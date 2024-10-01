Diamond in the Rough: Can a Composition of Matter Claim Be an Abstract Idea?

by Dennis Crouch

US Synthetic Corp. v. ITC, Docket No. 23-01217 (Fed. Cir., pending appeal)

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) is often seen as a pro-patentee venue -- but not for US Synthetics and its attempts to enforce its patents covering drill bit diamond tips.

In its October 2022 decision, the ITC found the asserted claims of USS's US10508502 invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101 even though the patent claims polycrystalline diamond compacts ("PDCs") used in drill bits and other applications. The ITC's decision is now on appeal to the Federal Circuit, with oral arguments set for October 8, 2024. PhRMA provided amicus support for the patentee, arguing that the ITC's decision represents an unprecedented expansion of abstract idea analysis to invalidate composition of matter claims. PhRMA contends such claims should be deemed inherently non-abstract and tangible, unlike computer programs that may rightfully be seen as mental processes or mathematical concepts.