The Phantom Menace: Federal Circuit Upholds Judge Connolly’s Investigative Powers Even After Dismissal

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In Backertop Licensing LLC v. Canary Connect, Inc., the Federal Circuit addressed the scope of a district court’s inherent authority to investigate potential litigation misconduct. Chief Judge Connolly of the District of Delaware had initiated an inquiry into dozens of patent infringement cases filed by plaintiff LLCs associated with IP Edge, a patent monetization firm, and Mavexar, an affiliated consulting shop. The district court was concerned that the real parties in interest may have been concealed, that fictitious patent assignments were filed with the USPTO to shield those parties from liability, and that the plaintiff LLCs’ attorneys may have violated the Rules of Professional Conduct by taking direction from Mavexar without their formal-clients’ informed consent.

While I am not generally opposed to litigation finance, the Mavexar and IP Edge controversy highlights significant ethical concerns associated with the practice. Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly of the U.S. District Court for Delaware uncovered a scheme involving shell companies like Nimitz Technologies, Mellaconic IP, and Lamplight Licensing. These entities, ostensibly owned by individuals with little understanding of the patents or litigation process, were used to file numerous patent infringement lawsuits. The real control and financial benefit rested with IP Edge and its affiliate Mavexar. Ethical issues alleged included misrepresentation, lack of transparency in third-party litigation funding, violations of fiduciary duty, and potential unauthorized practice of law.

As part of this investigation, the district court ordered Lori LaPray, the legal owner of plaintiff Backertop Licensing LLC, to appear in person at a hearing in Delaware.  Ms. LaPray is apparently a paralegal at a law firm related to the litigation.  When Ms. LaPray refused to comply, the court held her in civil contempt, including an accumulating fine of $200 per day until she appears.  On appeal, Ms. LaPray argued that the order compelling her appearance exceeded the geographic limits on subpoenas under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45 and the general power of the courts.  The rule generally limits the geographic reach of subpoenas to within 100 miles of where the person resides, is employed, or regularly transacts business in person, or within the state where the person resides, is employed, or regularly transacts business in person if the person is a party or a party’s officer.  But LaPray is in Texas, nowhere near Delaware.

In its decision, the Federal Circuit affirmed the civil contempt, holding that the district court’s inherent powers were not constrained by Rule 45.  Although a district court’s exercise of its inherent powers cannot contradict an express limitation in a rule or statute, Rule 45 governs only subpoenas requested by parties or attorneys.  It does not expressly limit a court’s sua sponte orders to appear as part of an investigation into potential misconduct. The Federal Circuit rejected the argument that Rule 45’s requirements should apply simply because the district court’s order, like a subpoena, compelled a witness to testify.

At oral argument’s LaPray’s attorney argued more broadly that “a fundamental principle of our constitutional system is that in the absence of a statute or a minimum contacts, the Court may not compel the presence of someone who lives outside the Court’s geographic boundaries.”  However, it appears that this issue was not briefed until the reply brief and the court does not directly address these due process issues. At oral arguments, amicus counsel suggested that LaPray’s role as sole owner of an entity that filed lawsuits in Delaware would likely satisfy due process requirements under any standard.

Looking into the facts, the Federal Circuit found the order compelling Ms. LaPray’s appearance to be reasonable and so affirmed under an abuse-of-discretion standard. The district court required in-person testimony to assess Ms. LaPray’s credibility, which was particularly important given the concerns about potential misconduct and the apparent lack of communication between Ms. LaPray and Backertop’s counsel. See Dia v. Ashcroft, 353 F.3d 228 (3d Cir. 2003) (witness testimony important).  The Federal Circuit also emphasized the district court’s broad authority to investigate suspected attorney misconduct and fraud on the court. Compelling Ms. LaPray’s attendance was an appropriate means to investigate potential wrongdoing involving Backertop, a corporate party of which she was the sole representative. The court itself had already considered the burden on Ms. LaPray and expressed willingness to accommodate her specific scheduling conflicts.

In reaching its decision, the Federal Circuit rejected several of Ms. LaPray’s arguments. On point, the patentee had voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit, but the district court continued to move forward with the misconduct hearing. On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed that the district court retained jurisdiction to investigate potential misconduct even after the underlying patent infringement cases were voluntarily dismissed.  Quoting the district court: “It makes no sense that a party could deprive a court of its inherent powers simply by filing a notice (or stipulation) of dismissal.”

This case has significant implications for non-practicing entities and patent monetization firms like IP Edge. Judge Connelly is at the leading edge, but I expect that more courts will be willing to investigate the financing and ownership structures of NPEs when there is some suggestion that there is something being hidden.  Here though, the case is quite clear because the ‘formal’ client was apparently not being consulted by the attorneys — a seemingly clear violation of the rules of ethics.  The Federal Circuit’s decision affirms the broad authority of district courts to investigate potential litigation abuses and attorney misconduct in patent cases.  Although this is an NPE case, it is important IP attorneys to ensure that they are communicating with their client, and not simply the party-in-interest. This regularly comes-up in larger corporate shell situations.  Some attorneys may need to charge additional fees for this affirmative investigation requirement.

