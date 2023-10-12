Secondary Considerations Get Short Shrift in Airbed Patent Fight

by Dennis Crouch

Team Worldwide Corp v. Intex Recreation Corp. (Fed. Cir 2023)

I was disappointed to see the Federal Circuit’s no-opinion affirmance in this case — affirming the PTAB finding that Team Worldwide’s inflatable airbed invention was unpatentable as obvious.  US9211018. The case peaked my interest because I have been working on a short article focusing on what the courts term “secondary considerations” of obviousness, and the patentee raised substantial evidence of commercial success.   Ultimately the PTAB sided with the patent challenger and and that determination was affirmed on appeal in a R.36 no-opinion judgment.

TWC’s patent claims an “inflatable product,” such as an air mattress, that has a built-in electric pump.  In particular, the electric pump is built into and recessed within the exterior wall of the mattress with just one side of the pump body exposed through the exterior wall. The rest of the pump body is hidden inside the inflatable body and permanently held in place within the exterior wall of the inflatable body. The recessed design keeps the pump partially hidden and out of the way when not in use.

The key prior art references in the case are

  • U.S. Patent No. 6,018,960 (1996) (“Parienti”), which discloses an air mattress having an externally-attached solar powered pump.
  • U.S. Patent No. 2,493,067 (1945) (“Goldsmith”), which discloses ordinary inner-spring mattress having an attached fan used for temperature control (not inflation).  One embodiment includes “housing arranged within … said mattress and carrying a blower and temperature changing means therein.

This product has been a huge seller via brands such as Intex, Bestway, Boyd, Airtek, Air Cloud, Air Comfort, AirBedz, Altimair, Pittman, and TexSport.  The patentee has sued a number of folks for infringement, and they fought back with this Inter partes review proceeding.

The PTAB initially sided with the patentee, concluding that the claims had not been proven obvious. However, on appeal, the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded.

The Board misapplied the obviousness standard, and misapprehended Intex’s argument, when it fixated on whether the prior art literally disclosed Intex’s theory of modifying Parienti only slightly by taking the pump attached to the outside of the mattress and recessing it partially within the mattress. Intex’s argument regarding its proposed modification showed that Parienti was already close to the challenged claims, and only a slight change was needed to satisfy the broadest reasonable interpretation of “wholly or partially” recessing a pump. This showing, together with Intex’s showing that numerous references since the late 1800s illustrated prior artisans’ intuitive desire to recess pumps to save space, satisfied Intex’s burden [under KSR]. The Board erred in concluding to the contrary.

Intex (Fed. Cir. 2021).  Thus, in its 2021 decision the Federal Circuit concluded that Intex had satisfied its burden of proving the invention obvious. The only problem though was that the PTAB/CAFed had not yet considered secondary indicia of non-obviousness offered by the patentee.  Thus, remand was needed for the PTAB to address issues it previously declined to reach. Specifically, the PTAB had not addressed Team Worldwide’s evidence on objective indicia of non-obviousness.

On remand, the PTAB flipped its decision, finding the claims obvious despite substantial sales and other secondary considerations.  In its most recent appeal, Team Worldwide argued that the PTAB erred in its assessment of the objective evidence of nonobviousness. Specifically, Team Worldwide argued that the PTAB did not properly weigh the evidence presented regarding commercial success, failure of others, and industry praise.

Regarding commercial success, the PTAB found that Team Worldwide was entitled to only “some, but not considerable, weight in favor of non-obviousness” for the evidence of sales of infringing products, citing the impact of non-patented features on customer demand.  However, Team Worldwide argued that the PTAB ignored evidence that the majority of sales were of products admitted or shown to infringe, which constitutes overwhelming commercial success under Federal Circuit precedent. See Star Scientific, Inc. v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., 655 F.3d 1364, 1376 (Fed. Cir. 2011).

For failure of others, the PTAB concluded that Team Worldwide’s evidence was entitled to only “some weight.” But Team Worldwide argued that the PTAB improperly minimized competitors’ failed attempts to design around the claims, contrary to Federal Circuit precedent finding failure of others entitled to considerable weight. See WBIP, LLC v. Kohler Co., 829 F.3d 1317 (Fed. Cir. 2016).

Regarding industry praise, the PTAB found Team Worldwide’s evidence was entitled to some, but not considerable weight. However, Team Worldwide contended that the PTAB ignored relevant testimony praising the invention, which should be afforded considerable weight under Federal Circuit law. See Apple Inc. v. Samsung Elecs. Co., 839 F.3d 1034 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (en banc).

In sum, Team Worldwide argued that the PTAB did not properly weigh the objective evidence of nonobviousness as required under controlling Federal Circuit precedent and that this evidence outweighed the PTAB’s finding of obviousness.

