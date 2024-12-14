The Abstract Divide: BBiTV Likely to Seek Supreme Court Review of Software Patent Eligibility

by Dennis Crouch
BBiTV has signaled its intent to seek Supreme Court review of the Federal Circuit's rejection of its electronic program guide patents, teeing up important questions about patent eligibility for software innovations. The case highlights persistent tensions in how courts evaluate patent eligibility for screen-based user interfaces under 35 U.S.C. § 101. Broadband iTV, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc.
