USPTO Withdraws Controversial Terminal Disclaimer Rule – But Core Issues Remain

by Dennis Crouch

As I previously suggested, the USPTO has now announced that it is withdrawing its proposed rule that would have made terminal disclaimers far more noxious by tying patent enforceability to the validity of claims in related patents. While this is undoubtedly the right move given the questionable legal authority and overwhelmingly negative public response (over 300 comments, with 256 unique submissions), the underlying concerns that drove the proposal deserve attention because they will likely arise in other forms. [Read the Fed. Reg. Notice Cancelling the Proposal: 2024-28263]

The USPTO's core justification focused on competition and market entry barriers. When a patent owner obtains multiple patents on obvious variants, the collective cost of challenging each patent individually in litigation or administrative proceedings can arguably deter market entry. The USPTO particularly emphasized this concern in light of Biden's Executive Order 14036 on "Promoting Competition in the American Economy." As discussed below, this same concern arises when a single patent has a large number of claims.