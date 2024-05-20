Cellect or Reject? SCOTUS Asked to Consider Fate of ODP Doctrine

by Dennis Crouch

In its new petition for certiorari in Cellect LLC v. Vidal, No. __ (U.S. May 20, 2024), Cellect argues that the Federal Circuit erred in upholding the PTAB’s (PTAB) invalidation of Cellect’s four patents based on the judicially-created doctrine of obviousness-type double patenting (ODP). The key issue is whether ODP can cut short the patent term extension provided by the Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) statute, 35 U.S.C. § 154(b). Meanwhile, Dir. Vidal is looking to extend the power of ODP via rulemaking. This is an important case coming at an important time.

The facts are as follows: Cellect owns four patents that claim technology related to image sensors in portable devices like cell phones and PDAs. All four patents claim priority to the same 1997 application, and therefore normally would have expired on the same date in 2017, 20 years from that priority date. However, due to delays by the PTO during prosecution, three of the four patents were granted PTA under § 154(b), ranging from 45 to 759 days. As a result, the patents had staggered expiration dates. Although the patents were related, the original examiner did not require the patentee to file a terminal disclaimer that would require the patents to all have the same term-ending date.

During reexamination proceedings initiated by Samsung, the patent examiner rejected the claims for ODP. By that time several patents had expired and Cellect could not cure the ODP rejections by filing terminal disclaimers. The Federal Circuit affirmed on appeal, holding that for PTA, “the expiration date used for an ODP analysis . . . is the expiration date after the PTA has been added.” Cellect now petitions for certiorari. The petition contrasts the statutory nature of patent term adjustment against the judge made equitable doctrine of obviousness type double patenting — recognizing here that the patentee has acted in good faith throughout the process.

Question Presented: Whether a patent procured in good faith can be invalidated on the ground that statutory Patent Term Adjustment, which requires lengthening a patent’s term to account for time lost to Patent and Trademark Office delays, can trigger a judge-made patent invalidation doctrine.

The doctrine of obviousness-type double patenting is a long-standing, judicially-created doctrine aimed at preventing inventors from improperly extending their patent monopoly by patenting obvious variations of the same invention in multiple patents. It is rooted in the idea that the public should only bear the costs of a patent monopoly once for a given invention. Thus, where an inventor holds two patents claiming obvious variants of the same invention, ODP can invalidate the later-expiring patent, because upon expiration of the first patent, the invention should enter the public domain. Historically, ODP was a much greater concern because patent terms were calculated as 17 years from the issue date, creating the possibility of greatly extending the expiry date. But that law changed 30 years ago, greatly reducing both the likelihood and potential harm of undue term extension.

Normally the obviousness doctrine first requires identification of prior art. With ODP, both patents typically have the same effective filing date and therefore are not prior art vis-a-vis one another. So, under the patent statute there is no reason to reject one of the patents. ODP though was created by the courts in an exertion of their equitable power, grounded in principles of fairness and public policy rather than statute. As an equitable doctrine, ODP is theoretically supposed to be flexible and applied based on the totality of circumstances in a given case. But as Cellect points out, the Federal Circuit here applied ODP rigidly, without considering the traditional equitable factors that might weigh against invalidating its patents.

Cellect’s key argument is that Federal Circuit’s holding violates the plain text of the PTA statute, which states that a patent’s term “shall be extended” if certain PTO delays occur, with limited exceptions not applicable here. 35 U.S.C. § 154(b). By allowing the judge-made ODP doctrine to override this statutory guarantee, the court improperly elevated its own precedent over the intent of Congress. The Federal Circuit’s disparate treatment of PTA versus Patent Term Extension (PTE) under 35 U.S.C. § 156 also justifies a second look. In Novartis AG v. Ezra Ventures LLC, 909 F.3d 1367 (Fed. Cir. 2018), the court held that ODP cannot cut short a PTE because that would allow a “judge-made doctrine [to] cut off a statutorily-authorized time extension.” The same reasoning should arguably apply to PTA, as both statutes use mandatory “shall” language to guarantee extensions for PTO/FDA delays.

The PTA statute includes a carve-out for terminal disclaimers and so a win for Cellect here would likely not benefit a patentee who filed a terminal disclaimer. However, the case has recently taken-on much more importance with the USPTO’s renewed focus on OTP rejections and proposed onerous terminal disclaimer requirements.

Some key old cases: