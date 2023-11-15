Design Patent Bar Now Reality

Since Jason (as is typical) does not like to have his published articles

commented on, I’ll address his article here.

He writes:

Too many critics to count—including academics, practitioners, legislators, and judges—have lambasted the patent eligibility framework as an unpredictable morass of confusion.

He then proceeds to describe his analysis as follows:

Yet, empirical analysis suggests that those claims of unpredictability may stand on shaky grounds. In an attempt to better understand whether judges have been able to predictably apply the doctrine, we analyzed the Federal Circuit’s entire body of 368 cases on § 101 from 2012-2022 at a more granular level than any prior study. To evaluate the level of predictability within § 101 jurisprudence, we used a multi-dimensional approach that considered: (1) whether lower tribunals are reaching the legally correct outcome (i.e., reversal rates); (2) whether lower tribunals are correctly applying existing law in each case (i.e., error rates); and (3) whether appellate judges demonstrate disagreement in applying the law (i.e., dissent rates).

The obvious flaw in his analysis is that he is comparing district court/PTAB decisions with how decisions are evaluated at the Federal Circuit level. However, that is a VERY IMPERFECT measure.

Whether the law is predictable should also look at number of issued patents (supposedly examined under 101) and see how frequently those patents are upheld under 101 or invalidated under 101. If the law was truly predictable, there would be very few issued patents invalidated under 101. Unlike 102 and 103, which can involves findings of fact involving prior art not before an examiner, nothing of consequence changes from when an examiner applies 101 to a set of claims versus when a district court judge applies 101 to a set of claims. We’ve been told that the law on 101 hasn’t changed. As such, the agency whose job it is to apply the law (that hasn’t changed) should, nearly 10 years post Alice, be able to consistently apply the law. However, it is plain as day that any patent issued today involving anything involving a computer, when asserted, is going to be challenged in court under 101 and has an excellent chance of being invalidated.

If the agency charged to issue patents under 101 cannot reliably do so nearly 10 years after the last Supreme Court case on the issue, then there is a problem with the reliability in how the law is applied.

Also, this article gives short shrift to the specific comments made by those Federal Circuit Judges, whose specific job it is to apply the law, that the law is inconsistent.

The article also ignores that the current Federal Circuit has a very strongly anti-patent bias. And considering most of the cases coming to the Federal Circuit involves decisions in which a claim is rejected/invalidated under 101, it should come as no surprise that the vast, vast majority of those decisions are affirmed.

Also, if one is to actually look at the decisions themselves, it is easy to identify decisions that cannot be reconciled with one another. This is why real lawyers believe that law cannot be applied predictably.