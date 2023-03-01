Are Drill Bits Now Abstract Ideas Too?

Patent

The following is a really wonderful Guest Post from UC San Francisco Law School Professor Jeffrey Lefstin focusing on a recent ITC decision finding a claimed drill bit abstract because of its functional limitations. 

by Jeffrey Lefstin

Not too long after the Supreme Court decided Mayo v. Prometheus, I wrote an article suggesting, based on some of the history that followed Funk Brothers, that patents on ordinary industrial processes and compositions could become ineligible in Mayo’s wake. As the Federal Circuit has interpreted Mayo and Alice, some of that has come to pass. In the controversial case of American Axle v. Neapco, the Federal Circuit held claims to a process of manufacturing automobile driveshafts ineligible under § 101, because the claims were directed to ‘laws of nature’ and nothing more. And in Yu v. Apple, the Federal Circuit held claims directed to a digital camera ineligible as “abstract ideas.”

The latest development in that trend is the International Trade Commission’s decision in a section 337 investigation, In The Matter of Certain Polycrystalline Diamond Compacts and Articles Containing Same. [2022-10-26 [DI 783166].Commission Opinion] Affirming the Initial Determination, the ITC found that all of the asserted claims, directed to diamond composites that can be used in drill bits, were ineligible ‘abstract ideas’ under § 101.

The claims in the case were directed to polycrystalline diamond compacts (PDCs), which can be used as the cutting elements in tools such rotary drill bits. A PDC is composed of a diamond-containing layer (a “table”) bonded to a substrate. The diamond table is fabricated by mixing diamond grains with a metal-solvent catalyst, usually including cobalt. When the substrate and the diamond-catalyst mixture is subjected to heat and pressure, the diamond grains become bonded to each other and to the substrate.

The patents are based on the technique of fabricating the PDC at elevated pressures, at least 7.5 GPa. According to the patent specifications, PDCs fabricated under those conditions show improved diamond bonding and density, resulting in higher thermal stability and resistance to wear.

The asserted claims define the diamond table in terms of three kinds of properties: (i) structural properties, such as the size of the diamond grains; (ii) performance measures, such as the degree of thermal stability or wear resistance achieved in a compact; and (iii) other parameters, such as electrical conductivity or magnetic coercivity of the table, that are said to reflect the amount of remaining metal-solvent catalyst or the distance between the diamond grains in the table.[1]  A representative claim is from patent US10507565, with the claim limitations at issue in the case highlighted:

18. A polycrystalline diamond compact, comprising:

a polycrystalline diamond table, at least an unleached portion of the polycrystalline diamond table including:

a plurality of diamond grains directly bonded together via diamond-to-diamond bonding to define interstitial regions, the plurality of diamond grains exhibiting an average grain size of about 30 μm or less;

a catalyst occupying at least a portion of the interstitial regions;

wherein the unleached portion of the polycrystalline diamond table exhibits a coercivity of about 115 Oe to about 175 Oe;

wherein the unleached portion of the polycrystalline diamond table exhibits an average electrical conductivity of less than about 1200 S/m; and

wherein the unleached portion of the polycrystalline diamond table exhibits a thermal stability, as determined by distance cut, prior to failure in a vertical lathe test, of at least about 1300 m.

All the asserted claims were upheld against enablement challenges under § 112. However, the Initial Determination found, and the Commission affirmed, that all the asserted claims were directed to “abstract ideas” and thus not patent-eligible subject matter under § 101.

How could the ITC reach such a result? While the reasoning is not always easy to follow (the Initial Determination dismissed the electrical and magnetic properties recited by the claim as “gratuitous rather than inventive”), the crux of the Commission’s decision is its finding that the claims recite desired properties but not the way to achieve those properties:

The claims here cover a set of goals for the PDCs that the specifications posit may be derived from enhanced diamond-to-diamond bonding. The claims do not recite a way of achieving the claimed characteristics; they simply recite the desired range of values for each characteristic.

The Commission acknowledged that the specification may have taught the conditions and input materials needed to make PDCs with the recited properties – consistent with its finding that lack of enablement had not been shown. But those conditions were not recited by the claims. According to the Commission, under the Federal Circuit’s decision in American Axle v. Neapco, “unclaimed features of the manufacturing process ‘cannot function to remove [the claims] from the realm of ineligible subject matter.’” (quoting American Axle). The claims were therefore directed only to the result or goal of a diamond table with the desired properties – an abstract idea under § 101.

