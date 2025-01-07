Patent Term Adjustments Cut by Applicant Delays: A 23,000 Year Impact

by Dennis Crouch

The Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) statute was designed to ensure patent terms aren't unfairly shortened by USPTO delays during prosecution. 35 U.S.C. § 154(b). The basic framework provides day-for-day extension of patent term to account for certain examination delays, such as when the USPTO takes more than 14 months to issue a first office action or more than 4 months to respond to an applicant's reply.

But PTA is a two-way street. The statute also penalizes applicants who fail to "engage in reasonable efforts to conclude processing or examination." 35 U.S.C. § 154(b)(2)(C). The most common applicant delay comes from taking more than three months to respond to an office action. See 37 C.F.R. § 1.704(b).