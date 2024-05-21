Federal Circuit Overrules Rosen-Durling Test for Design Patent Obviousness

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In a highly anticipated en banc decision, the Federal Circuit has overruled the longstanding Rosen-Durling test for assessing obviousness of design patents. LKQ Corp. v. GM Global Tech. Operations LLC, No. 21-2348, slip op. at 15 (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2024) (en banc). The court held that the two-part test’s requirements that 1) the primary reference must be “basically the same” as the claimed design, and 2) any secondary references must be “so related” to the primary reference that features from one would suggest application to the other, “impose[] limitations absent from § 103’s broad and flexible standard” and are “inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent” of both KSR (2007) and Whitman Saddle (1893). Rejecting the argument that KSR did not implicate design patent obviousness, the court reasoned that 35 U.S.C. § 103 “applies to all types of patents” and the text does not “differentiate” between design and utility patents.  Therefore, the same obviousness principles should govern.  This decision will generally make design patents harder to obtain and easier to invalidate.  However, design patents will likely continue to play an important role in protecting product design.

In place of Rosen-Durling, the court adopted the analytical framework for design patent obviousness already outlined for utility patents by Graham v. John Deere Co., 383 U.S. 1 (1966) and supplemented in KSR.   Judge Lourie’s additional views acknowledged that design patents obviousness involves distinct considerations (compared with utility patents), including the overall appearance, visual impressions, artistry, and style of ornamental subject matter.  It remains to be seen whether those traditional design patent considerations will continue.

As a reinterpretation of the law, the case will have immediate effect — applying to all pending design patent applications as well as those already issued.

Key Analogous Art Requirement

A key limiting feature of the obviousness analysis is that the doctrine only considers “analogous” prior art.  In utility patents, the test for analogous arts has two prongs, with the reference qualifying as prior art if either prong is met:

  1. Whether the prior art is from the same field of endeavor as the claimed invention, regardless of the problem addressed by the reference.
  2. If the reference is not within the field of the inventor’s endeavor, whether the reference is still reasonably pertinent to the particular problem with which the inventor is involved.

The general rational for limiting prior art here is that a person of ordinary skill would only look to certain areas and not consider every teaching in every art — and that allowing a broader lookback would too easily open the door to hindsight bias.  These same hindsight bias concerns exist for design patents.  With utility patents, it generally takes some amount of engineering to combine together two disparate teachings, but for designs it is often a very simple endeavor to combine portions of two designs.

In this its en banc decision, the majority held that for design patents, the analogous art certainly includes prong 1 – “art from the same field of endeavor as the article of manufacture of the claimed design.”  On this point, the court appears to reiterate that the “same field” requires “the same article of manufacture or of articles sufficiently similar that a person of ordinary skill would look to such articles for their designs.”   Quoting Hupp v. Siroflex of Am., Inc., 122 F.3d 1456 (Fed. Cir. 1997).

However, the majority declined to fully delineate how problem-focused prong 2 translates to designs, leaving that for future cases.  While utility patents can generally be seen as solving a problem, design patents often do not address a “particular problem” in the same way. Further, unlike utility patents, design patents do not have written claims or descriptions that clearly define the problem being addressed. As the court noted, “a design patent itself does not clearly or reliably indicate ‘the particular problem with which the inventor is involved.'” Without this clear framing of the problem, it is more difficult to assess whether a prior art reference is “reasonably pertinent” to that unstated problem.  In the briefing and oral arguments, there were even further arguments about whether ornamental designs for articles of manufacture could even be viewed as solving a “problem” at all – certainly not in a way that is directly translatable from utility invention law.   But, by declining to set forth precise contours for applying the “reasonably pertinent” prong to designs, the court left room for future cases to further develop the analogous art test as it relates to the unique nature of design patents on a “case-by-case basis.

Identifying a Primary Reference

While rejecting Rosen‘s “basically the same” test for the primary reference, the decision still indicated that the obviousness analysis will ordinarily begin with a primary reference that is “the closest prior art, i.e., the prior art design that is most visually similar to the claimed design.” In re Jennings, 182 F.2d 207 (CCPA 1950).  The result then is that we have a shift, albeit controlled, in the obviousness inquiry to a more holistic assessment based on the perspective of the ordinary designer, without requiring an extremely high threshold of similarity between the primary reference and the claimed design. Secondary references need not be “so related” to the primary reference, but must still be analogous art.  In addition, there must be some reason for an ordinary designer to combine the references to create “the same overall visual appearance as the claimed design.” Of course, as with utility patents common sense can serve as the reasons.

