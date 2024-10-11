Third-Party Litigation Funding in Patent Cases: Transparency, Ethics, and Policy Concerns

by Dennis Crouch

The landscape of patent litigation has been dramatically reshaped by the rise of third-party litigation funding (TPLF) over the past decade. As someone who has been involved in patent law issues for 20+ years, I can confidently say that if I were asserting a patent today, I would actively seek litigation finance to mitigate risk, even if I had sufficient resources to self-fund (which I don't). The availability of TPLF allows patent holders to create high-caliber legal teams and can also provide a strategic advantage by demonstrating to opponents that the case has been vetted by sophisticated investors willing to back it financially.

However, this trend toward litigation finance comes with complications and controversies. While TPLF has undoubtedly increased access for many patent holders, it has also given rise to significant ethical concerns and abuses. One of the most pressing issues is the potential for effectively sidelining the nominal plaintiff – the actual patent holder – in favor of the financial interests of funders and attorneys. In addition, there is some notion that TPLF is often channeled into the US via foreign sources -- something that has raised concerns that this could somehow destabilize the rule of law.

At the same time, it's important to acknowledge the positive impacts of TPLF. The availability of litigation finance has allowed larger, more established law firms to take on plaintiff-side patent cases that they might have previously declined due to risk or resource constraints. Anyone working in a law firm knows how difficult it is to convince partners to take on risk, and TPLF offers guaranteed partial payouts from funders even if the defendant wins. That means that these firms can assemble formidable legal teams, potentially leveling the playing field against well-resourced defendants and improving the overall quality of patent litigation.