Supreme Court Asked to Expand Fee Recovery in Patent Cases: Can Courts Make Attorneys Pay and What about IPR Fees??

Dennis Crouch
In a newly filed petition for certiorari, DISH Network has asked the Supreme Court to resolve two important questions about attorney fee awards in patent cases: whether district courts can (1) make plaintiff's attorneys jointly liable for fee awards in exceptional cases and (2) award fees incurred during parallel Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceedings. DISH Network L.L.C. v. Dragon Intellectual Property, LLC, No. 24-726 (petition filed Jan. 8, 2025).