Another interesting aspect of the case is the court-appointed amicus curiae. After the defendants declined to participate in the appeal, the Federal Circuit appointed attorney W. David Maxwell and his colleagues at Hogan Lovells to present arguments in support of the district court’s position. The amicus brief appears to have been quite persuasive with the Federal Circuit’s opinion tracked the reasoning and arguments presented by the court-appointed amicus.

14 thoughts on "The Phantom Menace: Federal Circuit Upholds Judge Connolly's Investigative Powers Even After Dismissal

  1. 7

    “Here though, the case is quite clear because the ‘formal’ client was apparently not being consulted by the attorneys — a seemingly clear violation of the rules of ethics.”

    A lawyer can communicate with an agent for the client. It’s surprisingly clear from all the documents in these cases that Mavexar is an agent for these LLCs, hired by the LLCs to manage litigation for them. Like a property manager.

  2. 6

    The funny thing about all of this is that you have this wack job Trump appointee, who already had this lady in his courtroom testifying on this stuff back in 2022, but he so desperately wants her in person, *again*, that he’s holding her in contempt at the ridiculous rate of $200 per court day when she said she’s willing to appear by video conference and she is half way across the country in Texas. Note that he didn’t haul the other LLC owners back into court a second time. He only wants one of the few women owners, Lori LaPray.

    Also note that the Connolly and the fed cir both denied a motion to stay the contempt order pending the appeal, so all this time the Judge could have been enforcing his order. And if he wanted her testimony that badly, he could have still done a video conference and then later demanded her to come in-person. Now he has gone a year without getting the testimony he wants so bad as to ruin this lady financially.

    Pretty clear he’s just harassing this lady at this point. It’s surprising that this side of the narrative is not being discussed at all. Or maybe it isn’t surprising, because people are so against NPEs that they want to throw everything out the window to “get them.”

  3. 5

    Is she the same judge that chased Musk out of Delaware or was the chancery and someone else?

  4. 4

    Dennis, “The Phantom Menace” is a great way to start the title of this post.

  5. 3

    I know a few inventors who were screwed by their attorneys taking orders from the funders instead of tge clients. Congress and the courts created this mess by making it procedurally impossible for inventors to obtain relief on their own. The only way to profit from patents anymore is to acquire the rights for substantially less than the cost to invent and patent.

    1. 3.1

      Certainly the AIA created this mess by creating a system of the well connected and by your (Kings) leave, only blackrock and the other connect big boys can enforce a patent. Ergo litigation finance.

      Further on substance. The Continental Bag case was affirmed in the eBay case. AFFIRMED ON CERT. You can’t question a patent owners motive, due to the nature of a property right. So this whole – motivation is filthy lucre – probe is not permissible. But hey! Social justice from the bench – right all the wrongs of the world – as you emotionally see fit. The legacy of Justice Breyer.

  6. 2

    The headline (phantom? Really?) and some of the writing here urge that it’s questionable or fanciful that some 500+ cases a year (for five years) were brought by Edge, or that the chief judges’ than widely known, or we should be more worried about some fanciful parade of horribles than ending the clear and sustained abuse.

    Thousands of cases over years were brought by Edge under this scheme. Through more than 100 LLCs. None of them ever went to trial. The same paper owner scheme was in play for years. None of this is seriously in doubt. Why work to minimize it?

    1. 2.1

      Are you not aware of the context of Star Wats as opposed to the singular word on its own?

      1. 2.1.1

        I’m aware. Dennis is largely trying to be fair here, I’m just channelling years of being told this is a narrative or it’s not happening. For what it’s worth, many of these patents (that we know of) have already been sold to a new entity, Inferential Capital LLC, and some have already been asserted.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Hm – are you aware of the counter-narrative (and just why these types of assets GET sold to such organizations)?

          Hint: the phrase “patent tr011” was coined by an entity that did not have the public’s interest in mind.

          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            I always thought “patent tro11” was coined by Peter Detkin when he was in-house counsel at Intel.

      2. 2.1.2

        Maybe it should be called “Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”

    2. 2.2

      I thought by “phantom menace” that Dennis was referring to the fact that the judge here retained authority to investigate who the real and controlling party in interest here was even after the attorneys claiming to represent the straw party plaintiff had filed a notice (or stipulation) of dismissal? [Dennis must be well informed about how many patent suits are filed these days by shell companies set up by PAEs with financiers.]

  7. 1

    Another thing that can frost a District Court judge [since getting their cases settled pre-trial, if possible, is often a high priority] is finding that a named party and its attorneys do not even have case settlement authority – i.e., that the real control of settlement agreements and terms is in an undisclosed party. Refusing to even answer a judge’s questions about that, as apparently here, would seem to Really be asking for trouble. [Although I doubt if many judges, as here, start their own discovery investigation of potential litigation misconduct, especially with court-appointed amicus curiae attorney support?]

