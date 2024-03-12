When ‘Interlock’ Causes Gridlock: Lessons from the Federal Circuit’s Decision in CoolIT Systems v. Vidal

by Dennis Crouch

In a nonprecedential decision, the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded a PTAB decision siding against the patentee. The key issue on appeal was the proper construction of the claim term “matingly engaged,” which appears in the limitation “a compliant member matingly engaged with the second side of the housing member.” CoolIT Sys., Inc. v. Vidal, No. 2022-1221 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 7, 2024). Coolit v Vidal.

One of the take-aways from the case is that parties should be cautious about using terms that may themselves require construction, as this can lead to a “construing the construction” problem. Courts aim to adopt constructions that clarify the meaning of the disputed term without introducing new ambiguities. See Jason Rantanen, Construing Claim Constructions, Patently-O (Sept. 28, 2011, 4:13 PM).

CoolIT’s U.S. Patent No. 9,057,567 is directed to a heat exchange system designed to efficiently cool electronic devices. The system includes a heat sink with fins defining microchannels, a housing member with a recessed region on one side, and a compliant member that is “matingly engaged” with the recessed side of the housing and thus partially defines an opening over a groove in the heat sink. Together, the compliant member and groove form an inlet manifold that distributes fluid to the microchannels. This configuration solves the problem of effectively conveying and distributing coolant to the microchannels in a direction transverse to the fins, and then in parallel through the microchannels, to optimize heat transfer. The “matingly engaged” limitation is key because it provides a mechanical connection that seals the fluid pathways without the need for welding or adhesives.

The ‘567 patent has two distinct priority claims. Along one line, the patent claims priority back to a 2007 provisional application (via continuation-in-part from a 2008 utility application). The second line claims priority to a separate 2011 provisional filing. The term “matingly engaged” first appeared in the 2011 provisional application to which the ‘567 patent claims priority, and CoolIT argues that the new additions in that provisional are distinct from the 2007 approach that shows an alternative connection method of fusing components together. I think it is important to note that the Federal Circuit did not delve deeply into the complex priority claim or let it color its claim construction analysis. Instead, the court focused on construing the term “matingly engaged” based on the intrinsic and extrinsic evidence before it, without regard to the potential priority issue or any blame towards the patentee for creating this complex or confusing situation. This approach demonstrates the court’s commitment to an objective claim construction process that does not penalize patentees for claiming priority to multiple applications — or even for obtaining patents that lack some amount of clarity.

Back to the case: The Board more broadly construed “matingly engaged” to mean “fitted within” and did not distinguish between fused connections and unfused fitted connections. With this broader construction, the Board found that the prior art reference (that seemingly contained fused components) taught the “matingly engaged” limitation. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded — finding the Board’s construction too broad – but, CoolIT did not get all that it asked-for.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit determined that “matingly engaged” requires the components to be “joined or fitted together” in some fashion, as the parties seemed to agree. However, the court found that “something more must also be included in the construction” beyond just joining or fitting together in order to give weight to both “matingly” and “engaged.”

CoolIT had proposed adding “interlock” to the construction. But the Federal Circuit had concerns that “interlock” could cause more confusion than clarity. The parties disagreed, for instance, on whether “interlock” required complementary contoured shapes or not. During oral arguments, Judge Byrson explained:

The word interlock is giving me trouble, frankly. Because it seems to me it’s one of those words which if you use it to construe another term, you still have to construe the term interlock. You really haven’t made a whole lot of progress, it seems to me.

Ultimately, the Federal Circuit concluded that the correct construction of “matingly engaged” should be “mechanically joined or fitted together.” The court found this captured the meaning of the term and the various arguments. It encompasses parts that are joined by overlapping or with complementary shapes, but is not limited only to those arrangements.

The court explained that the inclusion of “mechanically” properly excludes chemical bonding or fused connections, like sealing with glue/solder or welding to fuse into a single part, which CoolIT stressed were distinct from mating engagement. The patent itself also distinguishes between “sealingly engaged” (used in claim 28) and “matingly engaged” (used in claim 1).

It is interesting here that the PTAB’s original construction was different from that suggested by either party. Likewise, the CAFC’s decision has resulted in a construction not suggested by any party. The fact that neither the PTAB nor the Federal Circuit wholly adopted either party’s proposed construction demonstrates the independence and critical role of the adjudicators in interpreting claim language. At the same time, it seems to highlight a problem with the limited proposals and suggestions often provided to tribunal.

Back to the case: Since the Board did not consider whether the prior art disclosed the “matingly engaged” limitation under the correct construction, the Federal Circuit vacated the Board’s decision and remanded for further consideration.

On remand, the Board will need to reevaluate whether the prior art discloses or suggests the “matingly engaged” limitation under the proper construction. The court’s opinion suggests that certain types of connections, like fusing/welding components together or intermediary sealing, would not qualify as mechanical joining/fitting. So the specific details of how the references disclose connecting the compliant member and housing will likely be key to the unpatentability analysis.

Judge Lourie wrote the opinion that was joined by Judges Bryson and Stark.

Reuben Chen of Cooley LLP argued the case for CoolIT and was joined on the brief by Heidi Keefe and Dustin Knight of Cooley LLP along with Lloyd Pollard of Workman Nydegger. For the intervenor Dir. Vidal, Monica Barnes Lateef argued and was joined on the brief by Peter Ayers, Mai-Trang Dang, and Farheena Yasmeen Rasheed.