The Commission thus held that a composition of matter or manufacture claim, which defines subject matter in part by effect or result, is patent-eligible under § 101 only if it additionally recites the process by which the claimed material is made. Otherwise, the claim is only directed to the abstract idea of achieving that result.

That is a remarkable proposition, and would represent a drastic change in the law. For it has long been settled that composition or manufacture claims may be defined in part by function or result, so long as the claims meet the definiteness and disclosure requirements now embodied in § 112.

It is true that for a time after the Supreme Court’s condemnation of “conveniently functional language at the exact point of novelty” in General Electric v. Wabash Appliance, 304 U.S. 364 (1938), the Patent Office and the courts were hostile to the use of ‘functional’ limitations to define compositions. In In re Fullam, 161 F2d. 247 (CCPA 1947), the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals considered a claim to a method for polishing a baked resin finish, which recited the use of a novel abrasive powder – the powder being characterized in the claim only by the property of forming flocculates with the abraded material. The CCPA held that when a claim defines a material “not in terms of what it is, but of what it does,” the claim was ‘functional’ and therefore unpatentable under General Electric. This theory survived through In re Fisher, 307 F.2d 948 (CCPA 1962), where the CCPA affirmed the rejection of a claim to a hormone concentrate defined by its potency. Now framed as a question of indefiniteness under of § 112 under the 1952 Act, (now § 112(b)), the court found the claim invalid because it defined “what that concentrate will do rather than what it is.” The courts did not invalidate these claims because the boundaries of the claim were unclear, or because the claims were broader than the disclosure. Rather, any use of functional language to define a composition was sufficient to invalidate a claim.

But after casting doubt on the Fullam doctrine in In re Fuetterer, 319 F.2d 259 (CCPA 1963)[2], the CCPA settled the issue conclusively in favor of such claims in In re Swinehart, 439 F.2d 210 (CCPA 1971). Swinehart considered the following claim to an infrared-transparent crystal (useful, among other things, for the front window of heat-seeking missiles):

24. A new composition of matter, transparent to infra-red rays and resistant to thermal shock, the same being a solidified melt of two components present in proportion approximately eutectic, one of said components being BaF2 and the other being CaF2.

Notably, eutectic compositions of barium fluoride and calcium fluoride were known in the prior art. The desirable properties of infrared transparency and thermal resistance arose from the conditions for preparation described in the disclosure. The disclosure even stated: “The essential feature of the present invention is the growing of the instant bodies under controlled conditions.”[3] Thus exactly like the claims in Polycrystalline Diamond Compacts, the claim recited desired characteristics of the crystal, but did not state how those characteristics were achieved.

The Patent Office rejected the claim as “functional,” because not all eutectic mixtures of BaF2 and CaF2 would have the properties of infrared transparency and thermal resistance recited by the claim. Reversing the rejection (and explicitly overruling Fisher), the CCPA held that there was nothing intrinsically wrong in defining a composition “by what it does rather than by what it is.” The court explained that the only issues from using such a mode of definition were (1) possible lack of novelty, where the functional characteristics were inherent in the prior art; (2) possible indefiniteness under § 112, where the language was not sufficiently precise to delineate the subject matter embraced by the claim, and (3) possible insufficient disclosure under § 112, where the breadth of the claim raised questions such as scope of enablement.

Subsequent cases confirmed that claims could define compositions by results or effects, where the results depended on the unclaimed manufacturing process rather than being derived solely from the chemical or structural properties recited by the claim. For example, in In re Miller, 441 F.2d 689 (CCPA 1971), the claim at issue recited a powdered PFTE composition defined in part by desired results (such as tensile strength when sintered), and in part by ‘gratuitous’ properties (such as dielectric strength), where the recited properties arose from the process of grinding the powder. The inclusion of properties that derived from the preparation did not even raise any issue at the Patent Office, the issue in the case being whether the powder could be defined by properties manifested only when the powder was sintered in a mold[4]. Likewise, in In re Roberts, 470 F.2d 1399 (CCPA 1973) the court approved of a claim to “Corrugated polyethylene terephthalate film having a surface coefficient of friction of less than about 0.40 as determined by the Bell test,” where the claimed reduction in friction arose from production steps disclosed in the specification but absent from the claim.  According to the CCPA, “the absence in the claim of specific steps which would bring about the desired friction property is no defect. The claims define the limits of the claimed invention, and it is the function of the specification to detail how this invention is to be practiced.”

