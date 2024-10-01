USPTO announces End of AFCP 2.0

by Dennis Crouch

Termination of AFCP 2.0 Program: The USPTO has announced that the After Final Consideration Pilot (AFCP) 2.0 program will expire on December 14, 2024. This decision comes after the Office proposed implementing a new fee for AFCP 2.0 requests earlier this year, which received significant pushback.

Take-Home Points for Patent Practitioners:

AFCP 2.0 has been popular with over 60,000 requests filed annually for the past 8 years. Last day for AFCP 2.0 requests: December 14, 2024 Reason for termination: Program is costly and applicants do not provide any direct fee recovery. Proposed fee ($500 for large entities) was met with significant push-back.

As the USPTO bids farewell to this popular program, patent practitioners are focusing on reshuffling their after-final strategies.