Whitman Saddle and Flexibility

The court found support for its new fairly flexible approach in the Supreme Court’s 19th Century design patent obviousness analysis in Whitman Saddle. There, the Court held it was obvious to combine design aspects of two known saddle references to arrive at the claimed saddle design. Importantly, the Whitman Saddle Court did not require either prior art saddle to be “basically the same” as the claimed design, nor did it ask if they were “so related” that features from one suggested incorporation into the other. Rather, the Supreme Court focused on whether an ordinary artisan—a “saddler” or skilled workman in that field—would have combined the references based on the “customary” industry practice.

Rejecting Bright-Line Rules

More broadly, the majority opinion reflects the Supreme Court’s oft-stated aversion in KSR  to bright-line rules that constrain the obviousness analysis. “Rigid preventative rules that deny factfinders recourse to common sense” when assessing obviousness are improper under § 103.  The court explicitly rejected GM’s the government’s argument that eliminating Rosen-Durling would create a “rudderless free-for-all” or undue “confusion.” And here, the continued requirement of a primary reference will certainly help stay the course.  (Minor correction above, it was GM who made the rudderless argument.)  At oral arguments, the government reiterated that “it is important for examiners to be able to start with a primary reference.”

Concurrence Favoring Modification over Overruling

In a concurring opinion, Judge Lourie agreed that the Board’s decision should be vacated, but wrote separately to disagree with overruling Rosen and Durling outright. While acknowledging that the “must” and “only” language in those cases could be seen as overly rigid post-KSR, Judge Lourie advocated simply modifying the Rosen-Durling framework by replacing rigid terms like “must” with more flexible ones like “generally” or “typically.”  Judge Lourie emphasized that Rosen and Durling originated from highly experienced judges well-versed in patent law obviousness principles. He argued the majority went too far in decisively overruling these “basically correct” precedents when a lighter touch of modification would have sufficed.

Secondary Considerations Unaffected

The court did not disturb existing precedent on consideration of objective indicia of non-obviousness, like commercial success and copying, in the design patent context.  Commercial success, industry praise, and copying may demonstrate non-obviousness, but the continued relevance of factors like long-felt need was left for future cases. Similar to Prong 2 of the analogous arts test, the majority wrote that “It is unclear whether certain other factors such as long felt but unsolved needs and failure of others apply in the design patent context.”

= = =

In this case, LKQ Corporation and Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc. (collectively “LKQ”) filed a petition for inter partes review (IPR) challenging the validity of GM Global Technology Operations LLC’s (“GM”) U.S. Design Patent No. D797,625, which claims a design for a vehicle front fender used in the 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox. LKQ wanted to make replacement parts without obtaining a patent license and argued the claimed design was unpatentable as anticipated under 35 U.S.C. § 102 based on the Lian reference alone or as obvious under 35 U.S.C. § 103 based on Lian alone or Lian in view of a Hyundai Tucson reference.

The PTAB sided with the patentee and held that LKQ failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that Lian anticipated the claimed design under § 102. On obviousness, the PTAB applied the long-standing Rosen-Durling test. Under step one, the PTAB found Lian did not create “basically the same” visual impression as the claimed design, ending the analysis without reaching step two. LKQ appealed to the Federal Circuit, arguing that KSR overruled or abrogated the Rosen-Durling test. The original Federal Circuit panel affirmed the PTAB decision, holding it was bound by Rosen-Durling absent clear direction from the Supreme Court. The panel also affirmed the PTAB’s anticipation finding. The full Federal Circuit then granted en banc rehearing.  On rehearing, the en banc Federal Circuit has affirmed the PTAB’s anticipation ruling but vacated and remanded back to the PTAB for a new obviousness determination.

37 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Overrules Rosen-Durling Test for Design Patent Obviousness

  1. 10

    When I was a utility patent examiner, the design patent people I trained with hated the Rosen decision and didn’t think it made much sense. It is sad that it took 20 years for progress to occur in the case law, but slow progress is better than no progress. Given that IP is 90% of the value in the US economy, you would think Congress would put more emphasis on keeping IP law up to date. Given the huge verdicts for design patents and the renewed interest, the CAFC finally did something right. Hallelujah!

    1. 10.1

      My not-so-slight adjustment:
      Given that IP is 90% of the value in the US economy, you would think Congress would

      not have attempted to shoehorn a non-utility patent into a utility patent system.

  2. 9

    While I can fairly guess the stand that will be taken, I am very much looking forward to Perry Saidman’s expert opinion and analysis.

  3. 8

    This from WolfGreenfield: “Design patent applicants facing obviousness rejections can still utilize non-analogous art arguments against prior art. Choosing a strategic title for the design patent application can help with such arguments.”

    (That “whoosh” you hear being generated from all those title-change amendments.)

    . . . and lookie there — design patent Examiners (understandably) cursing the CAFC for piling more work on their collective plates. Including looking forward with baited breath for the new guidance the Office comes up with.

