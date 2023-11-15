Design Patent Bar Now Reality

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The USPTO is officially establishing a separate design patent practitioner bar with its final rule published on November 16, 2023 and effective January 2, 2024.  This is an historic change that opens the door to becoming a patent practitioner to a much wider audience and will likely lend itself to further growth in this specialty area. After proposing the idea in May 2023 and receiving positive feedback, the USPTO implemented the design patent practitioner bar through its rulemaking authority under 35 U.S.C. 2(b)(2).

Currently, a single patent bar governs registration for anyone seeking to practice before the USPTO in utility, plant, and design patent matters. Applicants must meet the fairly high scientific and technical requirements before being permitted to join the bar.  Of course, ornamental design is often a different creature from utility patents. Good design is now very much ensconced within the formal education — but outside of traditional engineering and science programs.  So, although these designers are often design patent inventors, they have been prohibited from becoming patent practitioners.  The new rules introduces an additional path focused on visual arts credentials. To qualify, applicants need a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree in one of the following fields or an equivalent:

  • Industrial design
  • Product design
  • Architecture
  • Applied arts
  • Graphic design
  • Fine/studio arts
  • Art teacher education

These align with degrees the USPTO currently accepts for design patent examiner roles.  Equivalent design field degrees will also be accepted on a case-by-case basis.

The setup here is that the design patent practitioner bar will be separate and distinct from the patent bar.

  • Regular Patent Bar: Can continue to prepare and prosecute utility, design, and plant patents.
  • Design Patent Bar: Can only prepare and prosecute design patents.

Design patent bar applicants will take take and pass the existing registration exam. This critical step demonstrates knowledge of patent laws, rules, and procedures. All applicants also undergo a moral character evaluation.

I like what the USPTO has done here.  I love good design, and I believe that design patent attorneys and agents can be helpful in that process in a way that circles back to increase innovation in the field.

13 thoughts on “Design Patent Bar Now Reality

  1. 7

    I can’t see how this will provide any cost savings to applicants. Design patents are already very cheap, and usually have very little in the way of prosecution (except for some applications I’m currently handling). The figures are the heart of the application and Examiners can be fairly stringent when it comes to how much description an applicant can include in the specification. Where is the value-add by having a practitioner with background in industrial design, product design, architecture, applied arts, graphic design, fine/studio arts, or art teacher education prepare the application? How does it provide any benefit to the applicant?
    I’m not even sure it’s another factor in the financial race to the bottom because there are already some people who charge less than $1000 for their time to prepare a design patent application.

    1. 7.1

      ABSENT OTHER SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES to the US design patent system, there is no “value add-on” and the requirement for some sort of higher degree in a “design-related” field is ridiculous. A five year old can draw a design for a new cup. Any creative person can create a new “ornamental design” in seconds. I’ve created thousands and I haven’t taken an art class since middle school.

      The only reason for a degree requirement that makes a little sense is that a person more experienced with design/art (as a result of schooling) may be more knowledgable about what is non-obvious because such a person will (theoretically) have more understanding of the prior art. Unfortunately the PTO doesn’t examine designs for onviousness in any meaningful way, and the case law on the obviousness of designs is a fever swamp of hot gibbberish.

      Lastly, I’ll just state my view that design patents do not promote “progress” in designs. Frankly, I think it’s an absurd proposition. The “value” of ornamentation or artistic creativity is subjective. Design choices become popular or not for reasons that have nothing to do with the “novelty” or “non-obviousness” of the design, and everything to do with marketing, trendiness and (of course) basic utilitarian principles (e.g., the chair design allows me to sit comfortably without fear of tipping, I can put my drink here for a moment, and my pants aren’t being ripped when I stand up).

  2. 6

    Since Jason (as is typical) does not like to have his published articles
    commented on, I’ll address his article here.

    He writes:
    Too many critics to count—including academics, practitioners, legislators, and judges—have lambasted the patent eligibility framework as an unpredictable morass of confusion.

    He then proceeds to describe his analysis as follows:
    Yet, empirical analysis suggests that those claims of unpredictability may stand on shaky grounds. In an attempt to better understand whether judges have been able to predictably apply the doctrine, we analyzed the Federal Circuit’s entire body of 368 cases on § 101 from 2012-2022 at a more granular level than any prior study. To evaluate the level of predictability within § 101 jurisprudence, we used a multi-dimensional approach that considered: (1) whether lower tribunals are reaching the legally correct outcome (i.e., reversal rates); (2) whether lower tribunals are correctly applying existing law in each case (i.e., error rates); and (3) whether appellate judges demonstrate disagreement in applying the law (i.e., dissent rates).

    The obvious flaw in his analysis is that he is comparing district court/PTAB decisions with how decisions are evaluated at the Federal Circuit level. However, that is a VERY IMPERFECT measure.

    Whether the law is predictable should also look at number of issued patents (supposedly examined under 101) and see how frequently those patents are upheld under 101 or invalidated under 101. If the law was truly predictable, there would be very few issued patents invalidated under 101. Unlike 102 and 103, which can involves findings of fact involving prior art not before an examiner, nothing of consequence changes from when an examiner applies 101 to a set of claims versus when a district court judge applies 101 to a set of claims. We’ve been told that the law on 101 hasn’t changed. As such, the agency whose job it is to apply the law (that hasn’t changed) should, nearly 10 years post Alice, be able to consistently apply the law. However, it is plain as day that any patent issued today involving anything involving a computer, when asserted, is going to be challenged in court under 101 and has an excellent chance of being invalidated.

