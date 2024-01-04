Federal Circuit Affirms Invalidity of Genus Claims to Stevia Production Method Lacking Written Description and Narrower Claims as Combining Natural Phenomena with an Abstract Idea

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In PureCircle USA Inc. v. SweeGen, Inc., No. 22-1946 (Fed. Cir. Jan. 2, 2024) (non-precedential) [PureCircle Decision], the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court summary judgment siding against the patentee, PureCircle.  The court concluded that the stevia production method claims were all invalid, either for: (1) lack of written description for the genus claim or (2) lack of eligibility because the claims are directed to a natural phenomenon combined with an abstract idea.  Judge Dyk authored the opinion of the court that was joined by Judges Schall and Stark affirming the ruling of C.D.Cal Judge James Selna.

The written description portion of the opinion parallels the Supreme Court’s 2023 Amgen decision that focused on the sibling doctrine of enablement. Although non-precedential, the eligibility portion appears important because of the way it combines prohibited eligibility categories and rules that method claims requiring a particular purity level are themselves an abstract idea absent requirement of specific steps on how that purity level is achieved.

PureCircle sued SweeGen for patent infringement back in 2018, asserting U.S. Patent Nos. 9,243,273 and 10,485,257.  The patents here claim a method of making Rebaudioside X. Reb X is a steviol glycoside that occurs naturally in trace amounts in Stevia rebaudiana plants. It is considered one of the best-tasting steviol glycoside sweeteners, but extracting it directly from plants is costly and inefficient. PureCircle’s patents claim methods of producing Reb X by using certain enzymes to add glucose units to rebaudioside D (Reb D), another steviol glycoside occurring in higher amounts in Stevia plants.

Claims 1 and 14 of the 273 patent were treated as representative for the case:

1. A method for making Rebaudioside X comprising a step of converting Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X using a UDP-glucosyltransferase, wherein the conversion of Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X is at least about 50% complete.

14. The method of claim 1, wherein the UDPglucosyltransferase comprises UGT76G1.

As you can see, claim 1 broadly claims utilizing the functional class of UDP-glucosyltransferase enzymes to transform Reb D into the desired Reb X product at the specified yield. Narrower claim 14 eliminates the genus and instead requires a particular enzyme known as UGT76G1.  This limitation appears to refer to a specific protein enzyme having a particular amino acide sequence.

Lack of Adequate Written Description

The written description requirement is rooted in 35 U.S.C. § 112(a) and requires a patent specification to demonstrate the inventor actually possessed the full scope of the claimed invention at the time of filing. As the Federal Circuit re-established in Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Eli Lilly & Co., 598 F.3d 1336 (Fed. Cir. 2010) (en banc), the test is whether the specification objectively “reasonably conveys to those skilled in the art that the inventor had possession of the claimed subject matter as of the filing date.” Id. For genus claims that cover multiple embodiments, this generally requires disclosing either a representative number of species within the genus or common structural features shared by genus members, so that a skilled artisan can visualize or recognize the scope of species covered by the claims. Thus, under Ariad, purely functional claiming without correlation to defining structures risks running afoul of the written description requirement.

Here, claim 1 uses functional language to cover a genus of UGT enzymes capable of converting Reb D into Reb X. However, the patents disclosed only a single species – UGT76G1. PureCircle failed to demonstrate that this lone example was representative of the broad genus claimed. Nor did PureCircle establish that there were common structural features linking the members of the genus.  The patentee made four particular arguments that were each rejected by the Federal Circuit:

  1. PureCircle argued that disclosure of a single enzyme species (UGT76G1) could be representative of the entire claimed genus based on prior cases like Invitrogen Corp. v. Clontech Labs., Inc., 429 F.3d 1052 (Fed. Cir. 2005) and Bilstad v. Wakalopulos, 386 F.3d 1116 (Fed. Cir. 2004). However, the court held those cases require adequate “blaze marks” guiding a skilled artisan to visualize the genus, which were lacking here.
  2. PureCircle contended the structure of UGT76G1’s active site was common across the genus, but that commonality was not disclosed in the specification in a way that would permit PHOSITA “to visualize or recognize members of the genus.”
  3. PureCircle asserted that rather than trillions of enzymes covered by genus, homology modeling could narrow the genus down to around 9,000 variants. But the court noted testing so many candidates still indicated lack of adequate written description.  And further, that homology modeling was not disclosed. In the language of Amgen, this was a “research assignment” rather than an invention disclosure.
  4. PureCircle invoked the original claims doctrine to argue those original claims provided support. In particular PureCircle noted that the claims found in the original PCT filing are part of the original disclosure even though later replaced by different claims. On appeal the court agreed with this legal principle but found those claims offered no substantive additional descriptive information beyond the issued claims.

