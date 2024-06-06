Mishandled Disclosures: A Greek Tragedy in IP Law

by Dennis Crouch

Neuropublic S.A., a Greek technology company, has filed a federal lawsuit against the law firm Ladas & Parry LLP, with several claims stemming from the firm’s alleged mishandling of Neuropublic’s confidential invention disclosure — sending it out to a third party (“PatentManiac”) for a preliminary novelty search which then (again allegedly) further leaked the disclosure. Although the case does not involve submission to AI algorithms, some of the questions here are similar to those many IP attorneys are considering when onboarding new AI tools.

According to the complaint [SDNY-1-24-cv-04156-1], in 2020 Neuropublic retained Ladas & Parry to assess the patentability of its innovative “telemeter station” technology for the agriculture industry. Neuropublic provided the firm with a detailed, confidential 21-page “Proposed Invention Disclosure” describing this technology. Ladas & Parry then allegedly sent this entire confidential disclosure to a third-party firm in India called PatentManiac, without informing Neuropublic’s or obtaining consent. The complaint also alleges that Ladas & Parry failed to obtain any confidentiality agreement from PatentManiac or instruct them to keep the disclosure confidential — allegedly permitting Neuropublic’s valuable trade secrets to be exposed.

The consequences: in 2021, a patent application surfaced in Australia that appears to have been derived from Neuropublic’s confidential disclosure. This prior art publication now jeopardizes Neuropublic’s ability to obtain patent protection on its invention, undermining years of research and development investment.

With leak cases, it is always difficult to trace the leak back to the source. Here, the plaintiff alleges that Ladas & Parry and a local legal counsel in Greece were the only ones with an English version of the disclosure (the original was in Greek), and the resulting Australian application is based upon that English version. “Neuropublic’s Proposed Invention Disclosure has been otherwise confidentially maintained and protected in Greek.” Tying this together further, the Australian application was filed on by IPQuad Partner who, like PatentManiac, is based in New Delhi. And, according to the allegations. IPQuad’s co-founder was previously employed by PatentManiac.

The lawsuit asserts five causes of action against Ladas & Parry: misappropriation of trade secrets under federal and NY state law, copyright infringement, legal malpractice, and breach of fiduciary duty.

A few key issues emerge in my mind based upon Neuropublic’s complaint:

1. The scope of the engagement letter and confidentiality obligations: A critical question will be what exactly the engagement letter between Neuropublic and Ladas & Parry provided regarding the firm’s ability to share confidential information with third parties. Well-drafted engagement letters typically permit the firm to work with and disclose confidential client information to associated entities as reasonably necessary to carry out the representation. Although many firms then have written agreements with their outside associates to maintain confidentiality, there is also usually at least an implicit understanding that those associated entities will maintain confidentiality.

However, the sufficiency of these routine provisions becomes murkier when highly sensitive trade secrets are involved and the third party is located in a foreign jurisdiction like India with very different legal and business norms. Especially for trade secrets, it is advisable to both obtain the client’s explicit informed consent before disclosure and put in place robust written non-disclosure agreements with the third party.

2. Causation challenges: Even if Neuropublic can show that Ladas & Parry mishandled its confidential information, it may have difficulty proving that this misconduct directly caused the Australian publication and patent obstacles. Accessing evidence and testimony from India to definitively trace the leak may prove onerous. However, the circumstantial links alleged in the complaint between PatentManiac, IPQuad Partners and the suspicious similarities between Neuropublic’s disclosure and the Australian filing appear. If this holds up, it may be enough to at least shift the burden to the defense.

3. Damages theories: The complaint is somewhat vague on the precise damages caused by the alleged trade secret misappropriation and malpractice. Under the patent laws of many countries (including the US), a patent applicant can often overcome unauthorized disclosures of their invention (typically those made less than 12 months before the filing date) if they can show the disclosure occurred without their consent or was derived from them. So in theory, Neuropublic would have been able to exclude the Australian application as prior art and obtain patents. However, relying on this procedure is far from certain, may not be available in all countries, and will undoubtedly require Neuropublic to expend significant additional time and money.

The Neuropublic lawsuit is a general reminder of the risks associated with sharing client data with third parties, even for seemingly routine tasks like prior art searches. As more AI tools come online, the risk continues to grow – especially because the privacy protections of many of these are difficult to understand and trust and because their operations continue to change on a regular basis.