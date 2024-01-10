Claim Construction and its Role in Eligibility

IBM v. Zillow:

We agree with the district court that the claims are directed to an abstract idea. As with the ’193 patent, the claims are directed to improving a user’s experience when viewing search results but do not contain any specific mechanism for doing so. For example, representative claim 14 uses results-oriented language, such as “receiving a resource response set of results,” “receiving a user context vector,” “mapping the user context vector,” and “controlling the presentation of the resource response set,” without any explanation for how these steps are carried out. Thus, we agree with the district court that the claims of the ’676 patent are directed to the abstract idea of displaying and organizing information.

Analysis such as this exemplifies with judges with no patent experience should not be sitting on a court that specializes in patent law. “The purpose of claims is not to explain the technology or how it works, but to state the legal boundaries of the patent grant.” S3 Inc. v. nVIDIA Corp., 259 F.3d 1364, 1369 (Fed. Cir. 2001). However, what Hughes is complaining about involves exactly the question about how the technology works. The analysis presented above evidences a complete failure to appreciate the difference between 112(a) and 112(b) and the role of the specification versus the role of the claims. As stated in 112(a), “[t]he specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it, in such full, clear, concise, and exact terms as to enable any person skilled in the art to which it pertains, or with which it is most nearly connected, to make and use the same.” It is the role of the specification (in conjunction with the knowledge of a person skilled in the art) to explain how the steps are carried out. However, Hughes criticizes the claims as not having “any explanation for how these steps are carried out.” He is asking the claims to do something that they aren’t supposed to do.

If Hughes had any prior experience in patent law, he should have known that the role of the claims does not involve an explanation as to how the steps are carried out. To provide a real explanation as to how steps are carried out (even in simple inventions) wouldn’t involve 150-200 words (a medium-sized independent claims) but more likely 1500-2000 words if not considerably longer (if you don’t take into account the knowledge of those skilled in the art). If I were to write a claim directed to a jet engine that fully explained how the engine worked and how to make/use it, the claims would be millions of words long.

It seems readily apparent that Hughes has looked at the claims and said to himself “I don’t understand how this works and thus it must be abstract.” However, claims aren’t written for someone like Hughes (or Prost, who was also on the panel) to understand in their entirety.

Ultimately, the flaw in Hughes logic is that the criticism of “without any explanation for how these steps are carried out,” can be levied against any method claim. By way of example, one might argue that a 3-step method claim can be further explained using a more-detailed 8 step method claim, which would meet the requirement. However, it doesn’t take much effort to declare that each of the 8 steps are themselves aren’t sufficiently explained. I can keep performing that exercise until those original 3-steps are further described using 999 steps. At that point, my 150-200 word claim becomes 10,000 words and nearly impossible to infringe — which may be the true intent of the (il)logic being applied here. Make the claims so long and detailed that they cannot be infringed.

There are different ways to neuter the US patent system without actively destroying it. This appears to be one of them.