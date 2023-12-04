Permissible Repair versus Impermissible Reconstruction

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

I was looking forward to the oral arguments in the interesting case of Karl Storz Endoscopy v. STERIS Instrument Management  Services (IMS) focusing the threshold between permissible repair and impermissible reconstruction.  Oral arguments were scheduled for December 4, 2023, but the parties filed a joint dismissal on December 3.

Storz is a medical device manufacturer and sells its patented endoscopes throughout the united States that included a specialized optical system covered by two patents. US7530945 and RE47044.  The patents claim an endoscope with an optical relay components surrounded by transparent shrink wrap, which allows the components to be pre-assembled and optically tested before insertion in the endoscope body.  Hospitals hire IMS to repair its medical devices, including the Storz endoscopes — a process that could involve breaking open the endoscope, removing the optical relay, replacing damaged lenses/spacers with new or recycled ones, inserting the rebuilt optical relay back into the endoscope body, and resealing the device.

A manufacturer’s patents covering its product are “exhausted” as soon as the company places product in the chain of commerce.  Those particular authorized products can be resold, used, and repaired by third parties without creating any patent infringement liability.  But, the buyers do not have permission to create new copies of the patented work, and that includes wholly reconstructing the product after it has been “spent.” The seminal Supreme Court case addressing  the distinction between permissible repair and impermissible reconstruction is Aro Manufacturing Co. v. Convertible Top Replacement Co., 365 U.S. 336 (1961), which held that “replacement of unpatented parts, one at a time, whether of the same part repeatedly or different parts successively, is no more than the lawful right of the owner to repair his property.” In Wilbur-Ellis Co. v. Kuther, 377 U.S. 422 (1964), the Court found extensive refurbishing and resizing of multiple unpatented components was repair because it extended the useful life of the original patented article. The Federal Circuit expanded on the scope of repair in Dana Corp. v. American Precision Co., 827 F.2d 755 (Fed. Cir. 1987), permitting rebuilding of worn unpatented parts, and in Jazz Photo Corp. v. ITC, 264 F.3d 1094 (Fed. Cir. 2001), allowing invasive modifications so long as there was no complete reconstruction. However, in Sandvik Aktiebolag v. E.J. Co., 121 F.3d 669 (Fed. Cir. 1997), the court found impermissible reconstruction where a patented drill bit was recreated with a new cutting tip after the drill was spent.

Before the district court, IMS moved for summary judgment that its activities constitute permissible repair and not infringing reconstruction. The district court agreed, holding that IMS was exercising its customers’ right to repair the devices they had purchased and therefore did not infringe.  The district court particularly found that IMS’s repairs preserve the useful lifespan of the endoscope and do not “reconstruct” or make a wholly new article.  On appeal, Karl Storz raised three main grounds for reversing the district court’s decision:

  1. Readily Replaceable Parts: Karl Storz argued that replacing “readily replaceable” parts can be repair, but replacing parts that are not readily replaceable constitutes impermissible reconstruction. From the briefing it appears undisputed that the optical relay in its endoscopes and covered by its patents is not a readily replaceable part.
  2. Novel/Inventive Aspect: The district court found the optical relay assembly was the “novel and distinguishing” part of Karl Storz’s patents. Karl Storz contended that by fully replacing this inventive aspect, IMS has impermissibly reconstructed the device, even though the patent does not have a claim directed solely to the optical relay assembly.
  3. New Article: Case law says repair does not allow a party to construct an essentially new article. Karl Storz argues that IMS’s replacement of nearly all the patented components results in an endoscope that is so different from the original that IMS has created a new device.

The would have been an important one in the evolving area of patented medical device repair and third-party servicing rights.

Hide comments

11 thoughts on “Permissible Repair versus Impermissible Reconstruction

  1. 5

    Business model (razor blade, printers) being protected…?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Definitely a bit of that going on, with the blurry boundaries between “repair” and “rebuild”. I note that one of the many proposed “resolutions” to the paradox (on Wikipedia) is “group consensus” which is what we’re likely to see in this case (the group being a group of judges).

      I’m curious as to whether this issue has ever arisen in the context of an invention whose advantage over the prior art was stated to be that it was “more easily repairable.” Also it seems to me that when buying an item the manufacturer has exhausted its rights to not only the item but also all of the component parts. In other words, if I buy two copies of a patented widget, I should be able to take them both apart, mix the pieces up and then rebuild one or both of them from scratch without worrying about a lawsuit, regardless of how many parts each newly built widget were shared with its “parent”.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        We have home “renovations” that preserve a single wall of the previous structure. For all intents, it’s new construction, but not for new home permitting, environmental, etc.

        If I had to split this baby, that’s what I would probably do; split it.

        If a “repair” involves 50.1% new material/labor content of the original, the item is probably being remanufactured. If it involves 49.9%, its probably being repaired.

        Reply Report
        2. 4.1.1.2

          Are those weight percentages? 😉

          In the minimal example, the invention Z is a combination of two prior art components, called X and Y. Let’s say I buy Z. If X breaks off, I can surely re-attach it without fear of infringement liability. What if I have a drawer full of spare X’s? Can I repair Z using one of those without infringing?

          Now let’s say Z is a combo of three prior art products: a large main body B with two fragile small components X and Y attached independently to B. While hiking, X and Y bust off …

          Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Semantically, “rebuild” is a type of repair.

      But, patent profanity is what it is.

      Reply Report
  3. 3

    In order to protect against such “repairs / replacements,” instead of outright sales of their scopes, Storz should license their use; with a “we must repair” provision (ala’ the widespread use of software licensing).

    This would also virtually guarantee all repairs and replacements are done according to the product’s original specs.

    Which also makes sense given the criticality of such medical devices.

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    Can someone explain why it should matter whether a replaceable component of a repairable device is “readily” replaceable versus merely “replaceable”?

    When the replaced component itself is not patented (or is separately purchased), then repair of a multi-component device with that replaceable component should generally be permitted.

    Storz’s real problem here seems to be a failure to successfully compete in the market for repair of its own devices. I’d be curious to know how that happened, especially if the companies doing the repairs have their own patents which cover an aspect of the repair process and which keep Storz out of the box of repairing its own products.

    Reply Report
  5. 1

    The Federal Circuit decision is likely to provide helpful guidance on interpreting the repair doctrine’s boundaries when patented articles involve complex assemblies with multiple integrated components.
    Did you intend to rewrite this? You wrote earlier that both parties filed a joint dismissal, but this comment implies that you anticipate the Federal Circuit issuing an opinion.

    BTW. This is an interesting topic. Do you have any suggested online resources for more information?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Thanks! I had indeed written this post over the weekend and then planned to update after listening to oral arguments. I was disappointed in the last minute settlement.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture