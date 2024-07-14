Zimmer v. Insall: The Power of Arbitration Agreements in Patent Royalty Disputes

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In the recent case of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. v. Insall, No. 23-1888 (7th Cir.  July 12, 2024), the Seventh Circuit affirmed an arbitration award requiring Zimmer to continue paying royalties to the estate of Dr. John Insall even after the expiration of the underlying patents.  This decision highlights the significant deference afforded to arbitration agreements and the limited ability of courts to vacate arbitral awards, even when they conflict with Supreme Court precedent.

The key precedents underlying the dispute in Zimmer v. Insall are Brulotte v. Thys Co., 379 U.S. 29 (1964) and Kimble v. Marvel Entertainment, LLC, 576 U.S. 446 (2015). In Brulotte, the Supreme Court held that “a patentee’s use of a royalty agreement that projects beyond the expiration date of the patent is unlawful per se.” This rule, known as the Brulotte rule, has faced criticism over the years for being economically irrational and inflexible. The Supreme Court directly revisited the rule in Kimble, but ultimately chose to uphold the rule based on stare decisis. However, the Court also clarified that “post-expiration royalties are allowable so long as tied to a non-patent right—even when closely related to a patent.” This left open the possibility for parties to structure royalty agreements to survive patent expiration, as long as the post-expiration royalties are non-separably grounded in a peppercorn of non-patent rights.

The dispute in Zimmer v. Insall centered around a series of agreements between Zimmer and Dr. John Insall related to knee replacement technology. The original 1991 agreement provided for Zimmer to pay royalties to Insall based on the sale of products covered by Insall’s patents. Subsequent amendments in 1994 and 1998 modified the royalty provisions.

The original agreement defined the covered products according to patent scope, but in 1998, the parties included a statement that that 1% royalty would be calculated on “sales of the NexGen Knee and all subsequently developed articles, devices or components marketed by Zimmer as part of the NexGen Knee family of knee components”

Although Zimmer continues to sell the NexGen Knee products, it stopped stopped paying royalties in 2018 after the last Insall patent expired.  Zimmer argued that Brulotte rendered any post-expiration royalties unenforceable. The parties submitted the dispute to arbitration as required by their agreement. The arbitration panel sided with Insall’s estate, finding that the 1998 amendments had “untied” the royalties from Insall’s patents and created a “new royalty provision untied and no longer dependent on Insall’s patents, products, or technology.”

Zimmer then sought to vacate the arbitration award in federal court, arguing that it violated the public policy established in Brulotte and Kimble. The district court rejected Zimmer’s arguments and confirmed the award.

On appeal, the Seventh Circuit emphasized the extremely limited scope of judicial review of arbitration awards under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA). Citing precedents like United Paperworkers v. Misco, 484 U.S. 29 (1987), the court noted that it could not reconsider the merits of an award even if the arbitrators made factual or legal errors in interpreting a contract.  Generally, an arbitration award cannot be appealed.

The key potentially applicable exception is a public policy exception, which allows a court to vacate an arbitral award if the award itself violates “some explicit public policy that is well defined and dominant.” Quoting W.R. Grace & Co. v. Rubber Workers, 461 U.S. 757 (1983). However, in evaluating whether an award violates public policy, a court is bound by the arbitrators’ interpretation of the underlying contract.

Here, the critical question was whether the royalties owed under the agreement were based on Insall’s patent rights (and thus unenforceable under Brulotte) or on some non-patent right (and thus potentially permissible under Kimble). The arbitration panel examined the contractual language and extrinsic evidence, including statements from Zimmer’s own witnesses and counsel, and concluded that 1998 amendments to the contract altered the royalty agreement so that it was no  longer based on products using Insall’s patented technology and instead was based upon NexGen marketing.

The Seventh Circuit held that this interpretation of the agreement was squarely within the arbitrators’ unreviewable authority. “An arbitration clause delegates interpretive power to the arbitrators. We do not ask whether they read the contractual language correctly; it is enough that they tried to apply the contract that the parties signed.” Am. Zurich Ins. Co. v. Sun Holdings, Inc., 103 F.4th 475, 477 (7th Cir. 2024). Given the panel’s finding that the post-1998 royalties were not based on any patent rights, the award could not violate the public policy of Brulotte and Kimble.

Zimmer argued that that the focus should be on “why Zimmer paid a royalty.” — and the answer is clear, to license the patents. And, under Brulotte and Kimble, royalties “for post-expiration use of a patent” violate public policy.  As discussed, on appeal, the Seventh Circuit did not directly evaluate the merits of this interpretation. Instead, it emphasized that the arbitrator had a different interpretation of the contract and that interpretation is not directly appealable.

Zimmer v. Insall reinforces a few principles: Courts will afford great deference to arbitrators’ contract interpretations, even when they implicate patent law issues. As long as the arbitrators are arguably interpreting the contract, a court will not second-guess their reading. As explained in Kimble, royalties grounded in both patent and non-patent rights can survive patent expiration. Finally, I want to recognize that is a case where the arbitration agreement favored the patentee, whereas patent licensees are the ones that would more traditionally seek an arbitration agreement. (Although in the IP space, this has always been more balanced than in the consumer sphere).

13 thoughts on “Zimmer v. Insall: The Power of Arbitration Agreements in Patent Royalty Disputes

  1. 4

    Well, Zimmer’s competitors can now practice the invention since the patents are now expired, and Zimmer can give the middle finger to the estate and say they’re getting out of the business and say “Congrats! You killed the goose that laid the golden egg!”

