Oral Arguments Preview: Teva v. Amneal Tests Scope of Orange Book Device Patent Listings

by Dennis Crouch

Today at 2pm Eastern, the Federal Circuit will hear arguments in a case that could significantly shape pharmaceutical patent listing practices under the Hatch-Waxman Act. In Teva v. Amneal (No. 24-1936), the court will consider whether device patents that don't explicitly recite active drug ingredients can be properly listed in FDA's Orange Book. William Jay of Goodwin Procter will argue for Teva; Steven Maddox of Procopio will represent Amneal. The judges are not yet listed for the case, but I expect it will be three judges picked from these six: Chief Judge Moore, Judge Dyk, Judge Prost, Judge Chen, Judge Hughes, or Judge Stark. (Update: It is judges: Prost, Taranto, and Hughes).

The case centers on several Teva patents related to its ProAir HFA inhaler device and dose counter. After Amneal filed an ANDA for a generic version, it counterclaimed--seeking delisting of these patents from the Orange Book. The N.J. district court granted Amneal's motion, ordering Teva to delist the patents. The key question on appeal is whether device patents must explicitly claim the active drug ingredient to qualify for Orange Book listing under 21 U.S.C. § 355(b)(1)(A)(viii). The key benefit to patentees is an automatic 30-month stay of FDA approval that kicks in if the patentee sues a generic ANDA filer. This effectively blocks generic entry during litigation without requiring the patentee to show likelihood of success or irreparable harm as would be needed for a preliminary injunction.