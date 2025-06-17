Federal Circuit Offers Some Loosening of the Nexus Standard for Objective Indicia of Nonobviousness

by Dennis Crouch
In Ancora v. Roku, the Federal Circuit relaxed the rigid nexus requirement for objective evidence of non-obviousness -- but only for patent licensing evidence. The court emphasized that actual patent licenses (those worth > litigation costs) inherently reflect the validity of the patented technology. This decision contrasts with stricter standards still imposed on other types of objective indicia. Ancora Technologies, Inc. v. Roku, Inc., 2023-1674 (Fed. Cir. June 16, 2025).