    1. 8.1

      This tactic is assuming that those prior recent [NOT en banc] CAFC decisions providing extreme prior art limitations from a design patent’s stated intended use or field will not be reconsidered in view of this en banc decisions discussions of non-analogous art tests for design patents, noted at 4.2 here and otherwise.

      1. 8.1.1

        Let’s test this tactic after this LKQ Corp. en banc decision with important known prior examples that never got properly addressed. E.g., how widely would same-shape beveled corner prior art be excluded as non-analogous art after this LKQ Corp. en banc decision just by labeling the design patent a “smartphone” when that design patent shows only a beveled corner in solid lines in the patent drawing? Including now asking about the designer-POSITA’s “common knowlege” now that KSR is being applied instead of being ignored?

        1. 8.1.1.1

          P.S. I am also ignoring here any possible argument that adding a claim-narrowing term by amendment to a design patent is “new matter”

          1. 8.1.1.1.1

            Certainly, changing a critical element such as the item to which a ‘design in the abstract’ is applied to constitutes a major change in design patent claim scope, and support in the as-filed application will not be there for most all cases.

            (But this only more emphasizes my comments below).

    2. 8.2

      Blockhead practitioner “solutions” like this, intended to rescue a design patent that should never have been filed in the first place, are doomed. All they do is further rot the system by exposing the crass desperation of the worst rent-seekers.

    3. 8.3

      A propos #8, may I ask, is it the spell check, or what, that presents “‘bated breath” as “baited breath”? No rush for an answer though: I’m not holding my breath.

      Whatever, I do still smile, every time I contemplate how one goes about baiting one’s breath.

      1. 8.3.1

        Well Max, I suppose I could blame it on spell check . . . or claim that one has baited breath after eating too many small fish (anchovies perhaps?) in the hopes that doing so would catch you a spouse . . . but no; in this case it was just me making a mistake.

        Thankfully you didn’t hold your breath. 🙂

  4. 7

    On a related note, the USPTO Office of Enrollment and Discipline is reporting that only three people have a design patent practitioner number to date.

  5. 6

    Commercial success did not help GM, but maybe GM did not assert commercial success. Practically, since designs are examined quickly, and commercial success evidence generally takes time to develop, I am not sure if commercial success is a viable rebuttal to an obviousness rejection during prosecution. On the plus side, I do not recall ever getting a 102 or a 103 rejection in a US design case. Lots of 112 rejections, though. Willl have to see if the US patent examiners want to slow down their dockets with more office actions and Examiner’s Answers. Maybe filing designs in multiple jurisdictions is necessary to slow down wholesale copying of commercially valuable, aesthetic inventions. Maybe narrower claims, too. Good luck to newly minted design-only patent practitioners. In re Owens already makes the process of securing meaningful design protection more sporting. Now this.

    1. 6.1

      “ Maybe narrower claims, too.”

      LOL

  6. 5

    Only the USA conflates industrial designs with patents for inventions. This decision is another step in the wrong direction. I don’t expect Congress to separate designs from patents, but it should. Sometimes other countries know what they’re doing.

    1. 5.1

      What is the point of having a Register of Designs? Is it to promote the progress of useful arts, or might there be some other reason, closer to copyright law that utility patent law. I mean, anon below just observed that there is no “utility” requirement for design patents so why should there be a requirement that they must also be non-obvious?

      Is this not just another example of Fed Ct mischief-making and pot stirring?

    2. 5.2

      “ I don’t expect Congress to separate designs from patents, but it should.”

      Narrator: Whatever Congress does will be disliked one hundred times more intensely than the status quo.

  7. 4

    After years of complaining on this blog about the CAFC ignoring KSR 103 law re design patent cases, and design patent expert’s [I am not] denying it’s relevance to a prior old CCPA case, we finally have my legally obvious view sustained that 35 U.S.C. § 103 “applies to all types of patents” and the text does not “differentiate” between design and utility patents. Therefore, the same obviousness principles should govern.”

    1. 4.1

      This decision* adds that: “Under the Patent Act, the statutory provisions “relating to patents for inventions,” or utility patents,“shall apply to patents for designs, except as otherwise provided.” Id. § 171(b).”

      *LKQ Corp. v. GM Global Tech. Operations LLC (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2024) (en banc).

    2. 4.2

      I was also pleased to see this language in the opinion, because the Fed. Cir. has yet to face the fact that these days the proper 103 POSTA for many design patents may be a professional product designer who works on a wide variety of products:
      “In this opinion, we do not delineate the full and precise contours of the analogous art test for design patents. Prior art designs for the same field of endeavor as the article of manufacture will be analogous, and we do not foreclose that other art could also be analogous. Whether a prior art design is analogous to the claimed design for an article of manufacture is a fact question to be addressed on a caseby-case basis and we “leave it to future cases to further develop the application of this standard.”

