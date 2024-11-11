Supreme Court Patent Cases – November 2024

by Dennis Crouch

Patent law cases continue to be brought to the Supreme Court's attention, even though the court has not granted certiorari in any patent case for some time. Twelve potential cases have documents on file with the court. Currently, eight certiorari petitions are briefed and pending before the Court, while four additional petitions are anticipated in the coming months based on recently-filed extension requests.

As has been true in recent years, patent eligibility petitions occupy a substantial portion of the docket, mostly focusing on software patents. Two Hatch-Waxman cases are pending as is a case focusing on the on sale bar post-AIA and post-Helsinn. In addition, two cases focus on the Federal Circuit's ongoing and unjustified use of summary affirmances for a large portion of its docket.