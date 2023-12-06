Hide comments

One thought on “Will AI lead to dramatic changes in patent prosecution over the next 5 years? 

    Put me in the “No” category. I have clients who are on the cutting edge of AI technology so I’m pretty comfortable with both the technology and have some insight into the future. While AI has its fair share of parlor tricks, for patent prosecution, it adds next to nothing.

