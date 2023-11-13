AI as an Inventing Tool – it’s Implications for Patent Law

by Dennis Crouch

Berkely Center for Law & Technology is hosting a great half-day virtual-conference this week: “AI as an Inventing Tool – it’s Implications for Patent Law” organized by Prof. Rob Merges, Dr. Yuan Hao (PhD), and Prof. Colleen Chien.

Details:

I’ll be there participating along with a great set of academics, government officials, law practice leaders, and tech developers.  Hope to see you online!

In a recent talk about the Future of IP, I noted that I have never been comfortable with the Winslow Tableau. The basic idea from this old CCPA case is that we assume that the PHOSITA is sitting in his shop with all the relevant prior art posted to the wall.

We think the proper way to apply the 103 obviousness test to a case like this is to first picture the inventor as working in his shop with the prior art references — which he is presumed to know — hanging on the walls around him.

Application of Winslow, 365 F.2d 1017 (C.C.P.A. 1966).  The Winslow Tableau presents an unrealistic conception of the PHOSITA possessing encyclopedic knowledge of all prior art. As Judge Rich described, the PHOSITA is envisioned sitting in a shop with all relevant references figuratively hanging on the walls around him, available for mental combination. While a useful thought experiment, this assumption of comprehensive awareness of the state of the art has always been out of touch with how ordinary creation truly occurs. However, recent advances in AI provide a more natural model for the hypothetical PHOSITA.  Importantly, LLMs know the references and have their key points accessible for dynamic consideration and analysis.

And, although AI may be an automated system, its responses are closer to the “common sense” reasoning suggested by Chief Justice Roberts in KSR rather than the discarded “automaton” approach.

With these new models, Winslow is suddenly less ridiculous and instead much more prescient.  It is then interesting to think about whether the level of skill in the art is changed by the addition of AI.  One way to answer this is ‘no’ – AI does not change the level of skill in the art in any legal sense. Rather, its addition changes the potential creation methodology to no match the level of skill already required in cases like Winslow.  The legal fiction is becoming reality.

 

38 thoughts on “AI as an Inventing Tool – it’s Implications for Patent Law

    The hilarious (and yet also sad) part of this “computers are more powerful this year!” hyperventilating is how readily the patent maximalist crowd (except for one or two certifiable mental cases) has completely dropped all pretext of pretending that ordinary skilled human beings can deduce the novel physical structures and/or electronic states that are responsible for the “new” bit-crunching “functionalities” of so-called “AI” (LOL) machines.

    Does the PTO have anything resembling a coherent plan to address the ongoing farce of claiming logic and functionality “on a computer” as the current miserable paradigm inevitably sails over the cliff?

    Is the typical “AI”-related “invention” being published and granted at the PTO these days any different than the typical “do it on a computer” “invention” from 15 years ago? I assume the answer is “no” and most “inventions” are along the lines of “use a computer oops I mean AI in this business context that takes advantage of the computer’s oops I mean AI’s power.”

    This is a sobering question if AI will raise the unobviousness level of 103 for the POSITA?* If so, corollary questions could be whether or not AI makes the “non-analogous art” argument and “motivation to combine” arguments weaker?

    *Is this assuming an AI system with all patent and publication texts in its database?
    P.S. I read recently that large scale use of AI with big data bases will consume large amounts of electricity. ?

      The comment below makes a good point that: “the questions of whether one of ordinary skill in the art has 1) a reason to try to modify/combine the prior art and 2) the ability to successfully make those modifications/combinations, are separate. They are not the same question.” AI could suggest more or even better prior art to combine to meet a claim limitation, but whether or not that prior art combination was likely to be feasible, or technically succeed, or motivate such combination, involves very different evidence if not taught in the prior art itself.

        Right. In the so-called “unpredictable” arts the standard is that there must be a reasonable expectation of success.

        In that regard, we could consider one example: a new engineered protein (e.g., an antibody). If a computer can be used to accurately predict tertiary structure (and the functionality flowing from that structure) from a primary structure (i.e., the amino acid sequence) IN NEARLY ALL CASES then the art loses its “unpredictable” status. That era has been on the distant horizon but steadily approaching for quite some time.

      +1 to Paul.

    “It is then interesting to think about whether the level of skill in the art is changed by the addition of AI. One way to answer this is ‘no’ – AI does not change the level of skill in the art in any legal sense. Rather, its addition changes the potential creation methodology to no match the level of skill already required in cases like Winslow. The legal fiction is becoming reality.”

