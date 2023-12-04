Permissible Repair versus Impermissible Reconstruction

by Dennis Crouch

I was looking forward to the oral arguments in the interesting case of Karl Storz Endoscopy v. STERIS Instrument Management Services (IMS) focusing the threshold between permissible repair and impermissible reconstruction. Oral arguments were scheduled for December 4, 2023, but the parties filed a joint dismissal on December 3.

Storz is a medical device manufacturer and sells its patented endoscopes throughout the united States that included a specialized optical system covered by two patents. US7530945 and RE47044. The patents claim an endoscope with an optical relay components surrounded by transparent shrink wrap, which allows the components to be pre-assembled and optically tested before insertion in the endoscope body. Hospitals hire IMS to repair its medical devices, including the Storz endoscopes — a process that could involve breaking open the endoscope, removing the optical relay, replacing damaged lenses/spacers with new or recycled ones, inserting the rebuilt optical relay back into the endoscope body, and resealing the device.

A manufacturer’s patents covering its product are “exhausted” as soon as the company places product in the chain of commerce. Those particular authorized products can be resold, used, and repaired by third parties without creating any patent infringement liability. But, the buyers do not have permission to create new copies of the patented work, and that includes wholly reconstructing the product after it has been “spent.” The seminal Supreme Court case addressing the distinction between permissible repair and impermissible reconstruction is Aro Manufacturing Co. v. Convertible Top Replacement Co., 365 U.S. 336 (1961), which held that “replacement of unpatented parts, one at a time, whether of the same part repeatedly or different parts successively, is no more than the lawful right of the owner to repair his property.” In Wilbur-Ellis Co. v. Kuther, 377 U.S. 422 (1964), the Court found extensive refurbishing and resizing of multiple unpatented components was repair because it extended the useful life of the original patented article. The Federal Circuit expanded on the scope of repair in Dana Corp. v. American Precision Co., 827 F.2d 755 (Fed. Cir. 1987), permitting rebuilding of worn unpatented parts, and in Jazz Photo Corp. v. ITC, 264 F.3d 1094 (Fed. Cir. 2001), allowing invasive modifications so long as there was no complete reconstruction. However, in Sandvik Aktiebolag v. E.J. Co., 121 F.3d 669 (Fed. Cir. 1997), the court found impermissible reconstruction where a patented drill bit was recreated with a new cutting tip after the drill was spent.

Before the district court, IMS moved for summary judgment that its activities constitute permissible repair and not infringing reconstruction. The district court agreed, holding that IMS was exercising its customers’ right to repair the devices they had purchased and therefore did not infringe. The district court particularly found that IMS’s repairs preserve the useful lifespan of the endoscope and do not “reconstruct” or make a wholly new article. On appeal, Karl Storz raised three main grounds for reversing the district court’s decision:

Readily Replaceable Parts: Karl Storz argued that replacing “readily replaceable” parts can be repair, but replacing parts that are not readily replaceable constitutes impermissible reconstruction. From the briefing it appears undisputed that the optical relay in its endoscopes and covered by its patents is not a readily replaceable part. Novel/Inventive Aspect: The district court found the optical relay assembly was the “novel and distinguishing” part of Karl Storz’s patents. Karl Storz contended that by fully replacing this inventive aspect, IMS has impermissibly reconstructed the device, even though the patent does not have a claim directed solely to the optical relay assembly. New Article: Case law says repair does not allow a party to construct an essentially new article. Karl Storz argues that IMS’s replacement of nearly all the patented components results in an endoscope that is so different from the original that IMS has created a new device.

The would have been an important one in the evolving area of patented medical device repair and third-party servicing rights.