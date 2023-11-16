Predicting Eligibility

For folks fighting through eligibility cases these days, the biggest concern is no longer unpredictability, but that the law has pushed too far against patentability.

The law is unpredictable because the Federal Circuit is inexorably expanding the scope of patent ineligible subject matter.

At the time the patent were obtained and even post-Alice, very few would think that a patent directed to a digital camera with multiple sensors and multiple lens would be patent ineligible. However, Yu v. Apple came along. Moreover, few would think that a method of tuning a reduced vibration drive shaft would be patent ineligible. However, American Axle came along. What is the next surprising decision to come along? And how long will it be before these “surprising” decisions no longer become surprising.

Although I was initially surprised at their reported high affirmance rate of eligibility decisions — on reflection it has begun to make sense.

Come on. You follow the Federal Circuit decisions as close as anyone. Sometimes you’ll have a writeup on a decision that issued the same day. The rate of affirmance should come as a surprise to no one who even marginally follows the Federal Circuit. I’m actually shocked when they don’t affirm an eligibility decision. Speaking of which, there are very few instances (if any??) in which they reverse an eligibility decision that went the patentee’s way. To do so means that the case would have been tried, the patentee prevailed, and the decision appealed.

How frequently do patentees win these days? That would make for an interesting study. How frequently (or how often) do patentees actually prevail after the District Court has rendered a final decision? I cannot remember the last time the Federal Circuit issued a decision on damages. A quick search on Google yields 2 decisions issued on February 4, 2022 — both erasing large damages awards. When was the last time that the Federal Circuit ruled for a patentee on a damages award?

With so few patents surviving the District Court these days, there is no need to clarify the law on damages.

Since then patent prosecution attorneys have substantially modified their approach to drafting patent applications in ways that provide more detailed technical analysis, focusing on technical solutions to technical problems, clearly defining the computer hardware elements, and tying the claims to these technical embodiments.

You really think that matters? I have had my hand in many, many hundreds of issued patents since Alice. I have fought (and prevailed on) on dozens and dozens and dozens of 101 rejections. However, despite all of those patents emerging from the USPTO post-Alice, my expectation is that most of them would likely be invalidated under Alice. The simple reason is that there is very few patents (even those directed to the hard mechanical arts) that could be not invalidated under 101 using the logic employed in such decisions as American Axle.

You can have language in your specification characterizing the invention as an improvement to technology, but it all it takes is a somewhat clever (really clever is not necessary) defense attorney that recharacterizes the invention as an improvement to an abstract idea and a receptive district court judge, and the patent is sunk. It is a fairly simple process. I’ve seen the courts do it many times. Take the claims, remove the technical aspects and find something that can be characterized as an abstract idea (whether it actually is or isn’t doesn’t really matter). As the Supreme Court stated in Alice, “[a]t some level, ‘all inventions . . . embody, use, reflect, rest upon, or apply laws of nature, natural phenomena, or abstract ideas'” so there is almost always something abstract to be found. Declare that the improvement is directed to that abstract idea and therefore the patent is directed to an abstract idea, and then make your early-afternoon tee time at the club that afternoon. Easy peasy.

Likewise, patent litigators are wary of asserting claims that are likely to be found ineligible and so shy away from those potential case killers. The result then is that I expect to see far fewer eligibility cases in the coming years, but that will reflect in a change in practice rather than another change in the law.

No. The Courts will merely expand 101 to encompass that technologies that the litigators currently think are patent eligible.

We all know the expression “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” But why is the relevant to this discussion, one might ask? It is relevant because how the Federal Circuit applies its law regarding eligibility. They use “similar to” reasoning — e.g., these claims are similar to the claims in this other case in which they were determined to be patent ineligible. Let me provide a fanciful illustration.

A transistor is similar to a circuit. A circuit is similar to a computer chip. A computer chip is similar to a graphics card. Graphic cards have have built-in coolers. Built-in coolers are essentially refrigeration units. A home refrigerator is a refrigeration unit. A gas stove is a kitchen appliance — just like a refrigerator. I started with a transistor and ended up with a gas stove — taking a “similar to” analysis one step at a time.

What is the next step (Federal Circuit decision) that applies the “similar to” analysis and cites American Axle? What technology that heretofore was never considered to be close to being patent ineligible but is now squarely in the crosshairs of a 101 attack? I don’t know. However, I can all but guarantee that there are hundreds of patent defense litigators who are writing 12b6 motions to dismiss in patent cases and are citing American Axle and Apple v. Yu and the myriad of other recent decisions. And why not? Writing a motion to dismiss under 12b6 is pretty cheap, and there are a lot of judges out there that want nothing to do with patents or patent litigation. Get the right panel at the Federal Circuit (and there are few wrong panels at the Federal Circuit regarding patent eligibility), and there is new law that increases the scope of 101 attacks. This is the just next step, and as the years go by, there will be more and more steps taken.

The Federal Circuit has not signaled a limit as to how far they will go. The Supreme Court has long washed their hands in the matter and have no interest in limiting how far the Federal Circuit will go. Getting anything out of Congress is seemingly impossible. There is nothing to check the Federal Circuit. Consequently, they will continue down the road of expanding the scope of patent ineligibility one step at a time.