    I disagree. The “level of ordinary skill” is a question that deals with what people with no creativity can do with all of the knowledge they have. (Yes, I know J. Kennedy’s law clerk who wrote KSR talked about “ordinary creativity” but “ordinary creativity” is really nothing more than “can apply known solutions to known problems.” Nothing “creative” in that “skill” at all.)

    AI can certainly “suggest” many modifications and/or combinations. An infinite number of modifications and/or combinations theoretically. However, whether one of ordinary skill in the art has the “skill” necessary to actually achieve those combinations, i.e., has a reasonable expectation of success, is another question altogether. In that sense, AI adds nothing to “the level of ordinary skill.” As was pointed out a few topics earlier, the questions of whether one of ordinary skill in the art has 1) a reason to try to modify/combine the prior art and 2) the ability to successfully make those modifications/combinations are separate. They are not the same question. AI may “add something” to the process of answering the first question, but it adds nothing to the process of answering the second question.

    Why? Because AI has no “creativity,” just like the hypothetical person of ordinary skill. It is those of extraordinary skill that can answer the second question. We call those people of extraordinary skill in the art inventors.

      AI may “add something” to the process of answering the first question, but it adds nothing to the process of answering the second question.

      Except for the fact that Big Pharma executives have already stated otherwise in public discourses (through government sponsored meetings on AI) earlier this year.

      Why? Because AI has no “creativity,” just like the hypothetical person of ordinary skill.

      Again wr0ng – the ‘generative’ part (sometimes leading to ‘hallucinations,’ sometimes not) IS evidence of creativity.

      You are only showing that you do not understand the technology at hand.

      Sorry folks – I have been correct for years now on where the AI discussion should be focused. You may not like it. But clinging to those feelings will only stymie us from where we need to be.

        “…the ‘generative’ part (sometimes leading to ‘hallucinations,’ sometimes not) IS evidence of creativity.”

        Disagree. Telling some AI to consider all possible modifications/combinations within its knowledge is not creative, it is instruction. Following instructions is not creative.

          Please Pardon Potential rePeat (filter is nabbing)…

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          November 14, 2023 at 10:55 am

          Again – you are only showing that you do not understand the tech.

            Well, if a bunch of pharma execs “stated” that AI is “creative” I guess that establishes it 100% incontrovertibly true.

            You gotta be the worst lawyer in the world.

              Well, Smelly, you are quite evidently far worse than I as a lawyer.

              You have blown right through the direct statements of, “you do not understand the tech,” and singly depend on an unequivocal statement (as if that statement must be wrong… because of how you feel).

              Have you even bothered playing around with ANY of the now hundreds of generative AI apps out there?

              Perhaps you might choose to stick to something that you actually know about, eh?

                “Except for the fact that Big Pharma executives have already stated otherwise…”

                Oooh! I’m so ascared!

                You’re a cl0wn.

                2. Way to double down and go ONLY for the Big Pharma aspect…

                  Smelly, you align with Poopy when you act like this.

              Breeze: “You [anon] gotta be the worst lawyer in the world.”

              One of the worst. He’s also a rotten human being, specifically one of those clinically ill truth-avoiding deluded narcissists that the Internet propagates like a fungus.

                ^^^ lol, and there is the alignment, (as if Malcolm’s
                A
                O
                O
                T
                W
                M
                I (s)
                isn’t tritely relied on with his assertion that I am somehow a rotten human being as I am pro-patent (and not so impaired with cognitive dissonance as he is…)

                Say “la vee”

              In other to be “the worst lawyer,” one must first be a lawyer. What is the evidence for the proposition that anon is a lawyer? The claim does not pass the smell test.

    US snared into Ukraine and now Middle East:

    Cue the Dr. E v1 l and Frau Yelling meme:

    link to google.com

    Does AI know how to punctuate titles better do than blog writers?

      My guess was that the title may have been the only thing that AI did not write.

    Can ten super fast computers publish “prior art” faster than one super fast computer can analyze and process the “meaning” of that art? Seems like the answer should be “yes”. On the other hand, 99.99% of what those ten computers produce will be worthless or non-inventive crxp.

    Just musing here. I agree in general with the proposition in the post. I will also reiterate my position that the trend of computers making it more difficult to obtain enforceable patents — particularly in the logic arts — is going to continue and accelerate.

      Your glee is barely maintained – but you are not “anti-patent,” eh Malcolm?

    The case law and the USPTO practice, but also patent practitioners and academics, are typically reluctant to fully acknowledge that the “cited prior art” is a hindsight construction, since the search of prior art relies on the knowledge of the invention. This suggests that the distinction between the “art” involved in the definition of the “skill in the art” and the “art” of the “cited prior art” is not properly recognized. The art of the skilled person refers to the field of endeavor defined in the claims, while the cited prior art is a needle found in the haystack of the prior art as defined by patent law, by a hindsight-guided selection from among zillions of information items.

