IP Law in the 21st Century at Columbia Law in NYC

I’m looking forward to speaking at Columbia Law School on Monday night (March 6, 2023) at the 5th Annual IP Law in the 21st Century Panel. The event is moderated by the really amazing professor Mavis Fowler-Williams. The panel includes a powerhouse set of speakers, including Dawn Davis EIC of Bon Appetit; Brittany Hazelwood from Cognizant, and Rebecca Michaud from Amazon.

The public is invited to attend in person, but you should register first.

Columbia Law School (NYC) starting at 7pm, Monday March 6.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-ip-law-in-the-21st-century-panel-of-artists-lawyers-tickets-56357161687

— Dennis