Unfortunately, on appeal the Federal Circuit did not take the time to work through these issues but rather simply issued its R.36 Affirmance without opinion.

In addition to the general role of objective indicia, the appeal asked an important question about burdens of proof: “Did the Board err by inappropriately applying a standard of proof that required TWW to prove the validity of its claims in light of secondary considerations when the burden of proof statutorily remains with Petitioner to prove invalidity including in light of secondary considerations?”

16 thoughts on “Secondary Considerations Get Short Shrift in Airbed Patent Fight

  1. 8

    Seems pretty clear that the real problem was overbroad claiming by the patentee. The concept of a recessed pump was old as was the motivation to use such a design for anything that needs pumping up. So the questions are: was there a technical problem that kept people from doing it, what was the solution to that problem, and is that solution recited in the claims?

    “ the PTAB found that Team Worldwide was entitled to only “some, but not considerable, weight in favor of non-obviousness” for the evidence of sales of infringing products, citing the impact of non-patented features on customer demand”

    Commercial success shouldn’t even be s consideration because post-filing evidence is barred by the statute. Regardless, it almost always will be (and should be) difficult to prove for typical product improvements in a mature market for that product. The exceptions will be those rare cases when there is a bona fide teaching away in the art (in which case the teaching away will be the best evidence for non-obviousness anyway).

    1. 8.1

      because post-filing evidence is barred by the statute.

      You keep on saying this and you keep on getting this wrong because you keep on letting your emotions (and yes, that does read as you being anti-patent, no matter how you try to gaslight otherwise) get in the way.

      The post-filing date of the data for secondary considerations is just not the pertinent item as the data is being used — as ANY (legal) evidence would be used — for changes OF the invention AT the invention’s filing date.

      It’s a use of effect to show cause.

      You want to ban “effects” because effects are always later, and that is just utter nonsense.

  2. 7

    Not saying anything about the legal question of obviousness, but the short shrift is most definitely a Rule 36 by the CAFC on an item before it that has multiple contested points.

    1. 7.1

      The Courts and the USPTO don’t work.

      The Old Ways worked more often than not.

  3. 6

    Two points:

    1. The CAFC had yet again Rule 36 abdicated their sworn adjudication duty (“while we require that all who come before us must explain themselves; as kings and queens, we don’t have to hold ourselves to that same requirement”).

    2. If you have to rely on secondary considerations to prevail at the Patent Office (I feel your pain), you’re in trouble. Big trouble.

  4. 5

    “evidence that the majority of sales were of products admitted or shown to infringe, which constitutes overwhelming commercial success under Federal Circuit precedent.”

    I don’t think Star Scientific really supports the above proposition. The case was about amounts paid specifically to license the asserted patents. Sales revenue for products that infringe is not the same thing, in my view at least.

    1. 5.1

      It’s apples and oranges. If I think your patent is invalid, why would I license it? Why would I stop selling my product that doesn’t infringe a valid patent? If anything, the sales offered as evidence here show that the industry believed the patent was obvious and invalid.

      1. 5.1.1

        ^^^ presumption of invalidity….

        (But Malcolm is not anti-patent… )

  5. 4

    When I’ve made commercial success arguments in the past, the Examiners seem to have a policy of dismissing evidence as being “mere opinion” and force the applicant to kick it up on appeal to the PTAB to decide if there was commercial success.

    1. 4.1

      ^^^ sounds like the likes of Random, who seemingly rejoices in ‘not being a lawyer,’ and instead l0ves being a bureaucratic despot who decides ‘what’ everything is (without recognition of his duty to “examine under the law.”)

  6. 3

    The idea of a built-in pump for an inflatable article is about as old as inflatable articles. The invention here is for the degree that the pump is contained by the article? Hmmmm

    link to patents.google.com

    1. 3.1

      Not prior art.

      The first thing I always check when getting an Office Action is whether the art is, in fact, prior art. Over the many years, I have identified a not insubstantial number of instances in which the art cited was not, in fact, prior art.

  7. 2

    *piqued

  8. 1

    There is no “securing to inventors the exclusive right to their discoveries” any more in the U.S.

    1. 1.1

      What do you mean by “any more”? U.S. patentees win in infringement suits now at about the same rate that they have won historically—which is well less than half the time.

      It has always been hard for a patentee to win in the U.S. The words “any more” make it sound like this is a new trend, when in fact this is how it has always been. Remember, when Justice Jackson quipped that “the only patent that is valid is one which this Court has not been able to get its hands on,” (Jungersen v. Ostby & Barton Co., 335 U.S. 560, 572), that was in 1949, more than 70 years ago.

      1. 1.1.1

        I mean before eBay, AIA, and Alice, when inventors had a chance.

