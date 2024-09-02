Tapping our Full Potential: Nominations for US Council on Inclusive Innovation

by Dennis Crouch

A cornerstone of Dir. Kathi Vidal’s tenure as USPTO Director has been a continued focus on inclusivity and diversity in the innovation ecosphere. In 2024, the USPTO launched a significant initiative to address major disparities in patent participation among underrepresented groups — with strong support from the Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2). CI2 is now seeking nominations for new council members. In addition to highlighting the nomination process, this post provides some critiques on the initiative’s approach to fostering a more diverse and dynamic innovation landscape in the United States.

Nomination Details:

Deadline: September 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET for immediate consideration. The USPTO may continue accepting nominations for up to one year to fill vacancies.

Submission: Email nominations to CI2Leadership@uspto.gov (subject: “Council for Inclusive Innovation Nomination”)

Eligibility: Seeking representatives from industry, nonprofits, academia, and government agencies

Term: Staggered three-year terms, with possibility of reappointment

Compensation: None (volunteer position)

Read more in the Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/26/2024-19064/nomination-of-individuals-to-the-council-for-inclusive-innovation

Council Role and National Strategy:

CI2 was established by President Biden’s administration, particularly in response to the USPTO’s 2019 SUCCESS Act report, which identified significant disparities in patent participation among women, minorities, and other underrepresented groups. The report highlighted alarming statistics: only 12.8% of inventors named on U.S. patents are women, and children from high-income families are 10 times more likely to become innovators than those from below-median income families. These figures starkly illustrate that our current system is operating far below its potential for innovation. The concentration of inventive activity among a narrow demographic slice of our population, largely along socio-economic lines, hopefully suggests an opportunity for transformative change. I believe that every person has genius potential, and that these disparities represent an enormous untapped reservoir of creativity and innovation. And, for me, broadening the distribution of innovation and creation is a necessity for achieving genuine improvements in our global existence.

The Council, chaired by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo with USPTO Director Kathi Vidal as Vice Chair, recently helped develop a National Strategy for Inclusive Innovation. NationalStrategy PDF. The basic plan has four cornerstones:

Inspiring new generations of innovators Educating and empowering potential (and actual) innovators Encouraging organizations to advance inclusive innovation Developing tools to help bring innovation to market

Unfortunately, the national strategy appears to begin on a wrong foot (in my view). The starting plank for “inspiring new generations” is to “standardize” innovation education. This approach seems fundamentally misaligned with the nature of innovation itself, which often thrives on diversity of thought and unconventional approaches. Public standardization risks stifling the very creativity and drive that often fuels innovation. My college-age daughter recently made an observation that highlights this concern: she noted that she can easily identify which of her classmates were alternatively-schooled because they’re still excited about learning. I think we can all agree that our current standardized education system often dampens curiosity and enthusiasm for learning, the very qualities essential for innovation.

Despite my minor critiques, this remains an incredibly important effort. I would encourage those interested in contributing to consider serving on CI2.