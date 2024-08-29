by Dennis Crouch

I previously wrote about Allergan USA, Inc. v. MSN Laboratories Private Ltd. (Sun Pharma), No. 24-1061 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 13, 2024), focusing on Federal Circuit’s about-face on obviousness-type double patenting. My original post skipped over an important aspect of the opinion: the court’s 2-1 decision favoring the patentee on the written description requirement of 35 U.S.C. § 112(a). This portion of the case focuses once again on when an element is “essential” to the invention and therefore required in the claims.

Four key takeaways:

We presume that no element is “essential.” Courts should look for indications in the patent documents that the feature is critical, essential, etc. The court here relied upon broad claims in the priority filing that were later deleted in order to show the inventor possessed embodiments that did not require the element. The key focus for written description is comparing the specification with the claims. Although expert testimony may be relevant, it must be directly tied to the intrinsic record.

All of these elements point to the idea that it is the job of the patent drafter and prosecutor to ensure the written description is sufficient, and to avoid pitfalls that might indicate otherwise.

Allergan’s patents cover fomulations of Allergan’s irritable bowel syndrome drug Viberzi (eluxadoline). The specifications describe particular tablet formulations, with each embodiment including a “glidant” used to improve the flow properties of powder mixtures during the manufacturing process to ensure consistent tablet weight and uniformity. Examples of glidants include colloidal silicon dioxide, talc, and magnesium stearate.

All embodiments and working examples in the specification included glidants, and the original claims in the patent family also included a glidant. However, the asserted claims do not require the glidant. At oral arguments in the Federal Circuit appeal, Charles Klein, counsel for the accused infringers explained:

What happened here is the original claims from this patent family mirrored the specification. And then during litigation, after plaintiffs learned that Sun’s product didn’t use one of the ingredients [the glidant], plaintiffs went to the patent office and then took an ingredient out of the patent claim to try to capture Sun’s product.

Oral arguments at 17:40. Delaware District Court Judge Richard Andrews had invalidated these claims for lack of written description support, finding a mismatch between the disclosure and the claims. In particular, Judge Andrews found that the claims covered tablets with or without the glidant, but that the specification only demonstrated possession of formulations lacking a glidant. On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed in a split decision, with Judge Dyk dissenting.

Prototypical written description cases involve a genus-species relationship between the specification and claims. In other words, we typically have a narrow disclosure of an invention followed by a broad genus claim. A classic example of this is seen in Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Eli Lilly & Co., 598 F.3d 1336 (Fed. Cir. 2010). In Ariad, the specification disclosed a few specific molecules that could reduce NF-κB activity, but the claims were directed to a broader genus of methods of reducing NF-κB activity in cells. The Federal Circuit found that this broad functional claim limitation lacked adequate written description support because the specification did not disclose a representative number of species or structural features common to the genus.

The omitted element situation, as seen in Allergan, adds a trickster layer because the broad genus is not expressly claimed. Rather, the genus is implicitly provided by omitting the species limitation (in this case, the glidant) from the claim and relying upon the open-ended “comprising” transition phrase to ensure broad claim breadth with or without the glidant.

Consideration of omitted elements presents a logical difficulty because the process often lacks a limiting theory. Although the specification must convey possession of the full scope of the claimed invention, that can seem impossible for a typical patent claim using the open “comprising” transition phrase. “Comprising” is open-ended and indicates that the claim scope includes the stated elements along with all possible omitted elements, and it would be impossible show possession of those myriad unnamed elements. This issue has been a continual challenge for jurists seeking to balance the inherent breadth of “comprising” claims against requirement that the specification convey possession of the full scope of the claimed invention.

The majority opinion, authored by Judge Lourie and joined by Judge Reyna, emphasized that this was “not a typical written description case.” Unlike many written description disputes involving broad genus claims supported only by limited species examples, here the claims at issue were “essentially picture claims to a particular pharmaceutical tablet comprising eluxadoline and various inert ingredients.” The majority noted that the claims recited specific ingredients and amounts, not broad classes of excipients. Moreover, it was “undisputed that each of the claimed limitations, i.e., each of the expressly recited ingredients and its recited amount, is adequately disclosed in the specification.” The majority also reiterated that the focus here is on “whatever is now claimed.” (quoting Vas-Cath Inc. v. Mahurkar, 935 F.2d 1555 (Fed. Cir. 1991)).

Applying these principles, the majority found clear error in the district court’s conclusion that the specification failed to demonstrate possession of a formulation without a glidant. The court pointed to two embodiments in the specification that did not expressly require a glidant. The court went on to reject the notion that that the specification needed an express statement that a glidant was optional.

Look to the Priority Document: The majority also looked back to an original claim in the priority application that did not expressly require a glidant. The court cited In re Gardner, 480 F.2d 879 (CCPA 1973), for the proposition that originally filed claims are part of the specification. The accused infringer had argued that this original broad claim was worthless – immediately rejected as obvious and never recovered. However, the Federal Circuit seemed to conclude that the doctrine was satisfied by its existence. I’ll note here that I am not entirely familiar with the bounds on this doctrine regarding the idea that statements in the parent filings count toward written description of the child, even if never included in the child.

Look to the Importance: In thinking about essential elements, the court also noted that the stated importance of the limitation should be considered. Here, the Allergan patents mentioned a glidant, but did not explain any substantial function or significance associated with its addition. This is contrasted with ICU Medical, Inc. v. Alaris Medical Systems, Inc., 558 F.3d 1368 (Fed. Cir. 2009), where the court held that valve “spikes” were an essential unclaimed element. In that case, the patentee had repeatedly described the spikes as as necessary for piercing a seal.

As to How to Prove Written Description: The district court had emphasized its reliance on expert testimony. Here, however, the Federal Circuit pushed for an internal inquiry — “the specification first” then with nuance added by expert testimony. “Reliance on such testimony, untethered to the inventors’ own description of the invention, would improperly take the written description inquiry outside the four corners of the specification.”

Utility, Enablement and WD: The majority opinion concludes with a “final cautionary point.” The court explains that operability of a claimed invention should primarily be considered under the utility and enablement doctrines, not written description. Applying that here, the court explained that “although a formulation without a glidant may not flow as well as a formulation with a glidant, that does not mean that the formulation would not ‘work’ without a glidant, as the district court found.”

Judge Dyk dissented — viewing the case as “quite similar” to ICU Medical and arguing that Allergan had improperly attempted to broaden its claims by removing a limitation present in every disclosed embodiment. Judge Dyk emphasized the expert testimony indicating that a person of ordinary skill would normally use a glidant and would interpret the specification as showing possession only of formulations including a glidant. This was the approach taken by Sun’s counsel who emphasized the importance of the district court’s factual findings: “Judge Andrews heard the battle of the experts on whether a Glidant was always optional and ruled in our favor. And there’s no basis to find clear error.”

= = =