As in other Federal Circuit decisions like AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co., KG v. Janssen Biotech, Inc., 759 F.3d 1285 (Fed. Cir. 2014) and Idenix Pharms. LLC v. Gilead Scis. Inc., 941 F.3d 1149 (Fed. Cir. 2019), PureCircle’s disclosure of a single UGT enzyme did not adequately describe the full scope of the genus claimed. “In short, the one enzyme disclosed in the patents here has not been shown to be typical of the entire genus of UGTs claimed.” Thus, the Federal Circuit affirmed the district court’s finding that the asserted patent claims lacked adequate written description support.

Claim 14 Directed to Patent-Ineligible Subject Matter in the combination of a natural phenomenon and an abstract idea. 

The Federal Circuit then turned to analyzing the eligibility under § 101 of claim 14 of the ‘273 patent. This narrower claim specifically recited the UGT76G1 enzyme rather than the broader genus. The court held that “[t]o the extent that claim 14 claims a ‘method for making Rebaudioside X comprising a step of converting Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X using a UDPglucosyltransferase’ it claims a natural phenomenon.” The UGT76G1 enzyme occurs naturally in stevia plants and carries out such conversion in vivo.

Seeking to avoid ineligibility, PureCircle pointed to the requirement in claim 1 that “the conversion of Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X is at least about 50% complete.” Natural conversion achieves far lower levels. But the court held that “[t]he problem with PureCircle’s argument is that the 50% completion is itself an abstract idea.” According to the court, the claim merely demanded a result without any limitation on how to produce that result, running afoul of precedents like Interval
Licensing LLC v. AOL, Inc., 896 F.3d 1335 (Fed. Cir. 2018) where the court wrote that claims that “simply demand[] the production of a desired result . . . without any limitation on how to produce that result” are directed to an abstract idea.

Stan Panikowski of DLA Piper argued for the plaintiffs-appellants PureCircle. He was supported by attorneys Richard Mulloy of DLA Piper and Stuart Pollack of Kilpatrick Townsend. JC Rozendaal of Sterne Kessler argued for the defendants-appellees SweeGen. Supporting Mr. Rozendaal were attorneys Michael Joffre, Anna Phillips, Sasha Rao, Dennies Varughese, and Deirdre Wells, all of Sterne Kessler.

22 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Affirms Invalidity of Genus Claims to Stevia Production Method Lacking Written Description and Narrower Claims as Combining Natural Phenomena with an Abstract Idea

  1. 7

    In the hands of the CAFC, Alice knows no bounds.

    To them, SCOTUS’ 101 cabin has no door, no walls, no roof.

    Reply Report
  2. 6

    > According to the court, the claim merely demanded a result without any limitation on how to produce that result

    As a step-plus-function claim, look for that in the spec??

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      This approach might save the claim if the patentee was interested in a claim limited to the specific reaction parameters recited in the specification and which are clearly those parameters intended to modify the recited step.

      Reply Report
  3. 5

    Once again, “abstract idea” in the singular being forced into a dual frame.

    Claims aren’t inventions; they are symbolic representations of inventions.

    Abstraction in a claim (patentability) is not the same as abstraction in an invention (eligibility) and until they are distinguished, it will remain a “know it when they see it” type of application.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      “Abstraction in a claim (patentability) is not ALWAYS the same as abstraction in an invention (eligibility)”

      Fixed for accuracy. I’ll also add that in the cases where the invention is arguably not abstract but the claim is absurdly broad and arguably eligible ONLY because of a recited desired result, the distinction is pedantic. That is the case here.

      A claim that reads on a naturally occurring enzymatic reaction: ineligible.

      A method claim identical to the above claim but reciting a desired result that is unbounded by ANY limitations on the method: ineligible, non-enabled, etc.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        I think that’s reasonable.

        To clarify/extend: abstraction in an invention should (must?) be intrinsic to the invention (something about the invention itself, e.g. its an item of logic or information) while abstraction in a claim arises from factors extrinsic to the invention (e.g. state of the art, PHOSITA’s understanding of the claim)…

        But currently “abstract” is whatever a judge thinks it is, within or without the claim or invention.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          “ currently “abstract” is whatever a judge thinks it is, within or without the claim or invention.”

          I don’t think this is correct. I think in most cases both judges and attorneys are quite clear about the distinction between ineligible abstractions and ineligible non-abstractions (e.g., naturally occurring compositions or processes).

          Then there are the cases pushing the envelope such as this (trying to patent a claim that recites a natural process by appending only an incredibly broad desired result to that process) where the claim offends on so many levels it’s hard to know when to stop trashing it.

          Reply Report
  4. 4

    “[t]o the extent that claim 14 claims a ‘method for making Rebaudioside X comprising a step of converting Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X using a UDPglucosyltransferase’ it claims a natural phenomenon.” The UGT76G1 enzyme occurs naturally in stevia plants and carries out such conversion in vivo.