    There is a cognitive divide here. Patent specialists are trained to jump from a technical field to the other and downplay the contextual differences between technical fields, whereas skilled persons tend to be narrowly specialized and highly aware of contextual differences.

      “ The case law and the USPTO practice, but also patent practitioners and academics, are typically reluctant to fully acknowledge that the “cited prior art” is a hindsight construction, since the search of prior art relies on the knowledge of the invention.”

      I have no problem acknowledging that RELEVANT PRIOR ART is determined by first looking at the claims describing the alleged invention and then looking for similar subject matter that was published before the critical date (the so-called “priority date”).

      Referring to that task as “hindsight” is weird. Attaching a pejorative connotation to the term is even weirder, since there is now way to determine whether an alleged invention was anticipated or obvious without looking into the past and trying to understand if the alleged inventors were inventive enough to be given a patent grant.

      “skilled persons tend to be narrowly specialized”

      Really?

      “and highly aware of contextual differences.”

      What does this even mean? Do you have evidence for this claim? How was that evidence obtained?

      ^^^ “There is a cognitive divide here

      And – on cue – the person with the most massive cognitive dissonance when it comes to the personal property bundle of rights that protects innovation jumps in with his emotive rant.

      Translation of Malcolm’s post: “This sounds like someone is promoting patents as a good thing so I just have to say something — no matter how unintelligible — in reply.”

      “The case law and the USPTO practice, but also patent practitioners and academics, are typically reluctant to fully acknowledge that the “cited prior art” is a hindsight construction, since the search of prior art relies on the knowledge of the invention”

      Is this so? I should have thought it beyond argument that any patentability search is inevitably conducted with knowledge of the subject invention. The trick is to conduct the subsequent obviousness analysis free from ex post facto reasoning. One way is to use a TSM analysis, preferably the strictly prescriptive and by now unassailable problem-solution approach (PSA) used by the EPO these past 50+ years. Perhaps even now the EPO is researching whether an AI (as opposed to a human Examiner) can reliably and persuasively operate EPO-PSA.

    “it’s Implications for Patent Law”

    And that right there is proof this wasn’t machine-generated.

    One thing the internet and AI should accomplish is less engineering time spent “reinventing” some specialized components for new products by more easily finding small suppliers of existing components providing the desired function.

      Interesting use case — but such would have no tie to a “generative” aspect, and would only reflect (much like a look-up table) known data.

    It doesn’t matter as your average examiner will still not explicitly determine the level of ordinary skill in the art during prosecution, nor will they jump through all the hoops that are actually required to implicitly determine the level of ordinary skill in the art based on the cited prior art.

    I am wondering if this write-up was also by AI, as it appears to not have integrated pretty much any of the conversations on generative AI.

    legal fiction being ‘unreasonable’ (c’mon man – the purpose is State of the Art – not real person)…

    automatons…

    a more natural model… common sense…

    Soooooo – generative (as in general creativity) is to be the screen against granting patents.

    Back to that Flash of Genius, eh?

      Flash of genius was eliminated by the last sentence of 103, which still seems applicable. The use of generative AI to conceive of an invention can be considered a “manner of invention” which cannot negative patentability, at least not as a per se rule. Perhaps we’ll see more emphasis on a PHOSITA being human. Perhaps some intrepid examiner tries to support a rejection by demonstrating how an ostensibly uninventive prompt can generate claimed subject matter using a prior art language model. The practical change we’re already seeing at the pto is a significant decline in patent application quality and corresponding rise in examiner attrition because LLMs are being used to inflate the size of applications while applicant comprehension of their own invention becomes unimportant. longer, more exhaustive arguments over longer, more exhaustive claims. This makes examining far more time consuming while attorney productivity soars. The only use of machine learning we have available to examiners is for finding more refs to consider, which again only increases the time it takes to conduct proper examination (which the count system transforms into lower quality and increased employee attrition). I believe the backlog will continue to grow and become the dominant regulatory force, at least in the short term.

    possible double filter release….

    Merges and Chien…

    As Stan Less would say: “Nuff said.”

    MM thinks he can draw that pic.

      6’s knowledge of art history could be printed up and put in a flea’s thimble and the flea could still sew a beautiful quilt for a grizzly bear without even realizing that there was anything in the thimble.

        Soooo — a good 100x your own ability to control your emotions and not let your cognitive dissonance against innovation protection leak into your posts.

        Gotcha.