    1. 4.1

      This is correct. Zimmer has to pay royalties to Dr. Insall’s heirs in perpetuity as long as it sells its NexGen Knee system, but Zimmer’s competitors can make a competing product and not pay a cent.

      The one upside for Zimmer is that the royalty rate paid to Insall’s heirs is 1%, which is unlikely to place Zimmer at such a competitive disadvantage to force it out of the market. The patents expired in 2018, and Zimmer is still selling the NexGen Knee system to this day.

      1. 4.1.1

        Pretty sure that the deal was entered into voluntarily.

        The business risk/reward analysis does not support a nanny-state intrusion.

        As you note, the “perpetual” royalty is low and must be offset from the time term that NO competitors existed (and projected length of market viability certainly would place a limit on that “perpetual” aspect).

  2. 3

    Doesn’t this fall under patent misuse as an antitrust violation—which would be independently illegal? I know it’s not a per se rule anymore. I seem to remember something from law school on this

    1. 3.1

      How?

      Did a ‘patent misuse’ arise because both parties voluntarily signing a deal somehow negate the limited term of patent for the overall public?

  4. 1

    Although the patent issues are (somewhat) interesting, this seems more like a case regarding the importance of language in contract drafting – Contracts 101 for law school students. The fact that the original contract tied the contract to the patent rights but then later removed it (and tied it to a product instead) seems to be clear evidence that the two issues are separate and distinct from one another. Two very different terms should not be construed to mean the same thing when the parties have distinguished them from one another in such a manner.

    1. 1.1

      I don’t know what arguments were made, but I would have argued that specifically identifying the NextGen Knee eliminated any doubt as to what products were covered by the patents.
      Furthermore, Kimble allows post-expiration royalties only where there are “non-patents rights” involved (e.g., trade secrets, know-how, etc.). What “non-patent rights” are involved with the post-expiration sales of the NextGen Knee?

      1. 1.1.1

        Re; “What “non-patent rights” are involved with the post[-patent]-expiration sales of the NextGen Knee?” [Who owned the trademark?]
        Yes, and is this arbitrated “all .. articles, devices or components marketed by Zimmer as part of the NexGen Knee family of knee components” “license royalty” required to be paid in perpetuity?
        [Since Dr. Zimmer is dead, so is any contractual technical assistance agreement from him that also might have legally supported a royalty continuation.]

        1. 1.1.1.1

          > Re; “What “non-patent rights” are involved with the post[-patent]-
          > expiration sales of the NextGen Knee?”

          Paul, I don’t think there were any, but this is kind of irrelevant to the decision.

          The Seventh Circuit decision, quoting the arbitration decision, stated that “[t]he 1998 Agreement text separates Insall’s royalty rights from anything based on patents or technology.” The arbitration panel basically interpreted the 1998 amendment as a bare obligation to pay royalties forever, without regard to any license to patents or other IP. And once the 1998 amendment was interpreted as untethering the royalty payments from the patents, the decisions in Brulotte and Kimble no longer applied.

          Now, interpreting the 1998 amendment as basically creating a royalty payment obligation tied to absolutely nothing, seems questionable on its face. Zimmer obviously did not agree to continue paying royalties in 1998 out of the goodness of its heart–of course its royalty payments were predicated on the patents, which at the time of had two decades of term remaining. Most courts would have interpreted the 1998 amendment as merely changing the way patent royalties were calculated under the parties’ longstanding patent license.

          But this is a lesson in the dangers of arbitration; you basically give up any kind of meaningful appellate review. It is thus not surprising that you sometimes see arbitration decisions that defy common sense and violate established legal principles, because arbitrators know they can do whatever they want without any kind of appellate review.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Yes, “basically creating [an endless] royalty payment obligation tied to absolutely nothing, seems questionable on its face.”
            Which leads to wondering if it raises sufficient public policy reasons to trigger that exception to enforcement of that arbitration obligation? As Dennis noted, “..if the award itself violates ‘some explicit public policy that is well defined and dominant.’ Quoting W.R. Grace & Co. v. Rubber Workers, 461 U.S. 757 (1983).”

            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              The court directly addressed this issue, but found that “Zimmer has no path to victory.” The problem was the arbitrator’s express finding that the 1998 amendment was uncoupled to a license of rights under now-expired patents. That finding, which the appellate court cannot review under the FAA, killed Zimmer’s public policy argument. This is because even if Zimmer agrees to pay Insall royalties until the end of time, those payments do not violate Brulotte and Kimble because they were not (according to the arbitration panel) tied to now-expired patents. It is possible the arbitrators deliberately structured their ruling around this threshold contract interpretation (in which one of the arbitrators dissented), as it sidestepped the public policy argument and made the award essentially unreviewable.

              If this was an appeal of a court ruling, I think an appellate court would have had no problem saying that the panel’s threshold interpretation of the 1998 amendment was incorrect. But once you get into arbitration, you pretty much give up the right to obtain meaningful review of this type of issue.

              1. 1.1.1.1.1.1.1

                Public – as in more than merely these two parties willingly signing up to whatever deal they both chose – is unaffected given that the patent term remains of limited duration.

                Be aware of (and beware of) the injection of patent profanity under the guise of ‘public policy’ and instead hold people to account for deals they voluntarily enter into.

