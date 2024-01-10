Claim Construction and its Role in Eligibility

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In 2022, the Federal Circuit issued a Judge Hughes decision in IBM v. Zillow invaliding the claims of IBM’s asserted claims as ineligible subject matter. Intl. Bus. Machines Corp. v. Zillow Group, Inc., 50 F.4th 1371 (Fed. Cir. 2022) (U.S. Patent No. 9,158,789). In that case, Judge Stoll dissented in part, arguing that dismissal on the pleadings was inappropriate because the patentee had alleged plausible and specific facts showing that the claims embodied inventive concepts.

Now in 2024, the Federal Circuit has issued a new opinion in separate IBM v. Zillow case with patents from a different family. U.S. Patent Nos. 6,778,193 and 6,785,676. Seemingly by happenstance, Judges Hughes and Stoll were both on this panel. Judge Hughes again wrote the majority opinion affirming the motion to dismiss on eligibility grounds; Judge Stoll again dissented-in-part, concluding that the district court should have construed the claims (or preliminary relied upon IBM’s proposed construction) before deciding eligibility.

Intl. Bus. Machines Corp. v. Zillow Group, Inc., — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. January 9, 2024) 

The two asserted patents related to improving the display of search results to users by using “visual workspaces” (the ‘193 patent) and “user context vectors” (the ‘676 patent) to better capture user preferences and context.  The majority found these techniques covered only abstract ideas of “identifying, analyzing, and presenting certain data to a user.”  This holding parallels the 2022 IBM decision as well as others, such as Customedia Techs., LLC v. Dish Network Corp., 951 F.3d 1359 (Fed. Cir. 2020).

In dissent, Judge Stoll argued that the majority failed to properly consider IBM’s proposed construction of the term “user context vector” in the ‘676 patent claims. IBM asserted this term should be construed as “an n-dimensional vector derived from the combination of user context and previous interaction with the system,” which Judge Stoll argued “add[ed] a degree of particularity.” But the majority stated Zillow had not disputed this construction, so there was no claim construction issue for the district court to resolve.

A key dispute in the case centered on whether IBM’s allegations of technological invention beyond the abstract idea were sufficient to survive dismissal. The majority held these allegations too “generic.” contrast, dissenting Judge Stoll argued reversal was warranted because “IBM has demonstrated that its claims plausibly recite an inventive concept under its proposed construction.”

Representative Claim 1 is below. What do you think?:

1. A graphical user interface for a customer self service system that performs resource search and selection comprising:

a first visual workspace comprising entry field enabling entry of a query for a resource and, one or more selectable graphical user context elements, each element representing a context associated with the current user state and having context attributes and attribute values associated therewith;

a second visual workspace for visualizing the set of resources that the customer self service system has determined to match the user’s query, said system indicating a degree of fit of said determined resources with said query;

a third visual workspace for enabling said user to select and modify context attribute values to enable increased specificity and accuracy of a query’s search parameters, said third visual workspace further enabling said user to specify resource selection parameters and relevant resource evaluation criteria utilized by a search mechanism in said system, said
degree of fit indication based on said user’s context, and said associated resource selection parameters and relevant resource evaluation criteria; and,

a mechanism enabling said user to navigate among said first, second and third visual workspaces to thereby identify and improve selection logic and response sets fitted to said query.

As an aside, the panels of the two cases were not identical. In the IBM 2022, the Judge Reyna joined the majority, in IBM 2024, Judge Prost joined the majority.

Goutam Patnaik (Desmarais) argued on behalf of the patentee IBM, Steven Seigel (Susman Godfrey) argued for the defendants.

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “Claim Construction and its Role in Eligibility

  1. 3

    IBM v. Zillow:
    We agree with the district court that the claims are directed to an abstract idea. As with the ’193 patent, the claims are directed to improving a user’s experience when viewing search results but do not contain any specific mechanism for doing so. For example, representative claim 14 uses results-oriented language, such as “receiving a resource response set of results,” “receiving a user context vector,” “mapping the user context vector,” and “controlling the presentation of the resource response set,” without any explanation for how these steps are carried out. Thus, we agree with the district court that the claims of the ’676 patent are directed to the abstract idea of displaying and organizing information.