      1. 4.2.1

        Objectively, why would a Person of Ordinary Skill In The Art be a professional designer (who is more of an expert than an ordinary person) as apposed to an ordinary user?

        Separately, your notion of ‘across all fields’ appears to be in direct conflict with the more recent emphasis of the criticality of that portion of the design patent claim that was to the particular item to which any ‘design in the abstract’ is being applied to.

        One does have to wonder if the courts are purposefully creating Gordian Knots.

        1. 4.2.1.1

          Yes there is some other prior recent [NOT en banc] CAFC confusion about extreme prior art limitations as to a design patent’s stated intended use or field which should be reconsidered in view of this decision. But the 103 POSTA has never been a “user.”

          1. 4.2.1.1.1

            That doesn’t really address why one would want an expert as the Person of Ordinary Skill.

            Also, not sure that your “spin” down-playing the critical (well, until recently) PART of the design claim as being ‘merely’ “stated intended use or fieldgiven that such does make the critical distinction between a ‘design in the abstract’ and a protectable design.

            Let’s not dismiss this ‘object to which a design is affixed’ as having (literally or figuratively) NO weight.

          2. 4.2.1.1.2

            … my view also ties to the judicial applications of “ordinary observer.”

    3. 4.3

      BTW, this decision partially answers the second question of my case note on a confused case published by Dennis on this blog: ““Design Patents §103 – Obvious to Whom and As Compared to What?” Patently-O, Sept. 17, 2014.” But not the first question, referenced in comment 4.2 here.
      Nor does this decision address the legally inconsistent [in my view] way in which design patent infringement is determined as compared to utility patents, including prior art changing a flexible claim scope interpretation. Maybe I will still live long enough to see someone also challenge that on a statutory basis?

  8. 3

    If references are not important (and I doubt that having a “primary” is going to do much of anything), then what we really are talking about are designs ‘in the abstract’ or untethered to the item of manufacture (but only in a negative, no-design-patent-for-you manner).

    1. 3.1

      Can’t read, “designs in the abstract,” without wondering whether the CAFC’s (or later, SCOTUS’) next move is to find some way to rule designs ineligible for patenting under . . . under . . . under . . . 101!

      1. 3.1.1

        Well, certainly they expressly lack utility…

        1. 3.1.1.1

          True dat. O’ course, these two courts have nooooo problemo making stuff up out of thin air (including usurping Congress when needed) to reach their desired ends.

  9. 2

    I suppose the good news is that manufacturers might start making interesting cars again. Maybe even in smaller sizes, since it’s easy enough to slap on a minor design modification on all the behemoths that currently swarm the roads. On the other hand, design patents aren’t utility patents for a reason. This goes too far, and I agree with Lourie. On the other other hand, if 2 references is a good limit for design patents, then maybe we need to revisit the “no maximum” rule for utility patents. On the other other other hand, KSR pretty much turned obviousness (at least for examination, for at least some arts) into a rudderless free for all for utility patents, so why would we expect a different outcome for design patents?

    1. 2.1

      wrong. Graham v Deere still applies. All KSR did was delete the TSM test as a requirement for motivation to combine. The motivation to combine could come from other factors outlined in KRS (e.g., market forces, a finite number of predictable solutions). KSR didn’t do away with Graham v. Deere. So there is nothing at all wrong with the legal framework. If patent examiners don’t know how to apply that framework, that needs to be fixed through training, but doesn’t mean that KSR was somehow wrongly decided

      1. 2.1.1

        How often are the Graham Factors explicated in Office Actions (sufficiently)?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          I look forward to see how the USPTO comes up with an analysis for the Examiners to determine the “ordinary designer”. Just as I am still looking forward to seeing the USPTO come up with an analysis for Examiners to explicitly determine the level of ordinary skill in the art or explain why a reference itself reflects an appropriate level of skill.

      2. 2.1.2

        I’m not wrong. But you would have recognized that if you read my whole comment instead of itching to get your comment in. Stick to the ball court because the other kind requires more consideration before responding.

  10. 1

    Note – the design patent image above is from a GM car, but not the one at issue here. I used it because it provides the whole visual for the vehicle while the patent at issue here is simply one bit of the fender and isn’t very interesting looking (which may be why it was challenged as obvious).

    1. 1.1

      The Chinese are going to love this decision.

      1. 1.1.1

        Yup. All car makers better beef up their design legal eagle team, because they’re going to need it. (Sorry; all Summer vacays are now on hold.)

        How nice of the CAFC to blow a hole in settled law . . . while leaving important questions for other days.

        Fun times just ahead. Including withdrawn allowances + new PTO rejections in 3 … 2 …

