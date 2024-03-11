Magic Language in Patent Applications

The Federal Circuit handed down a mixed decision in Chewy, Inc. v. International Business Machines Corp., 2022-1756 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 5, 2024) ChewyvIBM . The district court had ruled against the patentee (IBM) — finding one patent ineligible and the other not infringed. On appeal, the Federal Circuit largely affirmed, but found one claim that passes through the pre-trial gauntlet. The patents at issue were IBM’s U.S. Patent Nos. 7,072,849 and 7,076,443, relating to improvements in web-based advertising. On remand, a jury may need to decide whether claim 12 of the ‘849 patent is valid and infringed.

The first half of the post focuses on eligibility and is fairly standard. The second half of the post is what all patent prosecutors need to read because it delves into “magic language” – binding statements – in describing the invention.

Let’s start with eligibility of the ‘443 patent. The Federal Circuit affirmed the district court’s ruling that asserted claims 13, 15, 16, and 17 are ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101 as directed to the abstract idea of “identifying advertisements based on search results.” According to the court, the claims recite the concept “without any specificity as to how this is accomplished.”

Lets look at the claims here for a moment. Claims 15-17 of the ‘443 patent recite a method for providing advertisements related to search result items. The method requires several steps. First, the search result items are matched with related advertisements, and the search result items that have matched advertisements are designated in some way. However, at this initial step, the claim does not identify how the matching or designation occurs. Second, for each designated search result item, a corresponding graphical user interface (GUI) is provided to allow the user to select that search result item. This appears to be likely a pop-up screen, but again the claim does not recite how this GUI might be provided. Third, when the user selects one of the designated search result items via its GUI, the related advertisements for that search result item are retrieved. Finally, the retrieved advertisements are formatted and displayed to the user. Claim 16 adds a further step of assigning an identifier to the user when the user submits the initial search query. This identifier allows the system to track the user’s actions (e.g., search queries and search result selections) during that search session. Claim 17 specifies that the related advertisements are advertisements for related products.

15. A method for providing related advertisements for search result items from a search of an information repository, comprising: matching said search result items to said related advertisements; designating each of said search result items that have said related advertisements matched therewith; providing a corresponding graphical user interface for each of said search result items so designated for subsequent user selection; searching and retrieving said related advertisements for one of said search result items when said corresponding graphical user interface is selected by a user; and, formatting and displaying said related advertisements upon selection. 16. The method of claim 15 further comprising assigning an identifier for said user when said user submits a query to said information repository. 17. The method of claim 15 wherein said related advertisements comprise related product advertisements.

At Alice step two, the court rejected IBM’s arguments that the claims contain inventive concepts. For instance, the claimed “information repository” for correlating ads with search results is merely a generic database performing well-known functions. Considering the elements as an ordered combination also did not provide an inventive concept, as the claims “do not recite any specific implementation of the abstract concept” The eligibility ruling was therefore affirmed.

= = =

On the ‘849 patent, the Federal Circuit affirmed the SDNY grant of summary judgment of non-infringement of claims 1, 2, 14, and 18, but reversed as to claim 12.