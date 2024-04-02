Federal Circuit Affirms Invalidity of Blockchain Gemstone Tracking Patent Under Section 101

by Dennis Crouch

In Rady v. The Boston Consulting Group, Inc., No. 2022-2218 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 27, 2024), the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a patent infringement lawsuit, holding that the asserted claims of Rady’s US10469250 were ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The patent, owned by Max Rady, patent describes scanning a physical item, determining its unique pattern of imperfections (i.e., “signature”), and recording that signature to a blockchain if not previously registered.

Claim 1, treated as representative, recites:

A network node comprising: one or more processing devices; a storage device […]; a communications subsystem […]; and item analysis components […] comprising at least one imaging device configured to determine spectral analysis data and 3D scan data […]; wherein the one or more processing devices operate to configure the network node to: analyze an instance of a physical item using the item analysis components to determine a unique signature […] using 3D spatial mapping […] from the spectral analysis data and 3D scan data […]; determine, using the unique signature, whether the instance of the physical item is previously recorded to a blockchain […], comparing the unique signature […] to previously recorded unique signatures using 3D spatial analysis techniques, rotating in virtual space features of the physical item defined in the unique signature to determine a match […]; and record the instance of the physical item to the blockchain in response to the determining […].

BCG filed a Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss, arguing that the claims were directed to the abstract idea of collecting, processing, and storing data to track physical items without actually improving the computer technology. The district court granted the motion, finding that while Rady’s system records a gemstone’s “fingerprint” on a blockchain, it does not improve blockchain functionality or describe how it improves blockchains, and that the physicality of objects being tracked does not make the claims less abstract.

Applying the two-step Alice framework, the Federal Circuit agreed with the district court that the “claims directed to gathering and storing data, without more, are impermissibly abstract.” citing Int’l Bus. Machs. Corp. v. Zillow Grp., Inc., 50 F.4th 1371 (Fed. Cir. 2022) and In re Killian, 45 F.4th 1373 (Fed. Cir. 2022).

The court noted that identifying items by their unique physical features is a long-standing practice, analogizing to the Supreme Court’s decision Bilski v. Kappos, 561 U.S. 593 (2010) discussing fundamental economic practice long prevalent in commerce. The court also cited Solutran, Inc. v. Elavon, Inc., 931 F.3d 1161, 1167 (Fed. Cir. 2019), which found claims reciting a method for electronically processing checks to be patent ineligible as directed to a long-standing commercial practice.

While the claims recite specialized hardware components, the court explained that this does not alone save them from abstraction. See BSG Tech LLC v. BuySeasons, Inc., 899 F.3d 1281 (Fed. Cir. 2018) (“[C]laims are not saved from abstraction merely by reciting components more specific than a generic computer.”). The court emphasized that the claims’ principal shortcoming is reciting generic steps and results rather than a specific technological solution, as the patent relies on existing devices and techniques to analyze object imperfections and uses conventional blockchain technology.

The court stated that “Rady’s specification ‘underscores the . . . abstract nature of the idea embodied in [his] claims,'” because “rather than purporting to disclose any technological improvement to the item analysis components, it confirms that such devices are used in the same manner as they have been used in the past.” An example here, the claim requires gathering “spectral analysis data and 3D scan data” about the unique imperfections present in physical objects. However, the claim itself does not even provide the technical details but instead relies upon reference to existing devices.

At step two, the court concluded that the claims fail to recite elements that transform the abstract idea into a patent-eligible application. The court found that Rady did not plausibly allege that recording the imperfection data on a blockchain supplies an inventive concept, as the patent does not disclose any improved blockchain technology. The court noted that “recording a particular type of information—data about the unique pattern of imperfections in a physical object—to a blockchain does not mean that it improves the underlying blockchain technology.”

At oral arguments, Rady’s attorney, Steven Tiller argued that the technological problem being solved is associated with being able to track physical items without attaching anything physical to the item.

So the technological problem is being able to have self-providence of items, to be able to track an item based on the characteristics of the item, as opposed to, Your Honor, using QR codes. QR codes are applied to items. As opposed to RFIDs, those are applied to items. As opposed to etchings, etchings were traditionally a way to follow diamonds through the supply chain.

But the Federal Circuit appears to have rejected this argument. The court acknowledged that Rady’s claimed system may be useful in preventing the counterfeiting of gemstones, but it emphasized that utility alone is not sufficient for patent eligibility:

Rady’s claimed system may be useful in preventing the counterfeiting of gemstones, but utility is not the measure of patent eligibility.

The court quoted Myriad’s statement that a “groundbreaking, innovative, or even brilliant discovery does not by itself satisfy the § 101 inquiry”.

The Federal Circuit also rejected Rady’s argument that the district court prematurely resolved eligibility at the pleading stage. The court explained that “[b]ecause Rady failed to present non-conclusory allegations that his patent disclosed any specific technical improvements to computers, measurement devices, blockchains, or any other technology, . . . the district court properly resolved the eligibility question at the pleadings stage.”

The per curium opinion was issued by the panel of Judges Reyna, Mayer, and Cunningham. Steven Tiller argued for Max A. Rady and Mr. Brian Matsui for BCG.

For reference, the following is the currently pending claim in the parallel case at the EPO. The European claim goes into greater detail about the item analysis components, including a spectral imager, light source, range scanner, calibration target, and a mechanism of movement. In contrast, claim 1 of the ‘250 patent more broadly recites “item analysis components comprising at least one imaging device configured to determine spectral analysis data and 3D scan data.”