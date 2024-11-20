USPTO Implements Substantial Fee Increases for 2025: Revenue Needs and Behavioral Incentives

by Dennis Crouch

The USPTO has issued the final rules that include significant fee increases for patent applicants (and patent challengers), all set to take effect January 19, 2025 -- the final day of the Biden Administration. While some changes appear purely driven by inflation and cost recovery, others seem designed also to modify applicant behavior in controversial ways.

Because of the timing, I believe there is some chance that parties will challenge aspects of the fee increase in court -- particularly the increased fees for late-filed continuation applications. In my opinion, the key purpose of such an action would be to postpone implementation of the fees in order to allow a Trump appointed director to reconsider their application.

A key aspect of the America Invents Act of 2011 (AIA) provided the USPTO with fee setting authority. Section 10 of the AIA. Every USPTO patent fee change since then has stated that the AIA fee setting authority "includes flexibility to set individual fees in a way that furthers key policy considerations." (Citing Section 10). If it exists, that flexibility is purely implicit. The law itself states: "Fees may be set or adjusted . . . only to recover the aggregate estimated costs to the Office for processing, activities, services, and materials relating to patents."

Barring delayed implementation, applicants (and patent challengers) will save some dollars by ensuring that their filings beat the January 19, 2025 deadline.