This line of authority is hardly obsolete. As recently as 2017, in BASF v. Johnson Matthey, 875 F.3d 1360 (Fed. Cir. 2017) the Federal Circuit relied on Swinehart to reverse a district court which had invalidated claims that defined a composition with functional language. Very much like the Commission in this case, the district court invalidated the claims for indefiniteness because they “recite a performance property the composition must display, rather than its actual composition.” The Federal Circuit reversed, holding that functional language was permissible so long as the claim satisfied the Nautilus standard of reasonable certainty.

But all that was before today’s regime of patent-eligibility, and before the Federal Circuit decided American Axle. When Professor Peter Menell and I filed our amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to grant certiorari in American Axle, one of the points we made was that, by making a claim’s alleged failure to describe how to carry out an invention a question of § 101, the Federal Circuit had effectively supplanted § 112. Whereas § 112 requires factual inquiries about what the disclosure teaches, American Axle teaches that under § 101 the only question is whether the “claim on its face” describes a way to reach a particular result.

At least in American Axle there might have been questions whether the claims met the requirements of § 112.[5]  So perhaps we could justify the outcome in American Axle as an I-know-it-when-I-see-it test for lack patentability under § 112, much as Alice has become an I-know-it-when-I-see-it test for lack of patentability § 103. Yet in Polycrystalline Diamond Compacts the Commission specifically found that lack of enablement had not been proven. The claims were nonetheless invalid under § 101 as directed to results rather than solutions.

While perhaps surprising, the Commission’s decision is a logical development of American Axle’s approach. To quote American Axle, “features not claimed are irrelevant to step 1 or step 2 of the Mayo/Alice analysis.” The CCPA’s articulation of the basic truth of patent law in Roberts – that the claims define the limits of the invention, and the specification details how the invention is to be practiced – is arguably no longer good law following American Axle.

Rather ironically, the Commission’s patent-eligibility analysis begins with this quote from Classen Immunotherapies:[6] “The statement of patent-eligible subject matter has been substantially unchanged since the first Patent Act in 1790.” But if the Commission is correct in its application of American Axle, the Supreme Court and the Federal Circuit have swept away decades of patent jurisprudence. No doubt the judges of the CCPA would have been surprised to learn that the claims in Fuetterer, Swinehart, Miller, Roberts, and similar cases I have not mentioned here, were all “abstract ideas,” because the claims recited functions depending on “features not claimed.”

And when courts wrestled with the enablement of biotechnology claims in cases like In re Fisher, 427 F.2d 833 (CCPA 1970), or Amgen v. Chugai, 927 F.2d 1200 (Fed. Cir. 1991), where the claims recited molecules defined by their biological activity, the judges could have avoided painstaking inquiry into the facts of enablement, because the claims failed to recite how to achieve the desired activities. And today the Supreme Court can save itself a great deal of time in in the pending enablement case of Amgen v. Sanofi, because the claims are clearly directed to the ‘abstract idea’ of antibodies that block the interaction of the PSCK9 and LDLR proteins, without identifying how those antibodies are achieved.

The Commission’s decision is currently on appeal. No doubt the Federal Circuit could resolve the case, if it is so inclined, with an ad hoc rule that claims to compositions of matter are not directed to abstract ideas – much as Vanda imposed an ad hoc rule that methods of treatment are not directed to laws of nature.[7] But without addressing the deeper doctrinal and historical errors of American Axle (and ultimately Mayo), the courts may find themselves endlessly plugging their fingers in the leaking holes of today’s patent-eligibility regime. At some point we  might come to think that the whole edifice is built upon a rotten foundation, and perhaps would be better swept away.

= = = = =

[1] Less remaining catalyst and shorter grain-grain distances are both advantageous.

[2] Fuetterer cited the 1952 Act’s new provision on functional claiming that now appears as § 112(f). Some, but not all, of the CCPA’s subsequent case law on compositions relied on this provision as well. Swinehart was not based on this provision, but the court took it as evidence that its approach was consistent with Congress’s intent. The CCPA extended the use of functional claiming to the radical group of a compound (as compared to an ingredient in a composition) in In re Barr, 444 F.2d 588 (CCPA 1971).