    If the agency charged to issue patents under 101 cannot reliably do so nearly 10 years after the last Supreme Court case on the issue, then there is a problem with the reliability in how the law is applied.

    Also, this article gives short shrift to the specific comments made by those Federal Circuit Judges, whose specific job it is to apply the law, that the law is inconsistent.

    The article also ignores that the current Federal Circuit has a very strongly anti-patent bias. And considering most of the cases coming to the Federal Circuit involves decisions in which a claim is rejected/invalidated under 101, it should come as no surprise that the vast, vast majority of those decisions are affirmed.

    Also, if one is to actually look at the decisions themselves, it is easy to identify decisions that cannot be reconciled with one another. This is why real lawyers believe that law cannot be applied predictably.

    1. 6.1

      I’m guessing that this sort of mindless, reflexive dust-kicking capped off with a ridiculous “no true Scotsman” coda is exactly why Jason could care less about your comment.

      Many attorneys have observed for years (anecdotally) that 101 is no less “unpredictable” than any other statute and in fact is very “predictable” in most cases. This paper provides good evidence for that. The evidence that the eternally-aggrieved patent maximalists will complain about 101 (and 103… and 112) regardless of its “predictability” speaks for itself.

    2. 6.2

      I am 100% in agreement. The 101 jurisprudence is a mess.

      I tell clients the best thing you can do is outline a problem, show how your invention solves that problem, and ensure the solution is in the claims, but that is not a guarantee at all that your claims will be valid if a court looks at them.

      There are so many cases that cannot be reconciled.

      Just look at this:

      This claimed technological improvement is akin to the type of non-abstract improvement we found to be patent-eligible in Finjan. In Finjan, the claims at issue recited a method of providing computer security by generating a “security profile” that identifies suspicious code that performs “potentially hostile operations.” 879 F.3d at 1303–04. Unlike traditional systems that “simply look[ed] for the presence of known viruses,” the claimed method was able to identify “potentially dangerous or unwanted operations. Id. at 1304 (emphases added). Thus, we concluded that the claimed method was directed to a “non-abstract improvement” over the prior art because it employed “a new kind of file that enable[d] a computer security system to do things it could not do before.” Id. at 1305. Here, as in Finjan, the claimed invention is also directed to a non-abstract improvement because it employs a new way of generating check data that enables the detection of persistent systematic errors in data transmissions that prior art systems were previously not equipped to detect.

      KONINKLIJKE KPN N.V. v. GEMALTO M2M GMBH

      Doesn’t the fact that you’re looking at a patent mean it’s “new” and an improvement? By definition? Why are we conflating 101 and 102/103?

      1. 6.2.1

        Bob: “ Doesn’t the fact that you’re looking at a patent mean it’s “new” and an improvement? By definition?”

        LOL. What?

        “Why are we conflating 101 and 102/103?”

        There is no “conflation” and if you think there is “conflation”, it’s YOU who is confused. The reason that prior art issues turn up in eligibility analyses has been explained to you and everyone else here and elsewhere (including by the judiciary) and if you still don’t “get it” then you don’t belong in the profession. You’re a hack. A whining child. Go away. Get a l I f e.

  3. 5

    OT, but important. The PTO Director declared “precedential” a key part of a 3/10/23 IPR decision 2021-01466 that the prior art reference patent was entitled to the priority benefit of its provisional applications in spite of the CAFC’s prior [and strange, in my view] “Dynamic Drinkware” decision, by holding that the first part of the Dynamic Drinkware analysis is limited to PRE-AIA patents:
    “For the reasons discussed below, we find that, under AIA §§ 102(a)(2) and 102(d), there is no need to evaluate whether any CLAIM of a REFERENCE patent document is actually entitled to priority when applying such a reference patent as prior art.” [emphasis applied]. [I.e., no longer treating some provisional spec disclosures as date-inferior to regular application filings except in pre-AIA patents.]

    1. 5.1

      yeah, I was waiting for that one to have its own thread to discuss.

    2. 5.2

      Todays PatentsPostGrant blog also covers this now “..precedential PTAB decision [which] makes clear that the AIA statutory framework dispensed with this faulty claim-centric scheme.”

  4. 4

    I cannot argue with the result, but I do have questions.

    Can design patent practitioners still call themselves “Patent Attorneys” under the Rules of Professional Conduct? Or can they only call themselves “Design Patent Attorneys?”

    Why would a business hire in-house design patent attorneys when regular in-house patent attorneys can prepare and prosecute both utility and design patents?

    Is this going to encourage patent promoters to hire more design patent practitioners?

    Will there be many design patent practitioners chasing a limited amount of work, therefore making the profession unattractive financially?

  5. 3

    A step in the right direction, to be sure.

  6. 2

    Cue all the b#tt hurt patent attorneys who think we need to require a PhD in quantum mechanics as a requirement for the patent bar in order to protect all the solo garage inventors inventing all that disruptive technology.

  7. 1

    IF Congress has set up Design Patent Law properly (not co-mingled with Utility Patent Law)…

    THEN I would like this decision.

    As the two are NOT untangled, I cannot like this decision.

