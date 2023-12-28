Artificial Intelligence and Copyright in China: Lessons from a Recent Court Case

by Dennis Crouch

Thus far US copyright and patent tribunals have refused to award rights for AI generated works.  China has begun its move in the opposite direction with the recent decision granting rights to an artist who created an image using the popular generative AI system Stable Diffusion.  The case of Li v. Liu was decided by the recently Beijing Internet Court.  The court decides internet related cases using online tools. Although the court uses AI judges in some cases, this one was decided by humans.

[Read an English translation created by GWU Law Students Yuqian Wang and Jiaying Zhang supervised by Prof. Robert Brauneis: Li v Liu Beijing Internet Court 20231127 with English Translation. More AI related decisions are available at the GWU AI Litigation Database.]

The plaintiff, Li, used Stable Diffusion to generate a photorealistic image of an Asian woman. He shared the work on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese platform similar to Instagram. Later, the defendant Liu, a blogger, published the image in a blog post without Li’s permission, removing his username and platform watermark.

Li sued for copyright infringement. The Beijing Internet Court ultimately ruled in his favor, ordering Liu to apologize publicly, pay ¥500 ($72) in damages, and cover ¥50 ($7) in court fees.

Crucially, the court recognized Li as the legal rights-holder, having contributed the necessary “intellectual input” through choices of models, prompts, parameters, and final image selection. Judges emphasized that copyright law aims to encourage human creativity.

In this case, from the moment the Plaintiff conceived the disputed image to the moment the Plaintiff finally selected the disputed image, it can be seen that the Plaintiff has carried out a certain amount of intellectual input, such as designing the presentation of the character, selecting the prompts, arranging the order of the prompts, setting the relevant parameters, selecting which picture meets their expectations, and so on. . . . Currently, a new generation of generative AI technology is increasingly being used for creation. As long as AI-generated images reflect the original intellectual input of a person, they should be identified as a work and protected under copyright law.

This court ruling signals China’s interest in extending copyright law to better account for AI-generated content and also potentially places the country in the forefront of protecting AI creations.  Still, the Beijing Internet Court itself emphasized the approach of judging AI copyright issues based on the specific facts.

Of course, this is one regional lower court decision and is not generally a policy statement of the PRC.  The judges here particularly noted that the level of creative expression requires a case-by-case analysis.  In an email, Berkeley IP scholar Yuan Hao (郝元) points out, there is still debate within China on this issue. A similar case decided by a court in Shenzhen came to the opposite conclusion, finding AI-generated output eligible for copyright protection as the “intellectual fruits” of the AI developer rather than the AI user. According to Hao, cases like Li v. Liu feature “experimentalist practice” with different local courts exploring the issue before final guidance from the Supreme People’s Court.  Hao also disputes depictions of the case as a political move to strategically assist China’s AI industry. While acknowledging that some “political” IP cases may occur, she has not seen evidence of that here.  In my view, the low-value of the case (less than $100) also serves as an indication that this was not intended as a landmark decision setting national policy, but rather resolving a minor copyright dispute between two individuals.

 

19 thoughts on “Artificial Intelligence and Copyright in China: Lessons from a Recent Court Case

  1. 4

    The reasoning seems impeccable. We don’t award copryrights to paintbrushes either. An interesting issue is what happens when multiple “artists” use the same prompts on the same tools and get the same (close enough) results. Does the first one generated get the copyright?

    Should the models be trained to not produce any two images that are (x)(value) alike?

    Many people think “Chinese law” is an oxymoron because the upper levels of the government are lawless & so may dictate the outcome of any meaningful case?

    Does that make the entire body of law illegitimate? Reasonable people can disagree.

    The AI training question also does not seem to be a close case. If you buy a newspaper and feed it to your AI, what’s the damage to the copyright holder? What products weren’t bought or were bought from the wrong party?

    1. 4.1

      Meanwhile, the Thaler case continues to fuel the international debate about who to name as the inventor of a patentable invention created with help from an AI tool. I wonder, is Thaler bothering to run the issue also in China and, if so, what the outcome will be.

      1. 4.1.1

        … still waiting for your (Hobson) choice there on the change or not to the State of the Art.

        Beyond the simple binary answer, feel free to explain why you would choose that answer.

        If you dare.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          No use pressing me, anon, for an answer because I don’t understand your question. You will have to live in hope that somebody in your own jurisdiction i) understands you and ii) takes the time and trouble to formulate a reasoned reply.

          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            What exactly confuses you?

            It is a simple proposition: either the AI output advances the State of the Art or it does not.

    2. 4.2

      Does the first one generated get the copyright?

      They all get a copyright. Copyright law does not work the same as patent law on this point. There is no novelty requirement in copyright law.

      1. 4.2.1

        copyright”h”t… (last instance)

        Another hidden Drum (at least on topic) hidden link.

        ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      2. 4.2.2

        Doesn’t copyright law depend on the ability to distinguish between two works?

    3. 4.3

      marty,

      Without more (see 3.3 below), none of them get copyright.

      Any — thin — protection would only come for human creative items POST AI.

  2. 3

    Thus far US copyright and patent tribunals have refused to award rights for AI generated works.

    Is this correct? Can someone please cite me the example of the U.S. copyright refusing to register a work because the listed, human author(s) used an AI tool as part of the creative process? I can recall instances of refusal where the AI tool is listed as the author, but that is not really analogous to the Chinese case discussed above.

    2. 3.2

      correct”?”

      Why hide Drum’s view of AI training? Is this not one of those links that actually may draw to the point of the article? (as opposed to the usual C R @ P that Greg uses ‘secret’ hyperlinks to signal whomever)…

    3. 3.3

      As for the legal point, the mere use – and THEN creative tweaking has been found to provide (THIN) copyright protection for the post-AI human creativity.

      See link to cooley.com

      This is not new.

    4. 3.4

      Yes, I do not see why this copyright registration by a human artist [not the AI] of an image generated using selective AI by a human artist is any different from U.S. copyright registrations of digital photographs or selective-computer-software-generated-artwork?

      1. 3.4.1

        … Z of the Dawn… (already forgotten?)

      2. 3.4.2

        There is no difference, Paul. So-called “AI” is a trendy buzzword for “computer” and only naive derps and propagandists like to pretend otherwise.

  3. 2

    December 28, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Lesson Number One:

    Chinese law is not US law.

  4. 1

    “… case as a political move to strategically assist China’s boring fake photos of people industry.”

    1. 1.1

      OT, Nice eye job.
      The SLANTS were happy with the way they looked. So why did their trademark cause such a problem. Maybe a real good trademark atty. could have shown they weren’t negating their look, but embracing it, by showing photos of other Asians that didn’t embrace their differences. It eould have been game over for the naysayers.

