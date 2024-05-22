Nominate Someone (Yourself?) for the USPTO’s Advisory Committees

by Dennis Crouch

The USPTO is seeking nominations for several open positions on its Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) and Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC). [Fed Reg Notice] These prestigious committees advise the Director of the USPTO on policy matters relating to patents and trademarks respectively. Serving on the PPAC or TPAC is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of intellectual property rights in the United States. As a member, you would review policies, goals, performance metrics, budgets and user fees at the USPTO. You would also prepare an annual report for the President and Congress on these key issues. Members must be U.S. citizens with substantial expertise in areas like finance, management, labor relations, science, technology or automation. At least 25% of the PPAC must represent small entity patent applicants.

Nominations are due by the July 5th. New members are appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, typically based upon advise from the USPTO Director. See 35 U.S.C. 5.

Current PPAC members: