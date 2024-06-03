LKQ v. GM: Join us on June 4 at Noon (ET)

Talk about LKQ: I’m looking forward to joining Prof Sarah Burstein and others on Tuesday June 4 for an online panel discussion on the potential aftermath of the Federal Circuit’s major en banc design patent obviousness decision in LKQ v. GM.

In February 2024 we met along with Meredith Lowry (Wright Lindsey Jennings); Darrell Mottley (Howard University); and Laura Sheridan (Google) to give a preview of the case and we’re meeting again now to talk through where the pieces are falling.

Free event via Suffolk University Law School, but you need to registerNoon Eastern Time, June 4, 2024.

    The subsequent academic blog on PTAB practice diversity and proposed rule change does not allow comments. However, one is essential for the bizzare assertion that simply requiring pro hoc vice premission [not at all difficult] to practice in the Patent Office at the PTAB for those not licensed to do so “is particularly troublesome considering that federal courts do not subject litigators to these standards—they impose no registration requirement or backup counsel requirement.” The latter must maintain bar registration requirements from at least one state AND must obtain the very same such pro hoc vice permission to practice before a Federal or state court in any other state! As well as understanding and complying with all local court rules. So retention of local counsel backup is almost essential in practice. Furthermore, and importantly, practice before the PTAB and its proceedural rules are quite unlike that of any normal litigation or judicial proceeding. The vast majority of PTAB cases are not even inter partes!

      Given the ‘mere litigator’ views on this forum, I would even push in the exact opposite direction and require that litigators have a real understanding — and appreciation — of patent rights by having to have a registration number.

