented by Robert Gajarsa, Timothy Devlin, and Neil Benchell of Devlin Law Firm.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc.: Represented by Kourtney Merrill of Perkins Coie LLP and Amanda Tessar.
  • Telit Cinterion: Represented by Guy Yonay of Pearl Cohen and Kyle Auteri.
  • Opinion: Authored by Judge Chen and joined by Chief Judge Moore and Judge Clevenger.
7 thoughts on "Sisvel v. Sierra Wireless – Useful Guidance for Prosecutors on Motivation to Combine and Means-Plus-Function Claims

  2. 3

    This is also based on the assumption that the Examiner has properly determined the level of ordinary skill in the art.

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Patent applicants could cite Sisvel in contending an office action improperly combines references without particularly explaining: (1) the primary and secondary references;

    Every rejection does this. You don’t need Sisvel for this, this is part of Graham. You should cite Graham.

    (2) missing elements supplied by the secondary reference;

    Same as (1)

    (3) why a skilled artisan would have looked to the secondary reference to fill gaps in the primary reference;

    This is not in the opinion and is not legally correct. The secondary reference is not being asserted for the value of the document itself. The secondary reference is cited as evidence as to what the art knew. Assuming that the secondary reference is analogous art, one is not required to provide a rationale as to why, e.g. the secondary reference would be picked over other references. One is simply required to explain why the disclosed element in the secondary reference would be used.

    In other words, if Jones discloses a widget, KSR requires a reason for the hypothetical person of ordinary skill who knows all of the art to try using a widget, not a reason to apply Jones. Nine times out of ten the motivation to use the widget is that the widget performs the same or a predictably similar benefit in the claimed system as it does in the Jones system. Obviousness does not require the widget to be the best element for its use in the system, nor does one have to explain why a person of skill would use Jones as opposed to some more-closely-related Smith reference. All that is required is a reasoned rationale underpinned by evidence. The reasoned rationale is that the art knew of the widget and that the widget could be expected to be used to achieve its conventional purpose. “Jones” is largely irrelevant to the rationale, it is only the evidence that underpins freestanding reasoned logic.

    Andersons Black Rock is directly on point here – there the evidence was that nobody had a motivation to combine a known secondary element (a radiant heater) because they did not think it would heat the joints. The court of appeals made much of the fact that the art had no motivation to use radiant heat as being ineffective. (“The patentee, in seeking a solution, turned away from current concepts and harked back to the discarded notion of preheating the old material…The fact that experts in the field received Neville’s disclosure with such skepticism and disbelief strongly indicates that, at the time, a person of ordinary skill in the field would not have sought the answer in the disproven method of heat treatment.”) (Emphasis mine to show Crouch’s logic being in lockstep with the Court of Appeals)

    But the supreme court found a radiant heater was known to produce heat, and in the patented system it was used to produce heat. That rendered the addition of a radiant heater to the other elements obvious, not nonobvious as Crouch’s (3) would suggest. When elements perform as they have been known to the result is obvious because of the predictable outcome, not nonobvious because of a lack of a reason to look to the secondary reference or its disclosed element. It *has* to be this way or else any element (here the radiant heater) is going to have its core functionality constantly remonopolized so long as some suspectedly-superior option exists, rather than being dedicated to the public.

    (4) why adding the secondary reference’s teaching would yield predictable results; etc.

    The actual reading of both KSR and the MPEP do not require the examiner to provide evidence of secondary indicia not present. If the specification or other documentation provide no evidence of unpredictable results the examiner need not consider it. i.e. the Examiner can makes a finding of predictable results based solely upon a lack of evidence of unpredictable results.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      “.. one is not required to provide a rationale as to why, e.g. the secondary reference would be picked over other references.”

      That is not what is meant by explain why a skilled artisan would have looked to the secondary reference to fill gaps in the primary reference.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Nine times out of ten the motivation to use the widget is that the widget performs the same or a predictably similar benefit in the claimed system as it does in the Jones system.
      999 times out of 1000 the widget is going to provide the same function. However, if merely showing that some benefit (i.e., the function) is going to result from the combination, then very few structures (e.g., machines) wouldn’t be patentable since nearly all structures are made up of known components (each providing some benefit).

      Rather, the Examiner must show that there was an apparent reason to combine the known elements in the fashion claimed.

      The reasoned rationale is that the art knew of the widget and that the widget could be expected to be used to achieve its conventional purpose.
      Few things are patentable under that standard.

      I’ve seen examiners say that it would have been obvious to modify A to include X because X provides Y benefit and therefore A would now have Y benefit. However, a Y benefit is not necessarily something that someone practicing A wants. For example, Y benefit may only be a benefit when G is used but A does not use G. Or perhaps A already provides Y benefit, and in this situation, X isn’t providing a benefit because that benefit already exist in A. In short, just because an element has some benefit attached to it doesn’t mean that this benefit is sufficient to lead one skilled in the art to modify a reference to include that element.

      the Examiner can makes a finding of predictable results based solely upon a lack of evidence of unpredictable results
      Factual findings without evidence — so examiner-like of you. It isn’t hard to make that finding — it just takes a bit of work, which is something many examiners are allergic to.

      It *has* to be this way or else any element (here the radiant heater) is going to have its core functionality constantly remonopolized.
      Uh … no. How examiners can even believe things like this is very troublesome as it pertains to how the USPTO trains their examiners (or at least stamps out old wives tales).

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    “courts should seek to simplify the rules and refocus on whether the specification provides sufficient information to allow a skilled artisan to understand the boundaries of the functional claim element.”

    Complication = Subjectivity

    And we all know how much the CAFC and SCOTUS loves subjectivity when it comes to patent cases.

    Reply Report

