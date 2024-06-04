Join us today online for a discussion of design patents after the Federal Circuit’s upheaval in LKQ v. GM. Meanwhile – please answer my 1-minute survey about the electronic door lock design obviousness rejection:
The inquiry is essentially entirely subjective. “Obviousness” barely even works as a concept for design, because the very nature of ornamentation involves the influences of genre and medium that have gone before.
A keypad and a door lever are generically obvious, apart and together. Unless the ornamentation is novel, it belongs to the public, and there is no world where a curved lever or a shaped bezel is novel.
This. The only way a design patent system works in the modern world is if the design/ornamentation is highly detailed AND the infringement requires exact copying (need not be intentional, of course).
Anything else just makes a farce out of the entire operation.1
First survey question: no problem; second survey question: ehhh….
Aside from the psychological biases of ego, exactly how many registered attorneys or agents, who may or may not have filed design patent applications for paying clients, would you expect to acknowledge any degree of “incompeten[ce]” with the subject matter?
You might have tried to establish a more objective measure of competence (years practices; number of design applications filed, etc.).
Just enter “extremely competent”.1.2
I agree with suggestion that establishing a measure of competence would have been useful. I have never filed nor prosecuted a design patent, and just went with my gut feeling in answering.