    Analysis such as this exemplifies with judges with no patent experience should not be sitting on a court that specializes in patent law. “The purpose of claims is not to explain the technology or how it works, but to state the legal boundaries of the patent grant.” S3 Inc. v. nVIDIA Corp., 259 F.3d 1364, 1369 (Fed. Cir. 2001). However, what Hughes is complaining about involves exactly the question about how the technology works. The analysis presented above evidences a complete failure to appreciate the difference between 112(a) and 112(b) and the role of the specification versus the role of the claims. As stated in 112(a), “[t]he specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it, in such full, clear, concise, and exact terms as to enable any person skilled in the art to which it pertains, or with which it is most nearly connected, to make and use the same.” It is the role of the specification (in conjunction with the knowledge of a person skilled in the art) to explain how the steps are carried out. However, Hughes criticizes the claims as not having “any explanation for how these steps are carried out.” He is asking the claims to do something that they aren’t supposed to do.

    If Hughes had any prior experience in patent law, he should have known that the role of the claims does not involve an explanation as to how the steps are carried out. To provide a real explanation as to how steps are carried out (even in simple inventions) wouldn’t involve 150-200 words (a medium-sized independent claims) but more likely 1500-2000 words if not considerably longer (if you don’t take into account the knowledge of those skilled in the art). If I were to write a claim directed to a jet engine that fully explained how the engine worked and how to make/use it, the claims would be millions of words long.

    It seems readily apparent that Hughes has looked at the claims and said to himself “I don’t understand how this works and thus it must be abstract.” However, claims aren’t written for someone like Hughes (or Prost, who was also on the panel) to understand in their entirety.

    Ultimately, the flaw in Hughes logic is that the criticism of “without any explanation for how these steps are carried out,” can be levied against any method claim. By way of example, one might argue that a 3-step method claim can be further explained using a more-detailed 8 step method claim, which would meet the requirement. However, it doesn’t take much effort to declare that each of the 8 steps are themselves aren’t sufficiently explained. I can keep performing that exercise until those original 3-steps are further described using 999 steps. At that point, my 150-200 word claim becomes 10,000 words and nearly impossible to infringe — which may be the true intent of the (il)logic being applied here. Make the claims so long and detailed that they cannot be infringed.

    There are different ways to neuter the US patent system without actively destroying it. This appears to be one of them.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    Please Pardon Potential re(P)eat … filter again…

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.

    January 11, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Sadly, this post will do nothing but call out the likes of anti-patent folk like Malcolm and the inanities of marty.

    Next.

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Irredeemable g a r b a g e claims. What’s needed is not “more claim construction” but rather more shovels to beat in the heads of the know-nothing zombies who can’t distinguish abstractions and non-abstractions.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Why is “a mechanism enabling said user to navigate among said first, second and third visual workspaces” not also a 112 issue, as it claims every possible way, and every possible mechanism, of achieving that very broad function?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        No doubt there may be a banal reply from Malcolm about “both,” while the better legal view would be that 101 NEED NOT BE rewritten when other parts of statute may be the more appropriate path.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        Why is “a mechanism enabling said user to navigate among said first, second and third visual workspaces” not also a 112 issue
        Do you write claims for a living? Do you even understand claim language?

        Words, by their very nature, are abstractions. Take the term “switch.” There are hundreds/thousands of different devices that fall within the term “switch,” yet would you consider it to be indefinite? The same can be said about the term “light” or “engine” and like thousands of other examples I could come up with that describe devices. Moreover, many of these terms describe devices by what they do: light (produces switch), switch (switch from one thing to another), radiator, fastener, container (contains things).

        it claims every possible way, and every possible mechanism, of achieving that very broad function?
        Such a silly argument that evidences little understanding of the language used to create claims.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.2.1

          Wt,

          Let me bring you up to speed.

          Once upon a time Paul F. Morgan claims that he was a practitioner and had a registration number.

          He has stated that he let that number lapse, as he had moved entirely into the litigation world.

          You are not the first to point out how out of touch Paul has become with any notion of protecting innovations (and innovators) in the prosecution world of obtaining patent protection.

          Instead, for more than a decade now, he has picked up the pom-poms of such as the AIA IPR racket and has worked (one way or another, sometimes flagrantly, sometimes subtly) to erode the protections for innovations and innovators.

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture