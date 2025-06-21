Prosecution Laches from Woodbridge to Sonos: A 170-Year Continuation?

By Dennis Crouch,
I did a double-take earlier this week as I read the 1923 Supreme Court case of Woodbridge v. U.S., 263 U.S. 50, 44 S.Ct. 45. Although the case was decided after WWI, the facts center on a cannon projectile patent originally filed in 1852 – well before the U.S. Civil War. The 70 year saga involved the inventor’s prolonged quest for a patent (and later for compensation). The Supreme Court’s ultimate decision, delivered by the former U.S. President and Chief Justice Taft, planted the seeds for what we now call prosecution laches – the equitable doctrine barring patents obtained after unreasonable, prejudicial delay in prosecution.