    Did the court address whether the natural phenomenon of the enzyme doing what the enzyme does converts at a rate of at least 50%? Or did the court just ignore this?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      To be more clear, how did the court rationalize that the 50% conversion is an abstract idea? The rationale that is quoted in the write-up “the claim merely demanded a result without any limitation on how to produce that result” can be applied to any method of treatment claim.

      A method of treating asthma in a patient comprising the steps of administering an effective amount of drug A [a corticosteroid].

      Is this claim invalid as directed to an abstract idea because “the claim merely demanded a result without any limitation on how to produce that result?” Would I have to add steps in my method to the mechanism of action of the drug? For example:

      A method of treating asthma in a patient comprising the steps of administering an effective amount of drug A [a corticosteroid];
      wherein Drug A reverses the histone acetylation of activated inflammatory genes through binding of a liganded glucocorticoid receptors (GR) to coactivators, and induces recruitment of histone deacetylase-2 (HDAC2) to the activated transcription complex.

      And what if we don’t know the mechanism of action, but we know the result? i.e., improves breathing in an asthmatic patient as measure by and air-volume test. Is this claim still abstract?

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        “ Is this claim invalid as directed to an abstract idea because “the claim merely demanded a result without any limitation on how to produce that result?””

        Yes.

        “Would I have to add steps in my method to the mechanism of action of the drug”

        No, that would not work and would only highlight the problem with the claim. What’s missing (as has been already pointed out) are the limitations relating to the reaction conditions (temp, time, reaction components) that are needed to achieve the result.

        This is not complicated. Also a reminder: in extreme cases the various parts of the patent act may overlap such that multiple sections of the act may be invoked to invalidate a claim (or render it ineligible). This is a feature not a bug.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          How to I add “(temp, time, reaction components)” to a method of treatment claim? The claim already recites an effective amount?

          What are the limits to the application of “abstract” by this court?

          Reply Report
        2. 4.1.1.2

          My apologies to the Assignee of this patent. US9878988. It was chosen at random.

          Claim 30 reads “30. A method for blocking sodium channels in a human comprising administering to a human in need thereof an effective amount of the compound of claim 1, or a pharmaceutically acceptable salt thereof.”

          Claim 1 is a novel compound. Is claim 30 abstract?

          Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      “converts at a rate of at least 50%”

      There is nothing in the claim about “rates” so hopefully this was not addressed except maybe to point out that the absurdly broad claim has no limit on the time it takes to reach the desired result.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        My apologies from my imprecision. The claim requires that the conversion of Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X is at least about 50% complete.

        IN 5.1 you state: A claim that reads on a naturally occurring enzymatic reaction: ineligible.

        Prof. Crouch stated the opposite in the article. “Natural conversion achieves far lower levels.” So this claim element, in my mind, is not naturally occurring and takes it away from 101.

        What facts did the court use as evidence that a conversion of “at least 50%” is an abstract idea other than calling it so? I am agnostic to the outcome. What I am interested in knowing is the bounds of this rule the court made so I can apply it going forward (or stay away from it).

        I tried to use a hypothetical claim to test the bounds. There was no direct response. Nothing in this write-up or comments on this board have clarified this ambiguity.

        Reply Report
  5. 3

  6. 2

    “a step of converting Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X using UGT761 wherein the conversion of Rebaudioside D to Rebaudioside X is at least about 50% complete”

    Given that this “conversion” is one of the recited enzyme’s natural activities, listing a desired “state of completion” adds nothing without some limitations on reaction conditions (temp, timing, reaction components). The method isn’t even limited to an “in vitro” reaction!

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Not so.

      Unless perhaps you think that the natural activities — given SOME natural reaction conditions — might generate the objective physical structure of the claimed composition having the “at least about 50% complete conversion” having happened.

      There is NO such requirement – especially given your predilections – with the claim element to have the “how” when the “what” is provided.

      If a claim includes an element of using a hammer, there is no requirement specifying the “how” the created.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        “ Unless perhaps you think that the natural activities — given SOME natural reaction conditions — might generate the objective physical structure of the claimed composition having the “at least about 50% complete conversion” having happened.”

        Might? That’s 100% certain if I’m unconstrained by any parameters. In some plant cell or vasculature right now there is surely a space in which, within that space, the enzyme has converted more than 50% of the substrate. I’ll say it again: it’s a meaningless limitation in the context of that claim.

        Reply Report
  7. 1

    Is not the claim element a composition-related phrase?

    That is, certainly there is an objective physical difference between the composition of nature and the claimed composition having the “at least about 50% complete conversion” having happened.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      If you had been paying careful attention, you would have noticed that it was a method claim–not a composition claim, but don’t let that stop you.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        If you had been paying careful attention, you would have noticed that he used the phrase “claim element a composition-related phrase.” Method claims nearly always include physical elements (e.g., machines or compositions) as part of the claim language.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          No worries Wt – I am quite used to the fact that the mere litigator NS II most always jumps into conversations on the wr0ng side of the fence.

          Reply Report