[3] U.S. Patent 3,766,080. Those techniques were described in the disclosure as “conventional crystal-growing techniques.”

[4] It could be so defined, according to the CCPA.

[5] In American Axle the district court denied the defendants’ indefiniteness challenge, and the defendants did not raise lack of enablement or written disclosure.

[6] 659 F.3d 1057, 1063 (Fed. Cir. 2011).

[7] But ominously, the Federal Circuit’s recent decision in Chromadex applies the Mayo/Alice two-step inquiry to a composition claim as an alternative analysis.

Hide comments

30 thoughts on “Are Drill Bits Now Abstract Ideas Too?

  1. 13

    Lefstin the Hack: “today the Supreme Court can save itself a great deal of time in in the pending enablement case of Amgen v. Sanofi, because the claims are clearly directed to the ‘abstract idea’ of antibodies that block the interaction of the PSCK9 and LDLR proteins, without identifying how those antibodies are achieved”

    That would be awesome. They could also have saved themselves a lot of time but not taking the case in the first place and letting the invalidity decision stand as it was.

    Whether the claims fall under 101 or 112, reasonable patent lawyers know that the US chem/biotech industry isn’t going to fold up and whither away as a result. The fact is that professional practitioners in this area have been aware of this issue for decades and the most competent practitioners wrote their claims and specifications accordingly.

    So who is the audience for these chicken little posts, anyway?

    Reply Report
    1. 13.1

      Whether the claims fall under 101 or 112, reasonable patent lawyers…

      Yet again — because it IS important — the Ends do not justify the Means.

      Especially in law.

      Reasonable (and real) attorneys know that.

      Reply Report
  2. 12

    A proper title for this post that is meaningful for patent lawyers (as opposed to a title intended to excite ignorant children) would be “ITC finds drill bit claims ineligible for reciting functional language at the point of novelty.”

    Of course, we’d still have to contend with Lefstin’s LSD fever dreams.

    Reply Report
    1. 12.1

      Point of novelty…..

      Remind where that is located in 35 USC again please?

      Reply Report
    2. 12.2

      … and exactly how that fits with the fact that eligibility is NOT determined on any piece part of a claim, but on the claim as a whole….

      Reply Report
  3. 11

    All this talk of functionality reminds me:

    screwdriver.

    I’m going up to the bar, anyone want one?

    Reply Report
  4. 10

    Lefstin the Hack, at it again: “That is a remarkable proposition, and would represent a drastic change in the law. For it has long been settled that composition or manufacture claims may be defined in part by function or result”

    Willfully misleading and just plain wrong. There is nothing controversial or new about a claim to a composition/article being found ineligible (or invalid) for reciting at its point of novelty a previously unobtained result or property INSTEAD of reciting the causative physical/structural features which distinguish the composition/property from the prior art.

    But knock yourself out pretending otherwise, Jeff! Similarly (and for similar reasons), it’s settled law that you can’t claim a new product by reciting only its means of manufacture. Maybe deal with this reasonable legal reality instead of engaging in this tired chicken little routine.

    Reply Report
    1. 10.1

      Not at all – and show you to be the hack, Malcolm.

      Yes, I am remembering the many chastisements for your attempts to move the goalposts with moving claims to be something else entirely in the mind.

      Do you not recall Prof. Crouch’s own terms of Vast Middle Ground?

      Reply Report
    2. 10.2

      As to your last paragraph, pretty sure product-by-process claims are still very much legal.

      But why let reality get in the way of your screed. You be you.

      Reply Report
  5. 9

    “At some point we might come to think that the whole edifice is built upon a rotten foundation, and perhaps would be better swept away.”

    Had a nice chuckle over that line.

    Reply Report
  6. 8

    The Commission thus held that a composition of matter or manufacture claim, which defines subject matter in part by effect or result, is patent-eligible under § 101 only if it additionally recites the process by which the claimed material is made. Otherwise, the claim is only directed to the abstract idea of achieving that result.

    That is a remarkable proposition, and would represent a drastic change in the law.

    Its only a drastic change in the law if one ignores, you know, legal history. General Electric v. Wabash would have told you that this claim is invalid, as its the exact same situation – a claim to anything that exhibits the properties.

