Father’s Day is Coming Up! Here is the List for 2024:
- TheraGun: I use mine almost every day before working out to help with sore muscles and some tendonitis.
- Free Fly SPF Hoodie: Super comfortable and looks great along with sun blocking for my northern European skin.
- iRobot Roomba: This is great because I feel like I’m cleaning just by pushing start.
- Cheap Earbuds: I purchased expensive earbuds one time, but ended up losing one of them. So, these days I just go for the cheaper ones. My $20 JLab Go Air True have lasted about 18 months now.
- Cooking Thermometer: This is what I need. I’ve been cooking more meat lately but kind of winging-it in terms of the cooking level. These range from $10 to $110.