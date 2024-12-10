Institutional Stonewalling: The Federal Circuit’s Silent Treatment Through Rule 36

by Dennis Crouch
Relationship expert John Gottman famously identified "stonewalling" as one of his "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" that predict relationship failure. Stonewalling occurs when one partner withdraws from interaction, refusing to engage or respond meaningfully to the other's concerns. The behavior is particularly toxic because it leaves the other party feeling ignored and invalidated, while also preventing any real progress toward resolution. In many ways, the Federal Circuit's prevalent use of Rule 36 summary affirmances operates as a form of institutional stonewalling - responding to carefully crafted legal arguments with a single word "AFFIRMED" while refusing to explain its reasoning. That practice is now under intense scrutiny, with Island IP pressing a two-front challenge through Supreme Court filings this week. In addition to filing its reply brief in Island Intellectual Property LLC v. TD Ameritrade, Inc., No. 24-461, Island IP has also submitted an amicus brief supporting the parallel petition in ParkerVision, Inc. v. TCL Industries Holdings Co., No. 24-518.
To continue reading, become a Patently-O member. Already a member? Simply log in to access the full post.