    Holland Furniture is the other bookend, which also held that disclosing one material which exhibits a property does not support any material which exhibits the property.

    Disclosing how to do something but claiming any means of achieving the result means the claims fail to “point out and particularly claim” the disclosure in the specification because the claims are not commensurate with the disclosure. Today (post-52) we would call this scope distinction between the spec and claims a 112(a) WD or scope of enablement invalidation, but the issue was known and litigated a hundred years ago. It’s no a change in law.

    Conversely, if one makes the argument that disclosing one way of doing something entitles someone to all ways of generating the property, the claim is a claim to the abstract act of generating the property. Some people would say this only goes back to Morse who discovered one means of printing at a distance but tried to claim all of them, but in Holland Furniture there was again a teaching of how to make a substance “as good as animal glue” that was struck down because “an inventor may not describe a particular starch glue which will perform the function of animal glue and then claim all starch glues which have those functions…A claim so broad, if allowed, would operate to enable the inventor, who has discovered that a defined type of starch answers the required purpose, to exclude others from all other types of starch, and so foreclose efforts to discover other and better types. The patent monopoly would thus be extended beyond the discovery, and would discourage, rather than promote, invention.”

    Its certainly not a new idea or a “drastic change” to say that defining an invention by what it does or how it can be used rather than what it structurally is is invalid, and its not even new that the reasoning is that it discourages invention, which is the basis of the judicial exception logic.

    Reply Report
  7. 7

    So there is an ITC judge who is a retard,

    Go figure.

    Reply Report
  8. 6

    The Commission acknowledged that the specification may have taught the conditions and input materials needed to make PDCs with the recited properties – consistent with its finding that lack of enablement had not been shown. But those conditions were not recited by the claims.
    A classic misunderstanding that is prevalent at the USPTO, at the Board, and at the Federal Circuit. This is from post-AIA 35 USC 112:
    (a) In General.—
    The specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it, in such full, clear, concise, and exact terms as to enable any person skilled in the art to which it pertains, or with which it is most nearly connected, to make and use the same, and shall set forth the best mode contemplated by the inventor or joint inventor of carrying out the invention.
    (b) Conclusion.—
    The specification shall conclude with one or more claims particularly pointing out and distinctly claiming the subject matter which the inventor or a joint inventor regards as the invention.

    The point frequently misunderstand is that 35 USC 112 sets forth different requirements for the specification versus for the claims. The specification is intended “to enable any person skilled in the art … to make and use the [invention].” The claims, on the other hand, are intended to “particularly point[] out and distinctly claim[] the … invention.” These are two different requirements. The claims aren’t required to enable the practice of the invention. However, as evident here and also found in certain Federal Circuit decisions, they will invalidate patents because the claims do not describe how the invention is accomplished. THAT’S NOT THE PURPOSE OF THE CLAIMS!

    To “particularly point[] out and distinctly claim[]” is to identify those features that distinguish your invention from the prior art.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      … which may well be items that some here have clamored to be “gratuitous.”

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      The claims aren’t required to enable the practice of the invention.

      Of course not.

      The specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it

      A claim only limited by the properties exhibited includes a claim to processes of making and using not limited by the specification, but the specification only discloses the manners known to the inventor.

      If you disclose how to make and use the bow, but your claim is to a machine that fires a projectile, the “invention” includes the gun but the specification does not teach how to make a gun, it only teaches how to make and use a bow.

      To “particularly point[] out and distinctly claim[]” is to identify those features that distinguish your invention from the prior art.

      It seems like you’re saying that 112 has no limitation on the breath of the claim made whatsoever assuming at least one embodiment was enabled? So if I make an advancement the advancement is policied solely by what was obvious prior to its advancement?

      I live in a world that conventionally only has vehicles that get 20miles to the gallon. I invent an improved engine that get 25 miles to the gallon. You think a claim to an engine that gets “at least 24 miles to the gallon” is a valid claim? It “identifies those features that distinguish the invention from the prior art” and I’ve taught how to make at least one engine that fits into that category.

