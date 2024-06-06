Father’s Day Gear Guide

Patent

Father’s Day is Coming Up! Here is the List for 2024:

  1. TheraGun: I use mine almost every day before working out to help with sore muscles and some tendonitis.
  2. Free Fly SPF Hoodie: Super comfortable and looks great along with sun blocking for my northern European skin.
  3. iRobot Roomba: This is great because I feel like I’m cleaning just by pushing start.
  4. Cheap Earbuds: I purchased expensive earbuds one time, but ended up losing one of them.  So, these days I just go for the cheaper ones.  My $20 JLab Go Air True have lasted about 18 months now.
  5. Cooking Thermometer: This is what I need. I’ve been cooking more meat lately but kind of winging-it in terms of the cooking level.  These range from $10 to $110.

 

Hide comments

3 thoughts on “Father’s Day Gear Guide

  1. 2

    LOL Night. This is literally a post about buying stuff from private companies.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Well, where’s the Equity in that?

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    Nice list. I was surprised you didn’t include “Capital (Das Kapital)” by Karl Marx.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture