Patently-O Bits and Bytes

USPTO Patent News:
- Patent number 12 million issued on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to Pacific Biosciences of California. The patent covers particular labeled nucleotide analogs that include an avidin protein for use in analyzing enzymatic reactions and molecular recognition events, such as single-molecule real-time nucleic acid sequencing. From the file history, it looks like David Roise was the lead attorney on the case.
- Derris Banks has been appointed as the Regional Director of the USPTO’s Elijah J. McCoy Midwest Regional Office (Detroit), where he will oversee outreach efforts while serving inventors and entrepreneurs in the Midwest region. Banks has been at the USPTO since joining as an examiner in 1994, rising to various leadership positions. Damian Porcari, who led the office for five solid years, retired in 2023.
- Several comment periods are still open at Regulations.Gov. Yesterday the period for comments closed on upcoming USPTO fee increases. At least 30 comments were submitted, including those from the AIPLA who “objects to the major policy shift wherein front-end fees are being added not only to recover aggregate costs, but change applicant behavior and implement significant policy changes, including large fee increases for claiming benefits of earlier effective filing dates, filing of Requests for Continued Examinations (“RCEs”), terminal disclaimer submissions, and for filing of large Information Disclosure Statements (“IDSs”).” [This sentence was almost certainly written by a patent attorney.]