      Why don’t you think the rule is “the claim is to all engines that get at least 24 miles to the gallon, and the specification discloses one way of making one such engine, so everything single other type of engine falling within the scope is not enabled”? Don’t you think that would explain why the claim has to be limited to the particular structure you’re thinking of, which you mistakenly view as a requirement for the claims to be enabling? The language isn’t being added so that the claims enable the invention, the language is being added because all the specification enables is that manner of getting to the result.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.2.1

        … and out comes the ca nard from the one that just does not understand that the ladders of abstraction (in both the legal and technical senses of the phrase) have more than two rungs.

        Your hobby horse does not mean what you think (or want) it to mean, Random.

        Reply Report
  9. 5

    Obviously this is stupid, as is much of 101 law, but it’s the result of ignoring binding Supreme Court 112 precedent that tries to cabin overbroad, vague claims like this. On another level, given the patent office’s dysfunction, it’s just not sustainable to have no device to screen out clearly invalid claims in the early stages of a case. 101 is often an analytically feeble way of doing so, but the Federal Circuit has systematically watered down the traditional 103 and 112 defenses.

    This is a problem for pharma claims too, where applicants just measure things no one had ever measured before and toss those values in the claims. Defendants are then left with the steep challenge of proving those measurements are “inherent” or, as cases like Cyclobenzaprine would have it, adducing record evidence that people foresaw the precise values.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      “Defendants are then left with the steep challenge of proving those measurements are ‘inherent’…”

      If the prior art anticipates or renders obvious the claimed subject matter if the “things no one had ever measured before” are not considered, then actually the burden is on the applicant or the patentee to prove that the “things no one had ever measured before” are not inherent in the prior art. See, e.g., In re Best.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        Patentee/applicant: “What? I’m supposed to test every drill bit ever made to prove that they each lack this property?”

        Given this obvious problem, the obvious answer is to enforce the long standing principle: you can’t recite a new functionality/result at the point of novelty in a patent claim.

        It’s not even a difficult rule to follow or apply.

        Reply Report
  10. 4

    Note to Supreme Court:

    This is your fault.

    Note to Congress:

    Please stop waiting for the Supreme Court to clean up their mess and take back the authority granted to you in the Constitution.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Do you honestly think there is any legislation Congress could actually pass that would get Clarence to acknowledge the train wreck his “directed to” bs has caused, and that would cause him to “fix it”? If so, I have some lovely beachfront property in Nebraska you might want to buy.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        The Congress has full Constitutional authority to remove the Supreme Court from patent jurisdiction (as it is not an item of original jurisdiction for THAT Court).

        To satisfy Marbury, all that is needed is review by an Article III Court.

        In fact, IIRC, the CAFC was originally set up as to be outside of the Supreme’s itchy fingers.

        Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      One of the troubles with “judicially created” exceptions to statutes is that there is nothing to prevent future courts from re-adding them into whatever new language Congress passes.

      After all, the current judicially-created exceptions already contrary to the text of Section 100. Or if doing that again sounds too impolitic, the future court can just declare that Congress didn’t speak clearly enough re overruling their prior precedents. c.f., how they reimported secret public use back into the new Section 102.

      It’s a mess.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        There had been (in efforts past) drafts from Congress that explicitly called out that the Court could not change the legislation.

        Reply Report
  11. 3

    Unlike Swinehart, this is another example of a parameter claim. In Axle, it was an ability to damp vibrations by 2%. One might well wonder how you might provide a driveshaft liner that fails to damp vibrations by the miniscule amount of 2%. The 2% number doesn’t limit the claim at all.

    Here, the electrical and magnetic parameter numbers were dismissed by the ITC as “gratuitous”.

    There needs to be some way for the granting authority to filter out claims which use gratuitous numbers that are in there purely to defeat objections to patentability.

    But “abstract idea” seems to me appallingly ill-adapted to that task. Something better is definitely needed.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      The view that claim elements are gratuitous is legal error.

      The support for this type of legal error is asinine.

      Reply Report
  12. 2

    And yet they’re issuing over 300,000 patents a year.

    Reply Report
  13. 1

    “The claims here cover a set of goals for the PDCs that the specifications posit may be derived from enhanced diamond-to-diamond bonding. The claims do not recite a way of achieving the claimed characteristics; they simply recite the desired range of values for each characteristic.”

    Last one out of the Patent Office turn out the lights.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “Some claims do not even place a cap on those ranges.”

      It’s impossible for me to believe that the clown who wrote that is an actual judge.

      But here we are.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Indeed Breeze, the lights they are a-dimming.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture