Claim Construction and its Role in Eligibility

by Dennis Crouch
In 2022, the Federal Circuit issued a Judge Hughes decision in IBM v. Zillow invaliding the claims of IBM’s asserted claims as ineligible subject matter. Intl. Bus. Machines Corp. v. Zillow Group, Inc., 50 F.4th 1371 (Fed. Cir. 2022) (U.S. Patent No. 9,158,789). In that case, Judge Stoll dissented in part, arguing that dismissal on the pleadings was inappropriate because the patentee had alleged plausible and specific facts showing that the claims embodied inventive concepts.
Now in 2024, the Federal Circuit has issued a new opinion in separate IBM v. Zillow case with patents from a different family. U.S. Patent Nos. 6,778,193 and 6,785,676. Seemingly by happenstance, Judges Hughes and Stoll were both on this panel. Judge Hughes again wrote the majority opinion affirming the motion to dismiss on eligibility grounds; Judge Stoll again dissented-in-part, concluding that the district court should have construed the claims (or preliminary relied upon IBM’s proposed construction) before deciding eligibility.
Intl. Bus. Machines Corp. v. Zillow Group, Inc., — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. January 9, 2024)
The two asserted patents related to improving the display of search results to users by using “visual workspaces” (the ‘193 patent) and “user context vectors” (the ‘676 patent) to better capture user preferences and context. The majority found these techniques covered only abstract ideas of “identifying, analyzing, and presenting certain data to a user.” This holding parallels the 2022 IBM decision as well as others, such as Customedia Techs., LLC v. Dish Network Corp., 951 F.3d 1359 (Fed. Cir. 2020).
In dissent, Judge Stoll argued that the majority failed to properly consider IBM’s proposed construction of the term “user context vector” in the ‘676 patent claims. IBM asserted this term should be construed as “an n-dimensional vector derived from the combination of user context and previous interaction with the system,” which Judge Stoll argued “add[ed] a degree of particularity.” But the majority stated Zillow had not disputed this construction, so there was no claim construction issue for the district court to resolve.
A key dispute in the case centered on whether IBM’s allegations of technological invention beyond the abstract idea were sufficient to survive dismissal. The majority held these allegations too “generic.” contrast, dissenting Judge Stoll argued reversal was warranted because “IBM has demonstrated that its claims plausibly recite an inventive concept under its proposed construction.”
Representative Claim 1 is below. What do you think?:
1. A graphical user interface for a customer self service system that performs resource search and selection comprising:
a first visual workspace comprising entry field enabling entry of a query for a resource and, one or more selectable graphical user context elements, each element representing a context associated with the current user state and having context attributes and attribute values associated therewith;
a second visual workspace for visualizing the set of resources that the customer self service system has determined to match the user’s query, said system indicating a degree of fit of said determined resources with said query;
a third visual workspace for enabling said user to select and modify context attribute values to enable increased specificity and accuracy of a query’s search parameters, said third visual workspace further enabling said user to specify resource selection parameters and relevant resource evaluation criteria utilized by a search mechanism in said system, said
degree of fit indication based on said user’s context, and said associated resource selection parameters and relevant resource evaluation criteria; and,
a mechanism enabling said user to navigate among said first, second and third visual workspaces to thereby identify and improve selection logic and response sets fitted to said query.
As an aside, the panels of the two cases were not identical. In the IBM 2022, the Judge Reyna joined the majority, in IBM 2024, Judge Prost joined the majority.
Goutam Patnaik (Desmarais) argued on behalf of the patentee IBM, Steven Seigel (Susman Godfrey) argued for the defendants.