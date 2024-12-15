The Next USPTO Director: IPO Weighs In

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) has sent a detailed letter to President-Elect Trump outlining its recommended qualifications for the next USPTO Director. [IPO-Recommendations-re-USPTO-Director-Qualications-and-cover-letter] Although I do not expect a nomination from the President until well after inauguration on January 20, transition teams are compiling and vetting short lists of potential candidates, and so the letter comes at an important time in the process. IPO President Krish Gupta (Dell) emphasized in the letter that the USPTO Director "should be a top-caliber individual with strong organizational management and leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of patent and trademark law and practice."

Under 35 U.S.C. § 3, the Director must be appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The statute requires that the Director "shall be a person who has a professional background and experience in patent or trademark law" (ideally both) and must perform duties in a "fair, impartial, and equitable manner." These statutory requirements set a baseline, but IPO argues for qualifications well beyond these minimums.