The History and Importance of the Jury Trial System – An Excerpt from a Patent Infringement Trial

I was reading through a recent trial transcript and enjoyed the following historical introduction to the jury system offered by Judge Gilstrap. He was talking to the potential jurors as voir dire was just about to begin. — Dennis

= = =

We are engaged or about to be engaged this morning in the selection of a jury in the civil case involving allegations of patent infringement. If you’d indulge me, though, for just a minute, I’d like to briefly review with you at this juncture how we came to have our American civil jury trial system.

If you go back in ancient history, if you start with the first five books in the Old Testament, the Pentateuch, you will find that the ancient Hebrew nation impaneled juries to decide issues of property ownership and property value.

The Greeks, the ancient Greeks, began using a jury system about 1500 B C. The Romans, as with many other things, copied the jury system from the Greeks and implemented a jury system as a part of ancient Rome. And, in fact, it was the Romans that brought the jury system to Europe across the English Channel into what we now know as Great Britain when they conquered Great Britain in the fourth century A.D.

Now, by the 12th century A.D., the jury system had been in place in England, what we now know as England, for 800 years. But in the 12th century A.D., a rather tyrannical king came to the throne of England and his name was King John. And he became embroiled in various disputes with his nobles that nearly led to the verge of a civil war.

One of those disputes was the king’s efforts to do away with the right to trial by jury. Thankfully, the civil war did not take place at that time, and the king and his nobles resolved their many disputes, including this one, by entering into a written agreement that they signed at a place in England called Runnymede. And this agreement that settled all these disputes and laid out a structure for that country going forward, including guarantees of the right to trial by jury, is a document many of you may have heard of called the Magna Carta.

And so you can see, ladies and gentlemen, that our British forefathers who came to this continent as colonists brought the jury trial system with them. And the jury trial system flourished in colonial America for over a hundred years, until another tyrannical king came to the throne of Great Britain. This time his name was King George III. I’m sure you’ve have studied him in American history that led up to our American revolutionary war. And the king, prior to that, became embroiled in many disputes with his American colonists.

One of those disputes was King George III efforts was to do away with or to substantially curtail the right to trial by jury. In fact, ladies and gentlemen, when Thomas Jefferson sat down to write the Declaration of Independence which spells out — it really was a letter to the king telling the king all of the reasons why his subjects in America felt they had no other option but to revolt, declare their independence, and form their own independent nation, one of those reasons set forth by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence for that separation between America and Britain was King George III’s efforts to do away with or curtail substantially the right to trial by jury.

And as you’re all aware, we did revolt against Great Britain, we did form our own independent nation, and shortly thereafter we adopted the governing document for our country, the supreme law of the land, the Constitution of the United States.

And immediately after the Constitution was ratified, there were ten additions or amendments added to the Constitution. Many of the states made it clear they would not vote to ratify the Constitution without a commitment to immediately add these ten amendments. And these ten amendments you’ve all studied about in school. They’re called the Bill of Rights. And in those first ten amendments to the Constitution, you will find the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees, ladies and gentlemen, the right to every American citizen to have their civil disputes resolved through a trial by jury. Those ten amendments, the Bill of Rights, were all ratified in 1791. So since 1791, well over 200 years ago, every American has had a constitutionally guaranteed right to have their civil disputes settled through a trial by jury.

So by being here this morning, with that brief background and overview of how we got to have the jury trial system that we’re implementing today, I want you to realize in the Court’s view every one of you here are doing a very important part to preserve, protect, and defend the right to trial by a jury as part of our constitutionally guaranteed rights. I always tell citizens who appear for jury duty as you have this morning that, in my personal view, the jury duty or jury service rendered by any citizen is the second highest form of public service any American can render for their country. In my personal view, the highest form of public service are those men and women that serve in our armed forces.

Now, later in the process this morning, the lawyers for both sides are going to address you. They’re going to ask you questions. I want you to understand none of them are seeking to inquire unduly into your personal affairs. Said another way, none of them are trying to be nosy and to ask you about things that are not relevant to this case. They will be asking you questions as a part of working with the Court to secure a fair and an impartial jury from among you to hear the evidence in this case. I want you to also understand when the lawyers ask you questions later as a part of this process, there are no wrong answers, as long as the answers you give are full, complete, and truthful. As long as they’re full, complete, and truthful, there are no wrong answers. . .

Finesse Wireless LLC v. AT&T Mobility LLC, Docket No. 2_21-cv-00316 (E.D. Tex. Aug 23, 2021) (trial transcript day 1).